ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Alabama highlights college football's four teams poised to take a step back in the 2023 season, per Josh Pate

With the 2022 college football season in the books, 247Sports' Josh Pate looked ahead to 2023 Thursday's episode of Late Kick and labeled Alabama, TCU, South Carolina and Utah as teams that could potentially take a step back next season. Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff for just the second time in nine years in 2022, and Pate says the Crimson Tide could be in line for another disappointing season next year after replacing both offensive coordinators and losing star quarterback Bryce Young to the NFL Draft this offseason.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

D1Baseball's Mike Rooney previews Gamecocks 2023 season

South Carolina is just days away from first pitch of the 2023 baseball season as it welcomes UMass Lowell to Founders Park for a three-game series starting on Friday. On Monday morning, D1Baseball released their NCAA Tournament projections and placed the Gamecocks as a two-seed in the Chapel Hill regional.
COLUMBIA, SC
blufftontoday.com

South Carolina women's basketball score vs. LSU Tigers: Live updates from undefeated showdown

COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball has played plenty of big games this season, but none have had higher stakes than its SEC showdown with LSU. The No. 1 Gamecocks (23-0, 12-0) and No. 2 Tigers (23-0, 13-0) face off in front of 18,000 fans at a sold-out Colonial Life Arena on Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN). They enter the matchup as the only undefeated teams in Division I, and only one will get to preserve its best start in program history.
COLUMBIA, SC
WAFB.com

BATTLE OF UNBEATENS: No. 2 LSU faces No. 1 South Carolina

Southern head coach Sean Woods joined 9News This Morning to tell the community to pack the Mini Dome on Saturday, Jan. 28. The LSU women’s basketball team took some time on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to share its success in perhaps one of the least likely places. McDonald's All-American Aalyah...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Dawn Staley's Outfit On Sunday

South Carolina's Dawn Staley is known to make some waves with her courtside fits and she turned more heads with her latest one on Sunday. Per SportsCenter, the star coach was spotted rocking an OG Randall Cunningham jersey in that iconic white and Kelly green. The sports world reacted to Dawn's ...
COLUMBIA, SC
qcitymetro.com

When Destiny Called

The path to matrimony is seldom straight or easy. It is often paved with pitfalls, losses and unexpected turns. But where true love exists, love finds a way. This Greenville couple encountered a unique set of difficulties along their love’s journey. But when Destiny called, needing what only Garrett could provide, he answered.
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Shaw Air Force Base to conduct nighttime flying exercise

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Shaw Air Force Base will conduct a night flying exercise over Sumter, South Carolina next week. Officials with the air force base said Friday that residents living in and around Sumter may notice an increase in aircraft noise during the nighttime hours of February 13-17 as they conduct a flying training […]
SUMTER, SC
WLTX.com

If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza

Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around South Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd. "We've done the detective work...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Doko Ribfest fires up in March

Thousands of barbecue aficionados will follow the aroma of grilled ribs to Doko Meadows in Blythewood March 10 and 11 for the town’s annual Doko Ribfest competition. The event kicks off Friday night with an outdoor movie screening at 6:30 p.m., followed by live music until 10 p.m. Competition heats up Saturday with a Bloody Mary contest at 9 a.m. while grillmeisters get fired up. Up to 80 Ribfest competition teams will match skills and tongs in professional, amateur and military veteran categories to win trophies and prize money from $250 to $2,500. Each team will grill at least 15 racks of St. Louis ribs that attendees can sample for $2 per taste. Full racks of ribs and rib plates with beans and cole slaw will also be available while quantities last.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
247Sports

247Sports

72K+
Followers
428K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy