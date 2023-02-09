ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Top News for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday. ⬛ Superintendent resigns after bullied 14-year-old student's death. Central Regional schools Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides resigned Saturday after Bayville student 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died of suicide. https://nj1015.com/superintendent-resigns-after-bullied-14-year-old-nj-students-death/. https://nj1015.com/superintendent-resigns-after-bullied-14-year-old-nj-students-death/. ⬛ Racy images projected in Paramus, NJ, classroom. School officials in Paramus are...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

E-Street Band members down but not out with COVID-19

As we all have found out in one way or another being in close quarters with many people continues to add to the risk of contracting COVID-19. Even one of the world’s greatest rock bands and New Jersey’s own pride and joy the E-Street Band is not impervious to the pesky and potentially serious disease that will never leave.
NEW JERSEY STATE
OnlyInYourState

14 Quirky Facts About New Jersey That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

Anyone who lives in the Garden State knows New Jersey is a quirky state – and that’s exactly how we like it! New Jersey is one of the smallest states in the country, but it’s densely populated and filled with culture. It’s also filled with historic firsts, unique attractions, and record-setting sights and destinations. You might be surprised – even some things you thought belonged to our neighbors are actually New Jersey originals! These 14 quirky facts about New Jersey delve into the state’s history – and may just give you a new destination or five for your next road trip!
NEW JERSEY STATE
jerseybites.com

Readington River and Harper’s Table: A Day to Remember

Driving along the country roads and farmlands of New Jersey, it is commonplace to see paddocks of horses and cows grazing in pastures. Sheep, goats, and even alpacas have become ordinary sights. But, take a drive along the unassuming County Road 523 just outside of Flemington and you just might do a double take as you pass herds of bison grazing at Readington River Buffalo Farm.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is It Illegal to Slurp Soup In NJ?

There's nothing like a warm bowl of soup on a cold day in NJ, but are we accidentally breaking a law while we enjoy our meal?. I know this sounds crazy, but you just maybe! New Jersey is known for having some of the most bizarre laws in history and if this is true, this may be one of them. In New Jersey, it's illegal to pump your own gas, eat pickles on a Sunday, and even illegal to sell cars on a Sunday.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in New Jersey

Milburn is a beautiful residential community in New Jersey located 20 miles west of New York. Only 20,170 people consider Milburn home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in New Jersey. The median household income is $225,227, and the median property value is $1,130,100.
MILLBURN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy