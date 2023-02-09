ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KLAW 101

Oklahoma to Strengthen Gun Rights & Self Defense in 2023

Oklahoma legislators are working to strengthen gun rights and self-defense in the Sooner State in 2023. Several new bills and some existing bills yet to be heard will be introduced during the legislative session. SEVERAL NEW PRO 2A BILLS ARE BEING INTRODUCED & CONSIDERED IN OK. The Pro 2A bills...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Senate bill helps teachers move into Oklahoma... and move out

A new senate bill is trying to open-up opportunities for teachers to come to Oklahoma, cutting down on paper-work for those moving in. "We've been ringing the alarm bells for the teacher shortage for what seems like a decade now," said Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, (D) Norman. Legislators are coming together...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Massive Blue Catfish Caught at Lake Lawtonka, Oklahoma

While everyone was focused on the Super Bowl, a pair of local anglers reeled in a rare massive blue catfish during a tournament this weekend. That's a 94.7-pound (94-pound, 11-ounce) behemoth of a blue. Biologist studies suggest it has likely been living in Lawtonka for +/-30 years. By any measure in the state of Oklahoma, that's a living dinosaur and far rarer than you'd expect.
LAWTON, OK
FOX 28 Spokane

Oklahoma investigators say Spiro officer shot, killed man

SPIRO, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma investigators are looking into the shooting death of a 20-year-old man by a police officer in a town in the far eastern part of the state. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says in a Friday statement that Damon Dante Henderson was shot and killed Thursday in Spiro, about 17 miles (27 kilometers) southwest of Fort Smith, Arkansas. The name of the officer has not been released. The OSBI says Henderson was on foot and the officer was following him in a car when he fired at the officer, hitting the driver’s door. The officer returned fire, killing Henderson.
SPIRO, OK
okcfox.com

Train-pedestrian accident snarls traffic in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a train on Monday morning, Oklahoma City police said. It happened near S. Western Avenue and SW 22nd Street. Police said the man stepped in front of the train. The road is currently closed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Oklahoma Lawmakers File 40 Anti-LGBTQ Bills

Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced 40 bills limiting LGBTQ Oklahomans’ healthcare access, inclusion in schools and options for self-expression this legislative session, an Oklahoma Watch analysis shows. When the first bills were considered Wednesday by a Senate committee, about 30 LGBTQ community members lined both sides of the meeting room,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma Veterans Commission chair blames Kintsel for canceled meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY — One day after the Oklahoma attorney general said Gov. Kevin Stitt illegally appointed members to the state's Veterans Commission, the group's meeting was canceled. Waiting outside of the building where the meeting was planned, some members of the commission said Joel Kintsel, the executive director of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Edmond Public Schools implementing substitute teaching incentive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Edmond Public Schools is implementing a substitute teaching incentive beginning on February 27. Under the new payment structure, people working two days in a week will get an additional 25. People working three days in a week will get $37.50. People working four days in...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional

A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
TULSA, OK
Z94

The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma

It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Murder defendant who fled to Oklahoma sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of two defendants in a 2020 murder on Taylor Street has taken a plea deal for a 45-year prison term. Cody Stage pleaded in 78th District Court this morning. He also pleaded to a burglary charge for a 2-year sentence which will be served concurrently to his murder sentence, and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
News On 6

Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In

The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy