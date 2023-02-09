Read full article on original website
Oklahoma to Strengthen Gun Rights & Self Defense in 2023
Oklahoma legislators are working to strengthen gun rights and self-defense in the Sooner State in 2023. Several new bills and some existing bills yet to be heard will be introduced during the legislative session. SEVERAL NEW PRO 2A BILLS ARE BEING INTRODUCED & CONSIDERED IN OK. The Pro 2A bills...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma bill that could reduce penalty for cockfighting violations advances
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A bill that could reduce penalties related to cockfighting violations advanced on Monday. The bill advanced out of the Senate Tourism and Wildlife Committee by an 8-2 vote. The bill would authorize voters in a county to reduce violations relating to cockfighting to misdemeanors. The...
okcfox.com
Senate bill helps teachers move into Oklahoma... and move out
A new senate bill is trying to open-up opportunities for teachers to come to Oklahoma, cutting down on paper-work for those moving in. "We've been ringing the alarm bells for the teacher shortage for what seems like a decade now," said Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, (D) Norman. Legislators are coming together...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma State Senator Weaver’s bill increasing fines/prison time for stealing firearms clears first hurdle
Oklahoma City -– The Senate Public Safety Committee last week approved a measure aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma. State Senatpr Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, is the author of Senate Bill 859, which was approved by the panel on Thursday, February 8. Weaver is a former...
Massive Blue Catfish Caught at Lake Lawtonka, Oklahoma
While everyone was focused on the Super Bowl, a pair of local anglers reeled in a rare massive blue catfish during a tournament this weekend. That's a 94.7-pound (94-pound, 11-ounce) behemoth of a blue. Biologist studies suggest it has likely been living in Lawtonka for +/-30 years. By any measure in the state of Oklahoma, that's a living dinosaur and far rarer than you'd expect.
News On 6
Oklahoma Senator Proposes Harsher Penalties For People Who Steal Guns Out Of Cars
The Oklahoma City Police Department said more than 600 guns were stolen out of vehicles in 2022 and that statistic isn’t getting any better. An Oklahoma senator is responding to that statistic with a bill. Sen. Darrell Weaver told News 9 it’s time to increase the penalties for people...
oklahomawatch.org
Oklahoma Considers Separating State and Federal Elections if Voting Rights Acts Pass
President Joe Biden is urging Congress to resurrect sweeping voting rights legislation that would mandate same-day and online registration and restore voting rights for people convicted of felonies after leaving prison. A combined version of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement and Freedom to Vote Acts cleared the House...
FOX 28 Spokane
Oklahoma investigators say Spiro officer shot, killed man
SPIRO, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma investigators are looking into the shooting death of a 20-year-old man by a police officer in a town in the far eastern part of the state. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says in a Friday statement that Damon Dante Henderson was shot and killed Thursday in Spiro, about 17 miles (27 kilometers) southwest of Fort Smith, Arkansas. The name of the officer has not been released. The OSBI says Henderson was on foot and the officer was following him in a car when he fired at the officer, hitting the driver’s door. The officer returned fire, killing Henderson.
okcfox.com
Train-pedestrian accident snarls traffic in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a train on Monday morning, Oklahoma City police said. It happened near S. Western Avenue and SW 22nd Street. Police said the man stepped in front of the train. The road is currently closed...
Oklahoma wells to bring hefty revenue stream to Foothills Petroleum
U.S. oil and gas company Foothills Exploration said Monday the revenue stream from newly-acquired wells in Oklahoma should be more than half what it made during the first half of 2022.
oklahomawatch.org
Oklahoma Lawmakers File 40 Anti-LGBTQ Bills
Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced 40 bills limiting LGBTQ Oklahomans’ healthcare access, inclusion in schools and options for self-expression this legislative session, an Oklahoma Watch analysis shows. When the first bills were considered Wednesday by a Senate committee, about 30 LGBTQ community members lined both sides of the meeting room,...
KOCO
Oklahoma Veterans Commission chair blames Kintsel for canceled meeting
OKLAHOMA CITY — One day after the Oklahoma attorney general said Gov. Kevin Stitt illegally appointed members to the state's Veterans Commission, the group's meeting was canceled. Waiting outside of the building where the meeting was planned, some members of the commission said Joel Kintsel, the executive director of...
pryorinfopub.com
How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
okcfox.com
Edmond Public Schools implementing substitute teaching incentive
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Edmond Public Schools is implementing a substitute teaching incentive beginning on February 27. Under the new payment structure, people working two days in a week will get an additional 25. People working three days in a week will get $37.50. People working four days in...
Group claims only 3 of 36 Oklahoma hospitals are complying with price transparency law
The law is designed so patients know what they can expect before going into surgery - and possibly - debt.
News On 6
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma
It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
Murder defendant who fled to Oklahoma sentenced
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of two defendants in a 2020 murder on Taylor Street has taken a plea deal for a 45-year prison term. Cody Stage pleaded in 78th District Court this morning. He also pleaded to a burglary charge for a 2-year sentence which will be served concurrently to his murder sentence, and […]
News On 6
Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In
The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
KHBS
Oklahoma sues company that had started construction on new Sallisaw Veterans Home
SALLISAW, Okla. — Oklahoma is suing the company that had been building the new Sallisaw Veterans Home, the state's Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday. The department is seeking $21 million in damages from the construction company. The company made significant mistakes during construction and parts of the building...
