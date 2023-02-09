Burglars bagged $52,000 worth of pricey merchandise during an early morning break in at Givenchy Soho, police sources said. Three men and a woman entered the trendy two-story boutique on Greene Street, between Prince and Spring streets shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday after smashing the door window with a hammer, the sources said. The brazen bandits stuffed handbags, shoes and clothes into a duffel bag, according to the sources. The woman is believed to be in her 30s, about 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, while one of her male accomplices was in his 30s and two others were around 50 years old. The store security alarm was not on at the time of the main-level break-in, and the door grate was not down, because a security guard was on-duty, the sources noted. The store normally opens at 11 a.m. on Saturdays, but Givenchy Soho delayed doing business until around 3 p.m. due to the incident, a store employee said, adding “Everybody is OK.” Givenchy Soho opened in June and is the brand’s second New York City store, the other being uptown on Madison Avenue.

