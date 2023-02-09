Read full article on original website
NJ Top News for Monday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday. ⬛ Superintendent resigns after bullied 14-year-old student's death. Central Regional schools Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides resigned Saturday after Bayville student 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died of suicide. https://nj1015.com/superintendent-resigns-after-bullied-14-year-old-nj-students-death/. https://nj1015.com/superintendent-resigns-after-bullied-14-year-old-nj-students-death/. ⬛ Racy images projected in Paramus, NJ, classroom. School officials in Paramus are...
New Jersey Pizza Bowl 2023 winner dishes deep on winning pie
Taking home the Pizza Bowl 3 trophy as this year's champion is Coniglio's in Morristown. They also have three pizza places in Brooklyn, and three in Manhattan, but Morristown will hoist the trophy. Owner Nino Coniglio, who once taught Eli Manning how to throw dough, came to my New Jersey...
Major Publication Says This Is New Jersey’s Absolute Best Pizza
It seems like someone else is trying to name the best pizza place in New Jersey, but this time it may matter a lot more to you because it's coming from a major, well-respected publication. The whole idea of naming one single place and the best pizza in New Jersey...
Amazing! The Oldest Firehouse in America is Right Here in New Jersey
It is always an interesting article when we can find the "oldest" here in New Jersey. It's even more interesting when we can find the "oldest" in Jersey which is the oldest in America. That is the case with this article. First I want to commend all the men and...
Mic drop! Check out the 13 best karaoke bars in NJ
It seems that there is a rebirth of sorts of karaoke since the end of the pandemic. People are dying to not only get out and socialize but to let it all hang out at karaoke nights all over New Jersey. Karaoke started over 50 years ago in Japan and...
E-Street Band members down but not out with COVID-19
As we all have found out in one way or another being in close quarters with many people continues to add to the risk of contracting COVID-19. Even one of the world’s greatest rock bands and New Jersey’s own pride and joy the E-Street Band is not impervious to the pesky and potentially serious disease that will never leave.
OnlyInYourState
14 Quirky Facts About New Jersey That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Anyone who lives in the Garden State knows New Jersey is a quirky state – and that’s exactly how we like it! New Jersey is one of the smallest states in the country, but it’s densely populated and filled with culture. It’s also filled with historic firsts, unique attractions, and record-setting sights and destinations. You might be surprised – even some things you thought belonged to our neighbors are actually New Jersey originals! These 14 quirky facts about New Jersey delve into the state’s history – and may just give you a new destination or five for your next road trip!
Four NJ towns have been named ‘Film Ready’ for movie productions
The New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission (NJMPTVC), in partnership with the Somerset County Film Commission, has announced that Franklin, Hillsborough, South Bound Brook, and Watchung, have completed the multi-step training and certification process and have been designated as Film Ready Communities. While this doesn’t guarantee that tv and...
Timing not right for casino smoking ban, group argues
TRENTON — The main group that represents casinos in the Garden State did not appear before lawmakers on Monday to share its view on the topic, but legislators heard from plenty of individuals who are against the proposal to extend New Jersey's Smoke-Free Air Act to gaming halls. The...
Amy Poehler & Tina Fey are bringing their comedy tour to New Jersey
The S.N.L./ Mean Girls/ 30 Rock/ Parks and Recreation nerd inside of me is trying not to freak out while typing this. Comedy icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are teaming up once again for a live comedy tour, they announced Monday. The Restless Leg tour celebrates Poehler and Fey’s...
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s school
A New Jersey witness at East Brunswick reported watching a black-colored, sphere-shaped object that turned white and quickly moved out of sight at 8:39 a.m. on March 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Have you been to best ‘under the radar’ restaurant in NJ?
Nobody needs to tell you that we have great restaurants all over New Jersey, and a lot of them get a ton of attention. But are you missing one of the best Garden State eateries because it's flying under the radar?. So many amazing restaurants in New Jersey get the...
On celebrated Essex-Hudson Greenway, some feeling buyers’ remorse
While legions cheer a $65 million deal to build a new state park on an old rail line, watchdogs worry about untold costs. The post On celebrated Essex-Hudson Greenway, some feeling buyers’ remorse appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
How to earn your ‘Jersey card’ according to fellow New Jerseyans
Sure, you could have been born in New Jersey, but does that necessarily mean you've earned your hypothetical "Jersey card?" Not according to these fellow New Jerseyans!. For instance, are you a true New Jerseyan if you don’t have a go-to diner? Or a preferred shore town?. Can you...
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
Treasurer stole $29K from N.J. youth baseball league, authorities say
The treasurer of a youth baseball league in New Jersey stole about $29,000 over a nearly four-year period, authorities said. John M. Brault 42, of Green Brook is charged with third-degree theft, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Brault took the money from July 2018 to May 2022...
jerseybites.com
Readington River and Harper’s Table: A Day to Remember
Driving along the country roads and farmlands of New Jersey, it is commonplace to see paddocks of horses and cows grazing in pastures. Sheep, goats, and even alpacas have become ordinary sights. But, take a drive along the unassuming County Road 523 just outside of Flemington and you just might do a double take as you pass herds of bison grazing at Readington River Buffalo Farm.
Is It Illegal to Slurp Soup In NJ?
There's nothing like a warm bowl of soup on a cold day in NJ, but are we accidentally breaking a law while we enjoy our meal?. I know this sounds crazy, but you just maybe! New Jersey is known for having some of the most bizarre laws in history and if this is true, this may be one of them. In New Jersey, it's illegal to pump your own gas, eat pickles on a Sunday, and even illegal to sell cars on a Sunday.
The second richest person in New Jersey
Milburn is a beautiful residential community in New Jersey located 20 miles west of New York. Only 20,170 people consider Milburn home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in New Jersey. The median household income is $225,227, and the median property value is $1,130,100.
The top seafood restaurant to visit right here in New Jersey
I think most folks, especially here in Jersey, love good seafood. Let's face it we live on the Atlantic Ocean here in New Jersey, the seafood is right there, how can you not like delicious seafood?. According to TapInto.Net, "New Jersey’s $8 Billion Fishing Industry among Top in Nation, Supports...
