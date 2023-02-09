ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic to Buy Out R.J. Hampton, Terrence Ross After No Trade?

The NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone. What will the Orlando Magic do with its impending free agents?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is recovering after the trade deadline, having only dealt Mo Bamba to the Los Angeles Lakers for Patrick Beverley.

The Magic is in a unique position firmly planted in the middle of the lottery teams in the league. The team holds a .400 win percentage, which is 3.5 games back of the play-in tournament and 7.5 games ahead of the Charlotte Hornets, who are in contention for the league's worst record.

The team is in no man's land, which means it's more likely to be a seller than buyer for this year's trade deadline. However, given the fact that the team still has a puncher's shot at making the postseason, it won't have major consequences if players aren't traded.

For impending free agents R.J. Hampton and Terrence Ross, a buyout for either of them could be a possibility, according to Bleacher Report .

Both Hampton and Ross have fallen out of the Magic rotation and could decide to be let out of their contracts early to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Hampton, 22, is averaging 5.7 points per game while playing primarily in garbage time situations. Should he be bought out, it's hard to see him joining a contender and receiving considerable playing time. He might end up deciding that riding out the rest of the season with the Magic could be in his best interest.

However, Ross could make more sense as a buyout candidate. At 32 years old, Ross could be more open to a new opportunity with a better chance at contending for a title and teams could be more receptive towards bringing a veteran in. Ross is averaging just eight points per game this season, his worst total since his rookie year, but with a decade of experience in the NBA, he provides exactly what teams look for on the buyout market ... a veteran with playoff experience who can help the locker room lock in for the stretch run.

