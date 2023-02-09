Read full article on original website
Working fire with exposure concerns in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 said there is a working fire in the 1200 block of Stuart Street in Charleston, West Virginia. Dispatchers said the structure is a house, but they do not know if anyone was inside at the time of the fire. Witnesses told 911 that flames were coming through the roof […]
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Nonprofit arrives to test leaking orphaned wells
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Thursday, a contractor was working to conduct plugging operations on a natural gas well leaking in a Charleston neighborhood, according to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protections. For more than a year, David Bentley said he’s been trying to get orphaned wells near Crouch...
Crews put out house fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 tells 13 News there was a home fire in the 1300 block of Neel Street on Sunday. Crews had the fire out by 2:55 p.m. and are still on the scene investigating, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department (HFD) and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services responded, according to dispatchers. […]
Sunday morning working fire at former West Virginia taxidermy shop
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was an early Sunday morning fire in what used to be a Kanawha County, West Virginia, taxidermy shop. Dispatchers say crews arrived at a working fire in a 20-by-20 building within the 1300 block of Silas-Kanawha Two Mile Road. Crews got on the scene and were […]
Fire causes total loss to structure in Logan, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The City of Logan Fire Department says it responded to a fire that caused a total loss to a structure. Logan FD says crews got on the scene around 2:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Dingess Street. Crews say they received initial reports of possible entrapment but learned upon […]
Crews on scene of working garage fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a two-story garage fire in Kanawha County. The Charleston Fire Department says it is in the 900 block of South Park Road. They say the garage is detached from the residence. There is no word on any injuries.
2 new businesses coming to Pullman Square in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Two new businesses will be opening their doors in Pullman Square in Huntington this year. According to Pullman Square officials, the two businesses coming to Pullman Square are Dickey’s BBQ and EarthWise Pet, set to open respectively in the spring and summer, giving locals more opportunities for dining and shopping. “We […]
wchstv.com
Special weather statement issued for many W.Va. counties due to risk of fire danger
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With dry conditions and low humidity expected along with gusty winds, the National Weather Service in Charleston issued a special weather statement Monday for some counties in West Virginia and Ohio because of the increased risk of fire danger. Multiple counties in West Virginia were...
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In West Virginia Where Every Order Comes With Free Homemade Bread
Since 1985. That’s how long Tidewater Grill has been dishing out some of the freshest seafood in West Virginia to happy customers in the Charleston area. And that’s how long they’ve also been dishing out some of the freshest, most delicious homemade rolls in West Virginia to those same happy customers — a free basket piled high with Tidewater Grill’s famous warm bread and whipped butter comes with every order.
Nicholas County Fair in West Virginia permanently ending
The Nicholas County Fair Board has announced the county's annual fair has been dissolved.
WSAZ
Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Will Foster with the U.S. Forest Service says they’ve been working on the fire since around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to get it under control. Foster says...
WSAZ
Man arrested for stabbing woman with screwdriver
JEFFERSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man was arrested and charged Saturday after deputies say he stabbed a woman with a screwdriver during an argument. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 200 block of 1st Street Southeast on Saturday, February 11, around 6:45 p.m.
lootpress.com
These 821 steps lead you to a forgotten world
KAYMOOR, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located deep in the New River Gorge in Fayette County is the Kaymoor Miners Trail, a one-mile strenuous trail with stairs and switchbacks that lead you to a now-forgotten world. Kaymoor, founded in 1899 by the Low Moor Iron Company, was one of the many...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jackson County man among four new COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — Four more people were confirmed as COVID-19 deaths Friday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths include an 82-year-old man from Jackson County where the total number of deaths since the pandemic started are 159. Total deaths across the state were at 7,904 on Friday.
WDTV
Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
wchsnetwork.com
Strong odor in Building 5 explained
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some state workers in Building 5 at the state capitol complex were allowed to go home early Tuesday after a strong odor in the building caused by a cleaning substance. A Department of Administration spokesperson said the substance was being used as part of ongoing work...
WSAZ
Police investigating hit-n-run involving school bus
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police in Mingo County are investigating a hit-and-run involving a school bus along Breeden Creek Road. Mingo County Superintendent Johnny Branch said a bus driver was leaving their home to do their afternoon run when the crash happened on Thursday. “While he was en route...
People camping on Kanawha County coal company’s property given 10 days to leave
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A group of people who have made a campsite on a coal company’s property in the Cedar Grove area of Kanawha County have been given 10 days to leave. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Cedar Grove Police Department chief accompanied Kanawha County Legal Process to […]
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY. MAN IN CUSTODY AFTER HE STOLE FUNERAL HOME TRUCK WITH GRAVE VAULT THIS PAST WEEKEND IN INEZ
FEBRUARY 9, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. ‘GRAVE’ CRIMES: MARCUS DYLAN THOMPSON (LEFT PHOTO), 24, OF ULYSSES, KY., AFTER HIS ARREST BY MINGO COUNTY DEPUTIES ON MONDAY, AFTER HE STOLE A FUNERAL HOME TRUCK WITH A GRAVE VAULT IN ITS BED (PHOTO RIGHT), ON SATURDAY AND THEN ABANDONED IN WEST VIRGINIA ON SUNDAY.
West Virginia authorities search for fleeing driver
UPDATE (3:56 p.m., Feb. 11): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the pursuit in Cabin Creek began over a failure to stop. According to the KCSO, deputies lost sight of the vehicle — an older model, beat-up Ford F-150 — around Ohley. The KCSO says it will update our team if deputies locate the […]
