Academic achievement of over 30 Grafton High School (West Virginia) students recognized with NTHS induction

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
109-Year-Old Department Store Expanding; New Location is U.S. Shopping Mall’s All-Time LargestJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Pennsylvania witness describes multiple sphere-shaped objectsRoger MarshPennsylvania State
New LongHorn Steakhouse Restaurant Announced as Opening March 7Joel EisenbergClarksburg, WV
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West VirginiaEast Coast TravelerMorgantown, WV
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West VirginaEast Coast TravelerWheeling, WV
WVNews
Taylor County (West Virginia) Schools threat mitigated as of Monday, officials say
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two instances of potential threats causing heightened security at schools occurred in the last few days in North Central West Virginia, one in Harrison County on Friday and one in Taylor County over the weekend. On Friday, Robert C. Byrd High School was on...
WVNews
WVU Extension in Harrison County, West Virginia, to host beginner farmer series
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The WVU Extension Service in Harrison County is launching a new educational series for beginner farmers to be held in March and April. The series will be held on Mondays starting March 13 and continuing through April 17 from 6-8 p.m. All March programs will be held at the in Room B of the Harrison County Parks and Recreation Complex in Clarksburg. April programs will be held at the Barbour County Extension Office, 16348 Barbour County Highway, in Philippi.
WVNews
South Harrison's Corey Boulden, Lincoln's Riley receive Athlete of the Week honors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison's Corey Boulden may not have achieved a career-high in points scored against Calhoun County, but it was still a notable performance. Lincoln's Ashlyn Riley had one double-double and nearly accomplished another later in the week.
WVNews
Tyson's individual title helps B-U to team 2nd place finish at Big 10 tourney
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nathaniel Tyson claimed first place in the 106-pound weight class, leading the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers to a second-place overall finish at the Big 10 wrestling championships on Friday and Saturday. After a double bye, Tyson pinned Preston’s Robbie Lowe in 56 seconds in the semifinals,...
WVNews
Freezin' for a Reason raises funds for Buckhannon, West Virginia Special Olympics
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — About 50 people were “Freezin’ for a Reason,” braving the frigid waters of the Buckhannon River Saturday afternoon at the Riverwalk Boat Ramp in support of the inaugural event to benefit Upshur County Special Olympics. The crowd eagerly encouraged the plungers...
WVNews
Quinerly's 20 points earn WVU weekly honors; varsity sports update
After helping the Mountaineers to an upset victory over No. 21 Iowa State on Feb. 11, sophomore guard JJ Quinerly of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team was named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Quinerly led West Virginia’s scoring efforts for the third consecutive game, netting a...
WVNews
Fred W. Wendling, longtime owner of A.F. Wendling's Food Service, passes away
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fred W. Wendling, age 86, of Buckhannon, WV, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at his home. He was born January 28, 1937, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Albert Franklin and Hattamena Norman Wendling.
WVNews
Kathy K. Kimble George
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Kathy K. Kimble George, of Salem, WV passed away peacefully on February 11, 2023. She was born May 11, 1958 in Parkersburg, WV.
WVNews
Delays expected Tuesday on WV 7 near Wetzel County line for tree removal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Delays are expected from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday on West Virginia Route 7, the Mason Dixon Highway, near the Monongalia/Wetzel counties line. The reason for the delays: Emergency tree removal, officials said.
WVNews
Charlotte Benedum Holster
JANE LEW — Charlotte Benedum Holster, 76, of Jane Lew, WV, went home to be with her Lord on January 19, 2023 after a short illness. Charlotte was born October 28, 1946, a daughter of the late Loyle Junior Benedum and Elizabeth Ellen Rhodes Benedum.
WVNews
Freeman Runner Jr.
TUNNELTON — Freeman Allen Runner Jr., 78, of Tunnelton (Laurel Mountain Community) passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital with family by his side. He was born on Sept. 16, 1944 in Tunnelton, son of the late Freeman W. Runner Sr. and Lenora Hazel (Sigley)...
WVNews
First impression: Justices to decide what happens when jury deadlocks on mercy in murder case
A new jury should decide whether parole is a possibility for a 23-year-old Fairmont man who was convicted of murdering a WVU student two years ago this month. That’s the consensus among the Attorney General’s Office and defense counsel Christopher M. Wilson, of Fairmont, in briefs filed with the West Virginia Supreme Court. However, the circuit judge in the case, Monongalia County’s Susan B. Tucker, believes the jury’s inability to decide allows her to impose sentence rather than the jury, a power a judge wouldn’t otherwise have in this kind of case.
