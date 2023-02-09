ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Nonprofit arrives to test leaking orphaned wells

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Thursday, a contractor was working to conduct plugging operations on a natural gas well leaking in a Charleston neighborhood, according to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protections. For more than a year, David Bentley said he’s been trying to get orphaned wells near Crouch...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews put out house fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 tells 13 News there was a home fire in the 1300 block of Neel Street on Sunday. Crews had the fire out by 2:55 p.m. and are still on the scene investigating, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department (HFD) and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services responded, according to dispatchers. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire causes total loss to structure in Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The City of Logan Fire Department says it responded to a fire that caused a total loss to a structure. Logan FD says crews got on the scene around 2:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Dingess Street. Crews say they received initial reports of possible entrapment but learned upon […]
LOGAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 new businesses coming to Pullman Square in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Two new businesses will be opening their doors in Pullman Square in Huntington this year. According to Pullman Square officials, the two businesses coming to Pullman Square are Dickey’s BBQ and EarthWise Pet, set to open respectively in the spring and summer, giving locals more opportunities for dining and shopping. “We […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In West Virginia Where Every Order Comes With Free Homemade Bread

Since 1985. That’s how long Tidewater Grill has been dishing out some of the freshest seafood in West Virginia to happy customers in the Charleston area. And that’s how long they’ve also been dishing out some of the freshest, most delicious homemade rolls in West Virginia to those same happy customers — a free basket piled high with Tidewater Grill’s famous warm bread and whipped butter comes with every order.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Will Foster with the U.S. Forest Service says they’ve been working on the fire since around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to get it under control. Foster says...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man arrested for stabbing woman with screwdriver

JEFFERSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man was arrested and charged Saturday after deputies say he stabbed a woman with a screwdriver during an argument. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 200 block of 1st Street Southeast on Saturday, February 11, around 6:45 p.m.
JEFFERSON, WV
lootpress.com

These 821 steps lead you to a forgotten world

KAYMOOR, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located deep in the New River Gorge in Fayette County is the Kaymoor Miners Trail, a one-mile strenuous trail with stairs and switchbacks that lead you to a now-forgotten world. Kaymoor, founded in 1899 by the Low Moor Iron Company, was one of the many...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jackson County man among four new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — Four more people were confirmed as COVID-19 deaths Friday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths include an 82-year-old man from Jackson County where the total number of deaths since the pandemic started are 159. Total deaths across the state were at 7,904 on Friday.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Strong odor in Building 5 explained

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some state workers in Building 5 at the state capitol complex were allowed to go home early Tuesday after a strong odor in the building caused by a cleaning substance. A Department of Administration spokesperson said the substance was being used as part of ongoing work...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Police investigating hit-n-run involving school bus

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police in Mingo County are investigating a hit-and-run involving a school bus along Breeden Creek Road. Mingo County Superintendent Johnny Branch said a bus driver was leaving their home to do their afternoon run when the crash happened on Thursday. “While he was en route...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities search for fleeing driver

UPDATE (3:56 p.m., Feb. 11): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the pursuit in Cabin Creek began over a failure to stop. According to the KCSO, deputies lost sight of the vehicle — an older model, beat-up Ford F-150 — around Ohley. The KCSO says it will update our team if deputies locate the […]
CABIN CREEK, WV

