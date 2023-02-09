Read full article on original website
Michigan Couple Who Lost Grandmother’s Car While Storming the Capitol Charged in Jan. 6 Attack
A Michigan couple who drove to Washington, D.C., from New York were forced to take a bus back home after losing track of their car while allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Isaac Thomas, 20, and Christina Legros, 22, were arrested in Michigan on multiple...
Trump served wrongful death lawsuit in connection to death of Capitol Police Officer
WASHINGTON — Former President Trump's attorneys have accepted service of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the longtime partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the siege on the U.S. Capitol in 2021. According to court documents, the lawsuit accuses Trump and co-conspirators of...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Kevin Seefried Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison in Capitol Breach
Kevin Seefried of Delaware has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for his actions in the January 6, 2021 Capitol breach. Both 53 year old Kevin and his 24 year old son, Hunter – both from Laurel were arrested in January of 2021 and found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses last June in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. Kevin Seefried was photographed inside the Capitol building holding a Confederate flag. Hunter was sentenced last October to 24 months in prison.
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's entire legal team seeks to withdraw from case
Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's is asking a federal judge to withdraw from representing the former prosecutor in a federal case.
Why Are Women Now Required to Cover Their Arms in the Missouri State House?
Last week, lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives voted on a new rules package that would require women to cover their shoulders (while leaving the dress code for men unaltered). The previous dress code for women mandated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots." The implicit sexism of the addition was noted by many.
KSAT 12
Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third.
House Republican introduces bill to flip funding in DC from stoves to crime
Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH) introduced a bill seeking to overrule a D.C. Council proposal to replace gas stoves, marking the latest battle over local lawmakers' autonomy in the nation's capital.
Here's what happens if Fetterman's health complications force him to resign
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was hospitalized earlier this week after feeling “lightheaded,” reviving concerns about the Pennsylvania Democrat’s health just one month into his Senate term.
No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas
I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
Strangers with Candy: Delaware‘s Chocolate Box Murders of 1898
Mary Elizabeth Dunning waited until after dinner was over to open the box. It was August 9, 1898, and Mary was living with her father and her young daughter, Mary, in a lush mansion in Dover, Delaware. Her husband John, a war correspondent, had been called away on an assignment in Puerto Rico. Perhaps he’d sent the package, which had arrived by U.S. mail earlier in the day and been left at her father’s post office box. Or perhaps not: Their marriage was, to put it mildly, troubled.
If approved, in Alabama, failure to disclose concealed weapon to police could result in criminal charge
MONTGOMERY, AL. -The state of Alabama is considering a new bill to regulate concealed weapons. Under existing law, a person must inform law enforcement when they are in possession of a concealed weapon, but there is no penalty for failing to do so. The new bill, however, seeks to change this by making it a Class A misdemeanor for a person not to tell a police officer about a concealed weapon if asked.
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
Senators pass bill to crack down on those refusing to pull over for police
He states that one recent report from larger cities which looked at fleeing vehicles showed 77% of them were not stolen
Bill to classify drag shows as ‘adult-oriented businesses’ clears Arkansas Senate
Arkansas senators on Tuesday voted to classify drag shows as “adult-oriented businesses” under state law, advancing a bill meant to outlaw performances on public property or “where a minor can view” them. The measure, introduced earlier this month by Arkansas state Sen. Gary Stubblefield (R), passed Tuesday in an unexpected 29-6 vote along party lines.…
Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology
NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
Montana bill that would deny teens gender-affirming care passes Senate hurdle in fiery hearing
Montana’s Democratic legislative leaders said Tuesday morning they would fight a bill that seeks to deny gender-affirming care to transgender children and punish medical professionals who perform it – and while the measure did pass a key hurdle in the Senate, the fight occurred, too. Following an hour of discussion, multiple calls from Democrats for […] The post Montana bill that would deny teens gender-affirming care passes Senate hurdle in fiery hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Washington Examiner
Senators want border wall finished
(The Center Square) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds is one of seven senators sponsoring the WALL Act, which eliminates illegal immigrant tax subsidies and uses the funds to finish the wall at the Mexican border. President Joe Biden stopped construction of the wall with an executive order on the...
