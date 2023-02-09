Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
blufftontoday.com
Kim Mulkey is right about South Carolina. Good luck stopping Dawn Staley's Gamecocks | Toppmeyer
Unfortunately for Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers, their coach was right about South Carolina. The Gamecocks are in a class of their own. Mulkey spent the past few weeks preceding Sunday’s collision of undefeateds convincing us that No. 1 South Carolina remains women’s basketball’s undisputed juggernaut. “Nobody...
Alabama highlights college football's four teams poised to take a step back in the 2023 season, per Josh Pate
With the 2022 college football season in the books, 247Sports' Josh Pate looked ahead to 2023 Thursday's episode of Late Kick and labeled Alabama, TCU, South Carolina and Utah as teams that could potentially take a step back next season. Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff for just the second time in nine years in 2022, and Pate says the Crimson Tide could be in line for another disappointing season next year after replacing both offensive coordinators and losing star quarterback Bryce Young to the NFL Draft this offseason.
D1Baseball's Mike Rooney previews Gamecocks 2023 season
South Carolina is just days away from first pitch of the 2023 baseball season as it welcomes UMass Lowell to Founders Park for a three-game series starting on Friday. On Monday morning, D1Baseball released their NCAA Tournament projections and placed the Gamecocks as a two-seed in the Chapel Hill regional.
swishappeal.com
Recap: No. 1 South Carolina makes super statement behind Cardoso/Boston duo
After Aliyah Boston blocked an Alexis Morris fast-break layup attempt with 5:25 remaining and Boston’s No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks up 75-57 on Morris’ No. 3 LSU Tigers, Morris got up from the floor and patted Boston on the back. Morris would finish with a game-high 23 points,...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU has tables turned on it by South Carolina in Super Sunday smackdown
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just before the third quarter buzzer sounded, Brea Beal, one of the waves of South Carolina players you’ve probably never heard of but who is excellent nonetheless, pulled up over LSU’s Kateri Poole for a long 3-pointer from the left wing and drained it.
Braylen Russell Narrows Recruitment
Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football program have made the top 10 for 2024 running back Braylen Russell.
South Carolina Now Leads For Jonathan Paylor
After an interview with Sports Talk SC, four-star wide receiver Jonathan Paylor named South Carolina his top school.
LOOK: Nyckoles Harbor Competes In Prestigious Millrose Games
South Carolina Football signee Nyckoles Harbor ran in the 60-meter dash at the 115th Millrose Games on Saturday.
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina women's basketball score vs. LSU Tigers: Live updates from undefeated showdown
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball has played plenty of big games this season, but none have had higher stakes than its SEC showdown with LSU. The No. 1 Gamecocks (23-0, 12-0) and No. 2 Tigers (23-0, 13-0) face off in front of 18,000 fans at a sold-out Colonial Life Arena on Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN). They enter the matchup as the only undefeated teams in Division I, and only one will get to preserve its best start in program history.
Musings: Wide receiver recruiting notes
— Know there's been buzz that South Carolina has some momentum with four-star wide receiver Jonathan Paylor of Burlington (N.C.) Cummings, and Paylor said in a recent.
South Carolina Development Project is a Winner
The University of South Carolina recently announced the starting point for a massive development project around Williams-Brice Stadium and the city of Columbia. JC Shurburtt of TheBigSpur.com and The Show explains why this is someï¿½
WAFB.com
BATTLE OF UNBEATENS: No. 2 LSU faces No. 1 South Carolina
Southern head coach Sean Woods joined 9News This Morning to tell the community to pack the Mini Dome on Saturday, Jan. 28. The LSU women’s basketball team took some time on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to share its success in perhaps one of the least likely places. McDonald's All-American Aalyah...
Sports World Reacts To Dawn Staley's Outfit On Sunday
South Carolina's Dawn Staley is known to make some waves with her courtside fits and she turned more heads with her latest one on Sunday. Per SportsCenter, the star coach was spotted rocking an OG Randall Cunningham jersey in that iconic white and Kelly green. The sports world reacted to Dawn's ...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
qcitymetro.com
When Destiny Called
The path to matrimony is seldom straight or easy. It is often paved with pitfalls, losses and unexpected turns. But where true love exists, love finds a way. This Greenville couple encountered a unique set of difficulties along their love’s journey. But when Destiny called, needing what only Garrett could provide, he answered.
Shaw Air Force Base to conduct nighttime flying exercise
SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Shaw Air Force Base will conduct a night flying exercise over Sumter, South Carolina next week. Officials with the air force base said Friday that residents living in and around Sumter may notice an increase in aircraft noise during the nighttime hours of February 13-17 as they conduct a flying training […]
WLTX.com
If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
fox5ny.com
South Carolina man selling French bulldog fatally shot at meeting spot
SOUTH CAROLINA - A man selling a French bulldog was fatally shot in the parking lot of a South Carolina fast food restaurant, where he had arranged to meet the buyer, a sheriff said. According to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon, Lonnie Alford Ray was selling the dog online and...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza
Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around South Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd. "We've done the detective work...
coladaily.com
Doko Ribfest fires up in March
Thousands of barbecue aficionados will follow the aroma of grilled ribs to Doko Meadows in Blythewood March 10 and 11 for the town’s annual Doko Ribfest competition. The event kicks off Friday night with an outdoor movie screening at 6:30 p.m., followed by live music until 10 p.m. Competition heats up Saturday with a Bloody Mary contest at 9 a.m. while grillmeisters get fired up. Up to 80 Ribfest competition teams will match skills and tongs in professional, amateur and military veteran categories to win trophies and prize money from $250 to $2,500. Each team will grill at least 15 racks of St. Louis ribs that attendees can sample for $2 per taste. Full racks of ribs and rib plates with beans and cole slaw will also be available while quantities last.
