Read full article on original website
Related
winonapost.com
Sons of Norway host Birkebeiner skier
On Tuesday, February 28, in Grace Hall of Central Lutheran Church (Huff Street) in Winona, the Sons of Norway-Winona will gather to discover the wonder of cross-country skiing in the Wisconsin Birkebeiner ski race. Greta Bernatz Poser, a Winona native who has skied in the Birkebeiner multiple times, will be the presenter. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with Nordic Valentine waffle treats, hot off the griddle.
lakesarearadio.net
WATCH: Lizzo reacts to ‘Blizzo’ winning MnDOT Name A Snowplow Contest
(KDLM) – Minnesotans love all things Minnesotan. And that includes thinking of creative ways to honor the state during MnDot’s annual Name A Snowplow Contest. Previous winning names with Minnesota connections include F Salt Fitzgerald, Plow Bunyan, Duck Duck Orange Truck, and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.
Lizzo reacts to snowplow naming contest win, shouts out Osseo Middle School
MINNEAPOLIS -- A music superstar known for her time in the Twin Cities is reacting to winning the state's snowplow naming competition.The Minnesota Department of Transportation last week revealed this year's winners of the popular "Name a Snowplow" contest. "Blizzo" - referencing Lizzo - was among the top most popular names. Over 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest.RELATED: MnDOT announces snowplow naming contest winners, includes "Blizzo" and "Han Snowlo"Lizzo tweeted a video reacting to the win."Of all the awards I have received, this is by far the highest honor," she said. "To know that there is a snowplow with the name 'Blizzo' that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities right now makes my heart melt - or freeze."Lizzo also thanked Osseo Middle School for the nomination.
Why Minnesota Doesn’t Allow Wolf Hunting Despite Having The Highest Wolf Population in Lower 48
Minnesota is home to more wolves than any other U.S. state except Alaska. In addition, Minnesota has more wolves than Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana put together. Yet, despite the thriving population, wolf hunting is restricted. However, that could change. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently announced its first updated...
Gov. Walz says fighter wing based out of Duluth shot down object over Lake Huron
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says fighter pilots based out of Duluth shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday.RELATED U.S. military shoots down unidentified object over Great Lakes regionWalz says the 148th Fighter Wing, an Air National Guard fighter unit known as the Bulldogs, took off from Madison, Wisconsin to shoot down the object as part of a federal mission."The Bulldogs executed their mission flawlessly, protected the homeland, and got the birds home safe," Walz said in a tweet. A congressional source briefed on the matter told CBS News the Defense Department is confident there...
northernnewsnow.com
Gov. Walz announces 148th Fighter Wing helped shoot down latest unidentified object
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to Gov. Tim Walz, the Duluth based 148th Fighter Wing assisted bringing down the latest unidentified object to enter North American airspace. The object was shot down over Lake Huron Sunday, it was the third object to be shot down in the past...
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
winonapost.com
‘A Night of Butoh’ at Old Main Feb. 18
Butoh dancing is a rarely seen art form. Our region is fortunate that Zil Ricker, of Winona, has studied with teachers in Japan to learn this form of expression. She will offer “A Night of Butoh” at the Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville on Sunday, February 18, at 7 p.m.
Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America
Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
South Dakota’s ‘Dakota Style’ VS. Minnesota’s ‘Old Dutch’ – Who Has the Best Chips?
Who Has The Best Potato Chips? South Dakota's 'Dakota Style' VS. Minnesota's 'Old Dutch'. You know how it is when you meet your soulmate. Everything seems to fall in place, the world seems a little better, a little brighter, and a little kinder. That was exactly how it was, the...
Check Out This Amazing Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: A sunny Monday with highs in the 40s
(FOX 9) - Plenty of sun and highs in the 40s on Monday throughout the state. A storm coming in from the desert Southwest will pick up some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and roll into Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. This should bring plenty of rain to the area, and could turn to snow as the temps cool.
boreal.org
Tele-NICU program helps physicians safely deliver babies across Minnesota
A new program is helping physicians safely deliver more babies across Minnesota. M Health Fairview launched its Tele-NICU program at Ridges Hospital in June and it’s been expanding to other facilities. It allows doctors at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital to connect virtually to delivery rooms across the...
Lifetime Wisconsin fishing license proposed for state anglers
Two Wisconsin legislators are circulating a proposal to allow lifetime fishing licenses for state residents. In a Feb. 7, 2023, press release, state Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison and state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point announced the proposal, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Legislature.
winonapost.com
‘The Rainbow Fish’ brings back theater for young audiences
The local community theater, Sugarloaf Theatre, is currently in rehearsals for its winter production of “The Rainbow Fish.” The show has a small cast of volunteer community members of many different ages. This amazing cast will have public performances on February 25 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and February 26 at 2 p.m. at Bluffview Montessori School.
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
KELOLAND TV
New fishing record set in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new state fishing record was set last month. On Saturday the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks posted a photo of the record fish on Facebook. GFP congratulated Dan James for setting a new unrestricted category record with his 28 pounds and four ounces bigmouth buffalo that he caught from Lake Oahe on January 7th.
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?
In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
Comments / 0