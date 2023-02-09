Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There will be no more gambling with guns in Atlantic City casinosBrenna TempleAtlantic City, NJ
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlantic City, NJ
3 of Our Favorite Axe-Trowing Spots in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerCherry Hill, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Related
NJ Top News for Monday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday. ⬛ Superintendent resigns after bullied 14-year-old student's death. Central Regional schools Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides resigned Saturday after Bayville student 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died of suicide. https://nj1015.com/superintendent-resigns-after-bullied-14-year-old-nj-students-death/. https://nj1015.com/superintendent-resigns-after-bullied-14-year-old-nj-students-death/. ⬛ Racy images projected in Paramus, NJ, classroom. School officials in Paramus are...
2 NJ Boardwalks Ranked Among Top 15 in America — But Not This One?!
The good news is two boardwalks in South Jersey have been ranked among the top 15 in America -- but one got completely snubbed. And, honestly, we're a bit perplexed by the omission, especially given its reputation. The editors over at trendingtravel.com recently assembled a list of the absolute best...
Southern Ocean County’s Bed Bath & Beyond Set To Close
NEW JERSEY – Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close more of its stores across the state, including its Manahawkin location. The New Jersey-based home goods retailer began closing locations over the past couple of years, closing up to 200 stores nationwide due to financial struggles. The...
Major Publication Says This Is New Jersey’s Absolute Best Pizza
It seems like someone else is trying to name the best pizza place in New Jersey, but this time it may matter a lot more to you because it's coming from a major, well-respected publication. The whole idea of naming one single place and the best pizza in New Jersey...
tourcounsel.com
Ocean County Mall | Mall in Toms River, New Jersey
The Ocean County Mall is a super-regional mall, opened On July 20, 1976, by Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation, located in Toms River, New Jersey on Hooper Avenue (County Route 549). The mall is accessible from Exit 82 of the Garden State Parkway via Route 37 East. The mall is managed by Simon Property Group. The mall has a gross leasable area of 791,125 sq ft (73,497.9 m2).
On celebrated Essex-Hudson Greenway, some feeling buyers’ remorse
While legions cheer a $65 million deal to build a new state park on an old rail line, watchdogs worry about untold costs. The post On celebrated Essex-Hudson Greenway, some feeling buyers’ remorse appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Another dead whale washes up along the Jersey Shore
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has been notified of the whale's death and will be sending a team to determine what type of whale it was and what caused it to die.
Amazing! The Oldest Firehouse in America is Right Here in New Jersey
It is always an interesting article when we can find the "oldest" here in New Jersey. It's even more interesting when we can find the "oldest" in Jersey which is the oldest in America. That is the case with this article. First I want to commend all the men and...
New Jersey Pizza Bowl 2023 winner dishes deep on winning pie
Taking home the Pizza Bowl 3 trophy as this year's champion is Coniglio's in Morristown. They also have three pizza places in Brooklyn, and three in Manhattan, but Morristown will hoist the trophy. Owner Nino Coniglio, who once taught Eli Manning how to throw dough, came to my New Jersey...
Margate gets called out as the 2nd ‘Whitest City in New Jersey’
There is racial diversity - and then there's Margate. That's the point made by a national website that crunched data to come to that conclusion. (You do have to notice that, literally, right down the road a few miles sits Atlantic City - a city with a very diverse population.)
Mic drop! Check out the 13 best karaoke bars in NJ
It seems that there is a rebirth of sorts of karaoke since the end of the pandemic. People are dying to not only get out and socialize but to let it all hang out at karaoke nights all over New Jersey. Karaoke started over 50 years ago in Japan and...
Want to work at a NJ state park? Hundreds of seasonal jobs available
🌳 Hundreds of seasonal jobs are available this summer at NJ state parks, forests, and historic sites. 🌳 Available jobs include lifeguards, naturalists, history educators, and trail stewards. 🌳 Applicants must be at least 16 years old and forms should be submitted by March 1. Looking for...
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
This New Jersey intersection is the worst in the entire country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s school
A New Jersey witness at East Brunswick reported watching a black-colored, sphere-shaped object that turned white and quickly moved out of sight at 8:39 a.m. on March 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WINNER: Powerball Player Takes Home $50K
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn Saturday, Feb. 11, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Fischer Bay Exxon, 826 Fischer Blvd., Toms River in Ocean County. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 10, 23,...
Have you been to best ‘under the radar’ restaurant in NJ?
Nobody needs to tell you that we have great restaurants all over New Jersey, and a lot of them get a ton of attention. But are you missing one of the best Garden State eateries because it's flying under the radar?. So many amazing restaurants in New Jersey get the...
The top seafood restaurant to visit right here in New Jersey
I think most folks, especially here in Jersey, love good seafood. Let's face it we live on the Atlantic Ocean here in New Jersey, the seafood is right there, how can you not like delicious seafood?. According to TapInto.Net, "New Jersey’s $8 Billion Fishing Industry among Top in Nation, Supports...
How to earn your ‘Jersey card’ according to fellow New Jerseyans
Sure, you could have been born in New Jersey, but does that necessarily mean you've earned your hypothetical "Jersey card?" Not according to these fellow New Jerseyans!. For instance, are you a true New Jerseyan if you don’t have a go-to diner? Or a preferred shore town?. Can you...
NJ gas prices may continue to fall
New Jersey drivers are paying about a quarter less for a gallon of gas compared to a year ago. According to a AAA Northeast analysis released on Monday, the average price for a gallon of unleaded in New Jersey is $3.33. That's six cents lower than last week, six cents higher than prices a month ago, and 25 cents lower than prices on Feb. 13, 2022.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0