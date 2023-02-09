Read full article on original website
JCPD asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a Johnson City gas station Saturday night. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to 917 North State of Franklin Road (Exxon gas station) on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. in reference to an […]
Weber City police investigating unattended death
WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — The Weber City Police Department is investigating an unattended death that occurred in the 1900 block of Main Street/U.S. Route 23, according to authorities. A social media post on Monday from the department said the Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation, which is […]
Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
Sheriff: Johnson City man arrested after physical altercation results in injuries in Virginia
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – An unidentified number of people were taken to an emergency room Sunday after a physical altercation in Big Stone Gap, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). According to a release from the department, deputies responded to an emergency call from the Oak Mountain Road section of Big […]
Man found dead following Wise County fire identified; fire deemed suspicious by police
APPALACHIA, Va. (WCYB) — A man found dead following a fire in Wise County on Friday morning has been identified by Virginia State Police. Michael D. Woodward, 65, was killed in the fire that occurred in the 300 block of Callahan Avenue in Appalachia. Police said on Monday that the fire appears suspicious.
Johnson City Man Arrested Following Altercation, Several Individuals Injured
A Johnson City man is jailed and several people were taken to a hospital Sunday following a physical altercation in Big Stone Gap, Virginia . Deputies responded to the Oak Mountain Road section to find an unknown number of individuals with non life threatening injuries. 26 year old Romello Johnson was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a family member, as well as felony strangulation. Additional charges may be filed following the investigation which is ongoing.
Weekend assault leads to charges in Southwest Virginia
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Tennessee man is facing charges following a fight on Super Bowl Sunday in Wise County, Virginia. Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Oak Mountain Road in Big Stone Gap. When they arrived, they found at least...
TBI features Johnson City fentanyl suspect as ‘Fugitive Friday’
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is helping get the word out about a man facing fentanyl charges from Washington County. On Friday, the TBI tweeted that its “Fugitive Friday” was Tonio Regalado. The TBI stated Regalado was wanted out of Washington County for charges related to the sale of […]
Johnson City man arrested after alleged knife threat, JCPD reports
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened another person with a knife Thursday. A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states officers responded to an address in the 100 block of W Millard St. after receiving calls regarding a trespasser. A caller […]
Explosive device found in stolen car in Appalachia
APPALACHIA — A stolen car being searched in Appalachia included a surprise for a Virginia State Trooper. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Friday that deputies arrested Ricky Jay Johnson, 25, Big Stone Gap, Thursday morning at Inman Village on outstanding warrants. The deputies found a firearm in the vehicle, Kilgore said, and secured the vehicle at the Inman Village parking lot.
Several Kingsport officers received awards in traffic safety in ceremony
Several Kingsport Police Department officers were recently recognized for excellence in traffic safety enforcement at the annual KPD Awards Ceremony. For excellence in crash investigation, Officer Aaron Grimes, Cpl. Matt McGuire and Officer Jonathan Bailey received recognition.
Johnson City man arrested after carjacking Uber at gunpoint, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Johnson City man was arrested near Strawberry Plains after he carjacked his Uber driver at gunpoint, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The carjacking happened at the Shell on Strawberry Plains Pike, the report said, when an officer saw a “strange altercation.”
“Project Livesaver” launched to help those who suffer from specific illnesses
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia sheriff’s office has launched an initiative designed to help those who suffer from specific illnesses. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office recently announced “Project Lifesaver”. It is a rapid-response program that helps victims and their families for...
2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
Weber City police searching for missing woman
WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Officers with the Weber City Police Department (WCPD) are searching for a woman in the area and asking for the public’s help. According to a Facebook post from the department, Elizabeth Meridith was reported missing in the Weber City area. The post listed Meridith’s description as follows: WCPD said Meridith […]
Mother and grandmother arrested after baby brought to hospital with fractured skull
JOHNSON CITY, TN– A Tennesse mother has been charged with child abuse after her 8-month-old son was admitted to a children’s hospital with a fractured skull and a broken arm. Christina Niles was taken into custody on Monday after the Johnson City Police Department received a call from...
Elizabethton Police seek identity of man in photo
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is seeking the identity of a man in a security camera photo. The man is a suspect in theft and vandalism incidents. Anyone with information about the man may contact Criminal Investigations at the police department or email David Peters at dpeters@elizabethtonpolice.org. or call 423-547-6225. An anonymous tip may also be submitted via text message to TIPEPD and the tip to 847411.
Three plead guilty to selling fentanyl linked to teenage overdoses in Wise County
Three California residents have pleaded guilty to using Snapchat and Instagram to sell fentanyl to Wise County, which was linked to two teenage overdoses.
Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after the body of a missing teenage girl was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in […]
Bond hearing set in Castlewood abuse case
An attorney for a Castlewood woman accused of child abuse is asking a Russell County judge to issue a bond to the suspect. A hearing is scheduled for Friday in Lebanon for Rebecca Bremner who is accused of placing a child in an outdoor building in frigid conditions for several weeks resulting in an amputation due to frostbite.
