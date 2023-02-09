Academic achievement of over 30 Grafton High School (West Virginia) students recognized with NTHS induction

A new jury should decide whether parole is a possibility for a 23-year-old Fairmont man who was convicted of murdering a WVU student two years ago this month. That’s the consensus among the Attorney General’s Office and defense counsel Christopher M. Wilson, of Fairmont, in briefs filed with the West Virginia Supreme Court. However, the circuit judge in the case, Monongalia County’s Susan B. Tucker, believes the jury’s inability to decide allows her to impose sentence rather than the jury, a power a judge wouldn’t otherwise have in this kind of case.

