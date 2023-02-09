ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

Academic achievement of over 30 Grafton High School (West Virginia) students recognized with NTHS induction

By Nicki Skinner EDITOR
WVNews
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

WVU Extension in Harrison County, West Virginia, to host beginner farmer series

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The WVU Extension Service in Harrison County is launching a new educational series for beginner farmers to be held in March and April. The series will be held on Mondays starting March 13 and continuing through April 17 from 6-8 p.m. All March programs will be held at the in Room B of the Harrison County Parks and Recreation Complex in Clarksburg. April programs will be held at the Barbour County Extension Office, 16348 Barbour County Highway, in Philippi.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Quinerly's 20 points earn WVU weekly honors; varsity sports update

After helping the Mountaineers to an upset victory over No. 21 Iowa State on Feb. 11, sophomore guard JJ Quinerly of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team was named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Quinerly led West Virginia’s scoring efforts for the third consecutive game, netting a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Kathy K. Kimble George

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Kathy K. Kimble George, of Salem, WV passed away peacefully on February 11, 2023. She was born May 11, 1958 in Parkersburg, WV.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Charlotte Benedum Holster

JANE LEW — Charlotte Benedum Holster, 76, of Jane Lew, WV, went home to be with her Lord on January 19, 2023 after a short illness. Charlotte was born October 28, 1946, a daughter of the late Loyle Junior Benedum and Elizabeth Ellen Rhodes Benedum.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Freeman Runner Jr.

TUNNELTON — Freeman Allen Runner Jr., 78, of Tunnelton (Laurel Mountain Community) passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital with family by his side. He was born on Sept. 16, 1944 in Tunnelton, son of the late Freeman W. Runner Sr. and Lenora Hazel (Sigley)...
TUNNELTON, WV
WVNews

First impression: Justices to decide what happens when jury deadlocks on mercy in murder case

A new jury should decide whether parole is a possibility for a 23-year-old Fairmont man who was convicted of murdering a WVU student two years ago this month. That’s the consensus among the Attorney General’s Office and defense counsel Christopher M. Wilson, of Fairmont, in briefs filed with the West Virginia Supreme Court. However, the circuit judge in the case, Monongalia County’s Susan B. Tucker, believes the jury’s inability to decide allows her to impose sentence rather than the jury, a power a judge wouldn’t otherwise have in this kind of case.
FAIRMONT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy