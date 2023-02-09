Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm cannot quite believe the big Tiger Woods news
Jon Rahm expressed his surprise after hearing Tiger Woods confirm he's making his PGA Tour return after forcing his way into contention at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. A second round of 5-under 66 pulled Rahm to within one stroke of the early leader Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler is the reigning...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro putts ball into water, chips in, then forced out of Phoenix Open
PGA Tour pro Maverick McNealy endured something of a rollercoaster on the par-3 12th after he putted his golf ball into the water only to take his drop and chip-in for bogey. McNealy was then forced out of the tournament due to sustainining a shoulder injury. WATCH WHAT HAPPENED HERE:
Golf Digest
Scottie Scheffler's perfect tee shot at 16 getting gusted off the green is the most painful video you'll watch all year
SCOTTSDALE — The wind howled at times on Thursday and Friday at TPC Scottsdale, dialing up the difficulty level to an 11 on an already tricky golf course. Nowhere has that been more evident than inside the Coliseum at the 16th hole, where balls got gusted so hard to the right on Thursday that fans in the first row of the grandstands were attempting to catch them.
Golf.com
Pro’s birdie putt hung on the lip for 1 minute, and the rules got confusing
Grant Forrest lifted his putter over his head, walked to the other side of the hole and squatted down. He walked to his right. He walked back to the left and squatted down again. His playing partner had a look. Forrest stood up and held his putter out in front of him. He took two steps back, then a few forward.
Golf.com
Pro stuffs it at WM Phoenix Open’s stadium hole. Then disaster
There are shots you wish you could have back, and then there’s what Hayden Buckley did Sunday at the WM Phoenix Open. Buckley has already dealt with some disappointment this season, failing to convert a 54-hole lead at the Sony Open last month. He wasn’t in the same position this week in Phoenix, starting the final round 10 shot backs in a tie for 38th.
socialhiker.net
Double D on Camelback!
We hiked this for the first time! It was great! Hard but awesome! Lived here for 14 years and never had hiked this one. It’s a mother but fun! Lots of scrambles. My friend did great and she almost never hiked!! 3/6 done! Need to get the next one completed!
Rickie Fowler Makes Hole-In-One At Waste Management Phoenix Open
Fowler made the third ace of his professional career, holing a six-iron from 216 yards
Golf.com
2023 WM Phoenix Open purse: Payout info, winner’s share at TPC Scottsdale
Buckle up, golf fans. We have a wild Sunday ahead at the WM Phoenix Open. Not only do we have two of the world’s top three players set to battle for the title and the right to ascend to World No. 1, we also have a designated event purse: $20 million is up for grabs, including a sweet payday of $3.6 million for Sunday’s winner. That’s more than double the money at stake in “regular” PGA Tour events.
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Scottie Scheffler’s equipment at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open
Scottie Scheffler shot a final-round 65 at TPC Scottsdale to not only win the WM Phoenix Open by two shots over Canadian Nick Taylor, but to also retake No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Take a look at the clubs he used to take home the win. Driver:...
Golf.com
‘Can’t look less cool if I tried:’ Max Homa wasn’t proud of his club-throwing moment
Safe to say a T39 finish was not what Max Homa was looking for coming off a win at the Farmers Insurance Open in his last start. While Homa has developed a reputation as a rather light-hearted funny guy on social media, he’s also known to be intense about bettering his game.
‘Mullet streaker’ bellyflops into pond at pro golf’s ‘Greatest Show on Grass’ before he’s arrested
A man in a Speedo and tennis shoes will go down in history as the “mullet streaker” after the spry sprinter bolted onto the course at one of professional golf’s most popular tournaments and bellyflopped into a pond before being arrested. Sean Patrick McConnell, 27, earned his...
Is This Your New Bucket List Golf Course?
Fergus Bisset travelled to Saint Lucia to see the incredible new Coore and Crenshaw creation for Cabot at Point Hardy Golf Club.
Duca del Cosma Stanford review: a winter golf shoe to make bad weather golf more bearable
Keep your feet warm, dry and comfortable this winter while adding a little Italian style to your look
Golf Digest
How golfers with back issues should adjust their swings, according to a top tour coach
There are few injuries as debilitating for a golfer as a bad back. Yet given the strain a golf swing can put on the spine, back injuries are among the most common in our game. Luckily, there are plenty of ways you can take pressure off your back in your swing. To help you play through injury, we consulted Dr. Jim Suttie, a one of Golf Digest's 50 Best Teachers and the 2000 PGA National Teacher of the Year. Not only has Suttie—known by his students as “Doc”—coached 20 tour pros, including Paul Azinger and Larry Mize, but he has a doctorate degree in biomechanics.
Golf.com
Xander Schauffele was behind a tree, then wasn’t — thanks to ‘2nd opinion’
Xander Schauffele was blocked by a tree. But he apparently would not be denied by a rules official. In the end during Saturday’s third round of the WM Phoenix Open, Schauffele birdied the par-5 13th at TPC Scottsdale, and he will start Sunday’s final round four shots back of leader Scottie Scheffler. And a “second opinion” played a part.
Golf Digest
This player-caddie exchange at the WM Phoenix Open is the type of moment we need more of on golf broadcasts
PGA Tour broadcasts are evolving fast in 2023. We’ve had top players mic’d up and interviewed mid-round during CBS’ broadcasts—resulting in some spicy moments. We’ve also had some other new technology introduced over the past few weeks. On Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open, fans...
Jordan Spieth Plays Unbelievable Bunker Shot At TPC Scottsdale
Jordan Spieth played a phenomenal bunker shot at the Waste Management Phoenix Open that was luckily caught by a fan in the stands
Golf.com
A set of 22-year-old irons were front-and-center in a Super Bowl ad
On Sunday night, advertisers spent roughly $7 million for a 30-second ad spot during the Super Bowl. It’s an absurd number until you consider all of the viewers who tune in to watch only the advertisements. For one night every year, what goes on during breaks in the action...
Golf.com
Inspired by the WM Phoenix Open party scene? Try a Chugbud
The WM Phoenix Open is the biggest party in golf, and it’s no secret that the beers are flowing in Scottsdale this week. The fans on 16 have been rowdier than ever, as evidenced by yesterday’s streaker moment …. If the scene on your television screen is taking...
Golf.com
Pro was going to miss cut. So the Snail returned and things got wacky
Phoenix Open’s 16th now has seen it all. No, this was not a streaker, though TPC Scottsdale’s stadium-seating-encircled par-3 also got that on Friday. Nor was it a beer bath, but the iconic hole has gotten that before. But look at those two moments, and think of others on 16: They continue a trend. Most of the wackiness has featured the hole, but not the play.
Comments / 1