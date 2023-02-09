Super Bowl LVII is now in the rearview mirror, as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35. The game did have what some would say was a ticky-tack holding call that sealed the win for the Chiefs, but it was still one heck of a game. Kansas City won outright as a one-point underdog, and the game went over the total of 51. And it went over my a country mile at 73 points.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO