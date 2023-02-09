Read full article on original website
Dungeons of Aether - Official Release Date Trailer
Dungeons of Aether will be available on Steam on February 28, 2023. Check out the trailer for a peek at the world, characters, and combat from this upcoming turn-based dungeon crawler set in the Rivals of Aether universe.
Smite - Official Martichoras: The Manticore King Cinematic Teaser Trailer
Meet Martichoras, the Manticore King, in this latest trailer for Smite. Martichoras is an upcoming free-to-play God in the action-MOBA game Smite and the character will be available on February 21, 2023.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 - Official Season 02 Launch Trailer
Watch the launch trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's Season 02 to see what's coming, including the return of Resurgence, new DMZ missions, MP Ranked Play, and more. The Season 02 free content update in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will be available on February 15, 2023.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Official Big Game Spot Teaser Trailer
The name’s Mirage. A new Autobot makes his debut as a legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in theatres June 9. Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.
Lies of P - Official Gameplay Trailer | IGN Fan Fest 2023
Check out the latest gameplay trailer for upcoming soulslike game, Lies of P. Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an action souls-like game set in a cruel, dark Belle Époque world. Fan Fest is an event where fans from all over the world come...
Bungie Acknowledges Destiny 2 Can Be 'Too Predictable,' Reveals Goals Post-Lightfall
We're two weeks away from Destiny 2: Lightfall, the next major expansion for Bungie's ongoing first-person shooter. Leading up to release, the developers are sharing some goals for the future of Destiny. On Bungie.net, the studio acknowledged that its stready stream of content updates has made the game feel like...
Xbox Game Pass Can Hurt Sales, Microsoft Admits - IGN Daily Fix
Microsoft may have admitted that Game Pass—arguable the best deal in gaming—actually hurts game sales. Via GamesIndustry.biz, the UK Competition and Markets Authority produced a report in which Microsoft submitted data that showed "a [redacted] % decline in base game sales twelve months following their addition on Game Pass." This runs counter to comments Phil Spencer made years ago where he claimed titles that were also on Game Pass actually saw a jump in sales. Not sure if this helps or hurts their case in trying to buy Activision Blizard. In other news, Dead Island 2's release date has changed again, except this time it's moving up a week instead of a delay. No specific reason was given, but maybe a certain Star Wars game releasing on Dead Island 2's original date had something to do with it. And speaking of dead things, the Dead Space remake certainly wasn't dead at retailers. The title was NPD's best-selling new game for January 2023, coming in second overall with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Let's hope this is more reason for EA to go ahead and remake the entire Dead Space trilogy.
Overwatch Dating Sim: How to Play Loverwatch
Love is in the air! Can you woo the heart of either Mercy or Genji in Overwatch 2's dating sim, Loverwatch?. Like any good dating sim, Loverwatch features dozens of dialogue choices that will test your Overwatch 2 knowledge and romantic sensibilities. Luckily for you, on this page of IGN's...
Arithmancy Door Hospital Wing
To get to this arithmancy door, you'll have to first play a bit of the main quest. It'll become accessible after completing The Caretakers Lunar Lament mission. Now that you've gained access to the area, you'll want to walk down to the second floor of the area. Once you've done that, you'll see the door in the corner. To solve the puzzle, switch the ? block 0 (the beast) and the ?? block to 9 (the sea monster).
Hi-Fi Rush Has an Easter Egg That Very Well May Be Teasing The Evil Within 3
An Easter Egg on a screen near the end of Hi-Fi Rush very well may be teasing The Evil Within 3. As reported by GamesRadar, this screen in question is visible for less than a second during a cinematic that plays before Track 11: The Needle Drop and takes place in an elevator. You can see the screen in the image below or in action courtesy of YouTuber Shirrako, and can see, on the bottom, it says, "Sequel to popular survival horror game franchise announced."
Chapter 18 - The Cold Voyage
After an absolutely hellish battle, you’ve finally gotten an advantage on Sombron’s forces. If there's ever a moment to take a breather, this is the time because you’ve earned it. This chapter’s battle is, let’s say, generous given the circumstances of the previous one. However, that doesn’t mean stop improving - especially because you’ve recovered one of the strongest Emblems in the game and you haven’t been able to get chummy with him in a while.
Daedalian Key The Library Annex 2
The third key is also in The Library Annex, but it's near the Central Hall Floo Flame. You'll have to walk down towards the main double doors at the bottom to find the key.
Arithmancy Door Library Annex
To get to the arithmancy door, fast travel to the Divination Classroom. Once you do that, walk towards the wooden platform and make a right on the first turn. There'll; you'll find the door. To solve the puzzle, switch the ? block to the 4 (the owl) and the ??...
How to Watch IGN Fan Fest 2023 on Steam
IGN Fan Fest 2023 returns this week, bringing with it tons of exclusive announcements, trailers, clips, and more on February 17 and 18. While you can see the entire two-day stream on IGN, you can also watch it via our IGN Fan Fest 2023 page on Steam. Simply make your...
The Flash: Batman Theories and Trailer Breakdown
What the heck is going on in The Flash? Why are there two versions of Batman and a brand-new Supergirl? Here's what you need to know now that the Big Game trailer has dropped.
Formula Retro Racing: World Tour - Official Trailer
Take a look at Formula Retro Racing: World Tour in this trailer for the upcoming retro racing game. Formula Retro Racing: World Tour is coming to PC, Xbox, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in 2023. A demo for the game is available now on Steam. Formula Retro Racing...
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Big Game Trailer Shows More Baby Rocket and Teases 'One Last Ride'
The latest Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer has arrived and, alongside showing more baby Rocket and the troubles of Star-Lord and Gamora's relationship, it also sets the stage for "one last ride" for our favorite heroes. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on...
