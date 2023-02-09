ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Comments / 0

Related
winonapost.com

Sons of Norway host Birkebeiner skier

On Tuesday, February 28, in Grace Hall of Central Lutheran Church (Huff Street) in Winona, the Sons of Norway-Winona will gather to discover the wonder of cross-country skiing in the Wisconsin Birkebeiner ski race. Greta Bernatz Poser, a Winona native who has skied in the Birkebeiner multiple times, will be the presenter. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with Nordic Valentine waffle treats, hot off the griddle.
WINONA, MN
lakesarearadio.net

WATCH: Lizzo reacts to ‘Blizzo’ winning MnDOT Name A Snowplow Contest

(KDLM) – Minnesotans love all things Minnesotan. And that includes thinking of creative ways to honor the state during MnDot’s annual Name A Snowplow Contest. Previous winning names with Minnesota connections include F Salt Fitzgerald, Plow Bunyan, Duck Duck Orange Truck, and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Lizzo reacts to snowplow naming contest win, shouts out Osseo Middle School

MINNEAPOLIS -- A music superstar known for her time in the Twin Cities is reacting to winning the state's snowplow naming competition.The Minnesota Department of Transportation last week revealed this year's winners of the popular "Name a Snowplow" contest. "Blizzo" - referencing Lizzo - was among the top most popular names. Over 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest.RELATED: MnDOT announces snowplow naming contest winners, includes "Blizzo" and "Han Snowlo"Lizzo tweeted a video reacting to the win."Of all the awards I have received, this is by far the highest honor," she said. "To know that there is a snowplow with the name 'Blizzo' that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities right now makes my heart melt - or freeze."Lizzo also thanked Osseo Middle School for the nomination. 
OSSEO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz says fighter wing based out of Duluth shot down object over Lake Huron

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says fighter pilots based out of Duluth shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday.RELATED U.S. military shoots down unidentified object over Great Lakes regionWalz says the 148th Fighter Wing, an Air National Guard fighter unit known as the Bulldogs, took off from Madison, Wisconsin to shoot down the object as part of a federal mission."The Bulldogs executed their mission flawlessly, protected the homeland, and got the birds home safe," Walz said in a tweet. A congressional source briefed on the matter told CBS News the Defense Department is confident there...
MINNESOTA STATE
winonapost.com

‘A Night of Butoh’ at Old Main Feb. 18

Butoh dancing is a rarely seen art form. Our region is fortunate that Zil Ricker, of Winona, has studied with teachers in Japan to learn this form of expression. She will offer “A Night of Butoh” at the Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville on Sunday, February 18, at 7 p.m.
GALESVILLE, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America

Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: A sunny Monday with highs in the 40s

(FOX 9) - Plenty of sun and highs in the 40s on Monday throughout the state. A storm coming in from the desert Southwest will pick up some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and roll into Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. This should bring plenty of rain to the area, and could turn to snow as the temps cool.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Tele-NICU program helps physicians safely deliver babies across Minnesota

A new program is helping physicians safely deliver more babies across Minnesota. M Health Fairview launched its Tele-NICU program at Ridges Hospital in June and it’s been expanding to other facilities. It allows doctors at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital to connect virtually to delivery rooms across the...
MINNESOTA STATE
winonapost.com

‘The Rainbow Fish’ brings back theater for young audiences

The local community theater, Sugarloaf Theatre, is currently in rehearsals for its winter production of “The Rainbow Fish.” The show has a small cast of volunteer community members of many different ages. This amazing cast will have public performances on February 25 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and February 26 at 2 p.m. at Bluffview Montessori School.
WINONA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

New fishing record set in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new state fishing record was set last month. On Saturday the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks posted a photo of the record fish on Facebook. GFP congratulated Dan James for setting a new unrestricted category record with his 28 pounds and four ounces bigmouth buffalo that he caught from Lake Oahe on January 7th.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
97.3 KKRC

Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?

In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy