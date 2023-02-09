ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

NJ Top News for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday. ⬛ Superintendent resigns after bullied 14-year-old student's death. Central Regional schools Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides resigned Saturday after Bayville student 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died of suicide. https://nj1015.com/superintendent-resigns-after-bullied-14-year-old-nj-students-death/. https://nj1015.com/superintendent-resigns-after-bullied-14-year-old-nj-students-death/. ⬛ Racy images projected in Paramus, NJ, classroom. School officials in Paramus are...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Ocean County Mall | Mall in Toms River, New Jersey

The Ocean County Mall is a super-regional mall, opened On July 20, 1976, by Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation, located in Toms River, New Jersey on Hooper Avenue (County Route 549). The mall is accessible from Exit 82 of the Garden State Parkway via Route 37 East. The mall is managed by Simon Property Group. The mall has a gross leasable area of 791,125 sq ft (73,497.9 m2).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WINNER: Powerball Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn Saturday, Feb. 11, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Fischer Bay Exxon, 826 Fischer Blvd., Toms River in Ocean County. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 10, 23,...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ gas prices may continue to fall

New Jersey drivers are paying about a quarter less for a gallon of gas compared to a year ago. According to a AAA Northeast analysis released on Monday, the average price for a gallon of unleaded in New Jersey is $3.33. That's six cents lower than last week, six cents higher than prices a month ago, and 25 cents lower than prices on Feb. 13, 2022.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Trenton, NJ
