Since 1985. That’s how long Tidewater Grill has been dishing out some of the freshest seafood in West Virginia to happy customers in the Charleston area. And that’s how long they’ve also been dishing out some of the freshest, most delicious homemade rolls in West Virginia to those same happy customers — a free basket piled high with Tidewater Grill’s famous warm bread and whipped butter comes with every order.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO