ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Report: Lane Johnson Played Through Torn Abductor

Eagles star right tackle Lane Johnson played through a torn abductor during his team’s playoff run and will undergo surgery later this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Johnson delayed surgery, and his efforts helped Philadelphia earn a Super Bowl appearance though it ultimately fell short on Sunday night against the Chiefs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Albany Herald

Pacific Division's best clash as Suns meet Kings

The Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant era has opened at a more deliberate pace, with the star forward serving as more of a celebrity and spectator than basketball player so far. With Durant still not ready to hit the court in the desert, the new Western Conference favorite welcomes fellow newcomers T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley to the team at home Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.
PHOENIX, AZ
Albany Herald

Super Bowl LVII Betting and Fantasy Recap

Super Bowl LVII is now in the rearview mirror, as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35. The game did have what some would say was a ticky-tack holding call that sealed the win for the Chiefs, but it was still one heck of a game. Kansas City won outright as a one-point underdog, and the game went over the total of 51. And it went over my a country mile at 73 points.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy