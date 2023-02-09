Microsoft may have admitted that Game Pass—arguable the best deal in gaming—actually hurts game sales. Via GamesIndustry.biz, the UK Competition and Markets Authority produced a report in which Microsoft submitted data that showed "a [redacted] % decline in base game sales twelve months following their addition on Game Pass." This runs counter to comments Phil Spencer made years ago where he claimed titles that were also on Game Pass actually saw a jump in sales. Not sure if this helps or hurts their case in trying to buy Activision Blizard. In other news, Dead Island 2's release date has changed again, except this time it's moving up a week instead of a delay. No specific reason was given, but maybe a certain Star Wars game releasing on Dead Island 2's original date had something to do with it. And speaking of dead things, the Dead Space remake certainly wasn't dead at retailers. The title was NPD's best-selling new game for January 2023, coming in second overall with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Let's hope this is more reason for EA to go ahead and remake the entire Dead Space trilogy.

1 HOUR AGO