ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm cannot quite believe the big Tiger Woods news

Jon Rahm expressed his surprise after hearing Tiger Woods confirm he's making his PGA Tour return after forcing his way into contention at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. A second round of 5-under 66 pulled Rahm to within one stroke of the early leader Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler is the reigning...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf Digest

Scottie Scheffler's perfect tee shot at 16 getting gusted off the green is the most painful video you'll watch all year

SCOTTSDALE — The wind howled at times on Thursday and Friday at TPC Scottsdale, dialing up the difficulty level to an 11 on an already tricky golf course. Nowhere has that been more evident than inside the Coliseum at the 16th hole, where balls got gusted so hard to the right on Thursday that fans in the first row of the grandstands were attempting to catch them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf.com

Pro’s birdie putt hung on the lip for 1 minute, and the rules got confusing

Grant Forrest lifted his putter over his head, walked to the other side of the hole and squatted down. He walked to his right. He walked back to the left and squatted down again. His playing partner had a look. Forrest stood up and held his putter out in front of him. He took two steps back, then a few forward.
Golf.com

Pro stuffs it at WM Phoenix Open’s stadium hole. Then disaster

There are shots you wish you could have back, and then there’s what Hayden Buckley did Sunday at the WM Phoenix Open. Buckley has already dealt with some disappointment this season, failing to convert a 54-hole lead at the Sony Open last month. He wasn’t in the same position this week in Phoenix, starting the final round 10 shot backs in a tie for 38th.
PHOENIX, AZ
socialhiker.net

Double D on Camelback!

We hiked this for the first time! It was great! Hard but awesome! Lived here for 14 years and never had hiked this one. It’s a mother but fun! Lots of scrambles. My friend did great and she almost never hiked!! 3/6 done! Need to get the next one completed!
Golf.com

2023 WM Phoenix Open purse: Payout info, winner’s share at TPC Scottsdale

Buckle up, golf fans. We have a wild Sunday ahead at the WM Phoenix Open. Not only do we have two of the world’s top three players set to battle for the title and the right to ascend to World No. 1, we also have a designated event purse: $20 million is up for grabs, including a sweet payday of $3.6 million for Sunday’s winner. That’s more than double the money at stake in “regular” PGA Tour events.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf Digest

How golfers with back issues should adjust their swings, according to a top tour coach

There are few injuries as debilitating for a golfer as a bad back. Yet given the strain a golf swing can put on the spine, back injuries are among the most common in our game. Luckily, there are plenty of ways you can take pressure off your back in your swing. To help you play through injury, we consulted Dr. Jim Suttie, a one of Golf Digest's 50 Best Teachers and the 2000 PGA National Teacher of the Year. Not only has Suttie—known by his students as “Doc”—coached 20 tour pros, including Paul Azinger and Larry Mize, but he has a doctorate degree in biomechanics.
Golf.com

A set of 22-year-old irons were front-and-center in a Super Bowl ad

On Sunday night, advertisers spent roughly $7 million for a 30-second ad spot during the Super Bowl. It’s an absurd number until you consider all of the viewers who tune in to watch only the advertisements. For one night every year, what goes on during breaks in the action...
Golf.com

Inspired by the WM Phoenix Open party scene? Try a Chugbud

The WM Phoenix Open is the biggest party in golf, and it’s no secret that the beers are flowing in Scottsdale this week. The fans on 16 have been rowdier than ever, as evidenced by yesterday’s streaker moment …. If the scene on your television screen is taking...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf.com

Pro was going to miss cut. So the Snail returned and things got wacky

Phoenix Open’s 16th now has seen it all. No, this was not a streaker, though TPC Scottsdale’s stadium-seating-encircled par-3 also got that on Friday. Nor was it a beer bath, but the iconic hole has gotten that before. But look at those two moments, and think of others on 16: They continue a trend. Most of the wackiness has featured the hole, but not the play.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy