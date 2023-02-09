Thousands of barbecue aficionados will follow the aroma of grilled ribs to Doko Meadows in Blythewood March 10 and 11 for the town’s annual Doko Ribfest competition. The event kicks off Friday night with an outdoor movie screening at 6:30 p.m., followed by live music until 10 p.m. Competition heats up Saturday with a Bloody Mary contest at 9 a.m. while grillmeisters get fired up. Up to 80 Ribfest competition teams will match skills and tongs in professional, amateur and military veteran categories to win trophies and prize money from $250 to $2,500. Each team will grill at least 15 racks of St. Louis ribs that attendees can sample for $2 per taste. Full racks of ribs and rib plates with beans and cole slaw will also be available while quantities last.

BLYTHEWOOD, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO