Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
LBank Welcomes UK’s Call for Industry Feedback
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, 11th February, 2023, Chainwire — The UK’s financial ministry published a long-awaited consultation paper regarding crypto regulation, calling...
cryptoslate.com
IMF issues warning on El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment amid calls for greater transparency
El Salvador’s embrace of Bitcoin has yet to realize any initially predicted risks. However, greater transparency and attention are still needed, that is, according to a statement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) following a visit to the country on Feb. 10. “While risks have not materialized due to...
cryptoslate.com
SEC crackdown could ‘benefit’ decentralized staking if it isn’t banned – Lido exec
Jacob Blish, head of business development at the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that runs Lido Finance, said the SEC’s enforcement actions are likely a “net benefit” for decentralized liquid staking providers but added that it “really depends on what the final resolution is,” Bloomberg News reported.
cryptoslate.com
Bitget partners with Capitual to participate in Brazil CBDC project
Crypto exchange Bitget (BGB) announced its partnership with the fintech company Capitual to participate in Brazil’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) project. Capitual is amongst the main partners of Brazil’s Central Bank, which assist the institution with exploring CBDCs. As reported in January, Brazil and Argentina are considering...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
cryptoslate.com
Unpacking the basics of Bitcoin nodes and Taproot functionality – BitTalk6
BitTalk will be moving to a weekly format from Feb. 11. BitTalk is back with episode 6, exploring the latest developments in the Bitcoin network. In this episode, James, Nick, and Akiba engage in a lively discussion about the current state of Bitcoin nodes and the impact of Taproot. The topic of discussion is a bit concerning as Akiba jokes that James seems to be drifting towards Bitcoin Cash, a topic that the hosts aim to dispel quickly.
cryptoslate.com
The SEC may potentially sue Paxos over BinanceUSD – WSJ
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement division has issued a Wells notice to Paxos — The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing anonymous sources. The New York Department of Financial Services instructed Paxos Trust Co. — the issuer of stablecoin Binance USD (BUSD) — to halt any further creation of BUSD, according to the WSJ.
cryptoslate.com
Aave community initiates proposal to freeze BUSD with Paxos’ halt of token minting imminent
The Aave community is currently considering a proposal to freeze the BUSD reserve on the Aave V2 market in light of Paxos’ move to stop minting BUSD. BUSD issuer Paxos announced on Feb. 13 that it would cease minting BUSD from Feb. 21, 2023, but the token will remain fully supported by Paxos and redeemable to onboarded customers through at least February 2024.
cryptoslate.com
GameFi adoption down over 30% since October 2022 – Messari Reports
Since peaking above 2.25 million active monthly users in October 2022, the number of monthly active users in GameFi has dwindled to under 1.75 million as of January, according to a Messari report. Across all gaming applications, the data shows that new users also declined 34% since October 2022 —...
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
cryptoslate.com
Dogecoin spikes 5% before retracing after Elon Musk’s latest tweet
Dogecoin spiked 5% on Feb. 13 after Elon Musk tweeted about the memecoin in a joking reply to a photo of him sitting with Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch with the caption:. “What are they talking about? …wrong answers only.”. Despite the humorous nature of the tweet and Musk’s...
cryptoslate.com
2022 realized cap drawdown was second worst in Bitcoin’s history
Analyzing Bitcoin’s market cap shows that the 2022 bear market brought the fourth worse drawdown from the all-time high in its history. Bitcoin’s drop to $15,500 represents a 76.92% drawdown from its ATH. Market capitalization is one of the most widely used metrics when estimating the size and...
cryptoslate.com
Historic legacy bank enables Brazilians to pay taxes using crypto
Brazilian bank Banco do Brasil and crypto firm Bitfy will enable Brazilian taxpayers to pay their taxes using cryptocurrencies. Banco do Brasil is the country’s oldest bank and among the world’s oldest functioning banks. Under the partnership, Bitfy will act as the bank’s “collection partner,” allowing users with...
cryptoslate.com
Op-ed: Why Sam Bankman-Fried did us all a favor
The Wild West of crypto has had no shortage of scandals in its short history, but the recent collapse of FTX ranks highly among the worst to have afflicted the industry. For some, the FTX collapse was a disaster from which they will not financially recover. Those who fall into this camp may find it difficult to accept it as an experience to learn from. Nonetheless, for the industry to move forward, we still have to consider the advantages gained from this unmitigated disaster.
cryptoslate.com
Stablecoin withdrawals reach almost $500M in wake of BUSD news
The total amount of coins held on exchange addresses. STBL is a virtual asset that aggregates the data of all ERC20 stablecoins supported on Glassnode, thereby creating a metric that sums up all exchange balances across stablecoins. Stablecoins included are: BUSD, GUSD, HSUD, DAI, USDP, EURS, SAI, sUSD, USDT and USDC.
cryptoslate.com
Iris Energy expands self-mining capacity to 5.5 EH/s
Iris Energy Limited, a leading operator of institutional-grade Bitcoin mining data centers powered by 100% renewable energy, said Feb. 13 that it is increasing its self-mining capacity from 2.0 EH/s to 5.5 EH/s. This increase is due to the successful utilization of remaining Bitmain prepayments of $67 million, which allowed...
cryptoslate.com
Zilliqa ROLL1NG THUND3RZ Web3 console, ecosystem launches soon
Zilliqa co-founder Max Kantelia announced the launch of ROLL1NG THUND3ERZ, calling the progress made to date a “monumental achievement.”. “I think this is a tremendous model for us as long as we are careful in selecting the right people, who have the right backgrounds, and the right visions for how they want to build long-term sustainable businesses.”
cryptoslate.com
On-chain data shows Bitcoin is emerging from the depths of despair
CryptoSlate’s previous report dove deep into the signals that point to a Bitcoin bottom. Our analysis showed that despite the widespread macro uncertainty, most on-chain indicators suggest that a bottom was formed. However, identifying a bottom is only the first step in predicting future market movements. A strong bottom...
Comments / 0