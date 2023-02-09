Mary Elizabeth Dunning waited until after dinner was over to open the box. It was August 9, 1898, and Mary was living with her father and her young daughter, Mary, in a lush mansion in Dover, Delaware. Her husband John, a war correspondent, had been called away on an assignment in Puerto Rico. Perhaps he’d sent the package, which had arrived by U.S. mail earlier in the day and been left at her father’s post office box. Or perhaps not: Their marriage was, to put it mildly, troubled.

DOVER, DE ・ 5 DAYS AGO