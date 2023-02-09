ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County class exposes students to the education profession

ROGERSVILLE — The Teaching as a Profession (TAP) program at Cherokee High School, Volunteer High School and Clinch School introduces students to the teaching side of education and inspires some of them to become teachers. Volunteer CTE Principal Claire Bass said school officials decided to offer the program because...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Northeast Aviation Technology open house set Feb. 16

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College's Aviation Technology Program is hosting a Spring Semester open house. The event is to be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the program's hangar, 917 N. Hangar Road, Blountville.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health CEO speaks to hospital system’s national recognition

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine spoke with News Channel 11 Friday on the hospital system’s rankings and recognitions it has received from different organizations. A release from Ballad on Thursday stated that the system has received accolades from organizations like U.S. News, Quantros Inc.’s CareChex awards, the American […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan school system/health department getting new audio-visual system

BLOUNTVILLE — Antique may be a positive descriptor when it comes to furniture or classic automobiles, but not for the sound system of a public government body. If you've ever watched a Sullivan County Board of Education meeting in person or on an audio-visual livestream or video, you may not always hear school officials or other speakers.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU offering free tax preparation help

JOHNSON CITY — A group of East Tennessee State University business student volunteers, under the guidance of accountancy faculty member Dr. Michelle Freeman, will offer free tax preparation assistance again this year through the Internal Revenue Service Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program. ETSU is an approved VITA location,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Laura Anabell Shipley Kitzmiller

KINGSPORT - Laura Anabell Shipley Kitzmiller, 93, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter after a period of declining health. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm in the Chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN. A service will follow at 6:00 with Rev. Al South officiating. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the Beulah Community Cemetery, 491 Beulah Church Road, Kingsport, TN.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport Homeless Ministry to open facility on East Sullivan

KINGSPORT — With a new project set to be completed in the coming months, the future is bright for the Kingsport Homeless Ministry. The ministry was founded in 2017 by close friends Betsy Preston and Jo Morrison. According to Preston, the idea for the organization came to Morrison as they drove home from church one night during a thunderstorm.
KINGSPORT, TN
wymt.com

Weekend assault leads to charges in Southwest Virginia

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Tennessee man is facing charges following a fight on Super Bowl Sunday in Wise County, Virginia. Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Oak Mountain Road in Big Stone Gap. When they arrived, they found at least...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Carolyn Gregg

KINGSPORT - Carolyn Gregg, of Kingsport, passed away early Friday morning, February 10, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes.
KINGSPORT, TN
thefabricator.com

Greenworks opens manufacturing plant in Tennessee

Greenworks Commercial, a provider of lithium-ion battery-operated, zero-emission outdoor power equipment, has opened a 180,000-sq.-ft. Commercial Center of Excellence for Manufacturing and Engineering in Morristown, Tenn., its first in North America. The $25 million facility will manufacture commercial and residential lithium-ion battery ride-on mowers, with the annual production capacity increasing...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Super Bull Tour heading to Freedom Hall

JOHNSON CITY — Rodeo’s most popular event is returning to the Tri-Cities when the Super Bull Pro Bull Riding Tour visits Freedom Hall on Friday and Saturday night. The two-day event, sanctioned by the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association (SEBRA), has drawn riders as far away as Texas and Michigan. Unlike some of the other stops, this is not a full-fledged rodeo. It’s exclusively bull riding.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

School board dealing with old farm house, swimming pool and school access road

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school leaders are dealing with the possible sale of an old farmhouse and surrounding land as surplus property. They also are faced with building a secondary access road to the new high school that has only one way in and out, as well as the potential repair, at an unknown cost, of a leaking swimming pool that probably also needs new equipment.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Getting ready for the big day

Floral arrangers at Anna Marie's Florists, 905 Watauga Ave., Johnson City, were busy Monday preparing orders for delivery on Valentine's Day. Anna Marie's co-owners Brandon Roberts and William Cate said business has been brisk for the Valentine's Day holiday.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Washington Co. Animal Shelter still at capacity for dogs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Animal Shelter remains at capacity for dogs, according to a post from the shelter on social media. According to the post on Facebook, the shelter has taken 39 dogs over the course of the last two weeks, and 127 since the beginning of January. The shelter says […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

