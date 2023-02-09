On Tuesday, February 28, in Grace Hall of Central Lutheran Church (Huff Street) in Winona, the Sons of Norway-Winona will gather to discover the wonder of cross-country skiing in the Wisconsin Birkebeiner ski race. Greta Bernatz Poser, a Winona native who has skied in the Birkebeiner multiple times, will be the presenter. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with Nordic Valentine waffle treats, hot off the griddle.

