Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County class exposes students to the education profession
ROGERSVILLE — The Teaching as a Profession (TAP) program at Cherokee High School, Volunteer High School and Clinch School introduces students to the teaching side of education and inspires some of them to become teachers. Volunteer CTE Principal Claire Bass said school officials decided to offer the program because...
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast Aviation Technology open house set Feb. 16
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College's Aviation Technology Program is hosting a Spring Semester open house. The event is to be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the program's hangar, 917 N. Hangar Road, Blountville.
Ballad Health CEO speaks to hospital system’s national recognition
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine spoke with News Channel 11 Friday on the hospital system’s rankings and recognitions it has received from different organizations. A release from Ballad on Thursday stated that the system has received accolades from organizations like U.S. News, Quantros Inc.’s CareChex awards, the American […]
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school system/health department getting new audio-visual system
BLOUNTVILLE — Antique may be a positive descriptor when it comes to furniture or classic automobiles, but not for the sound system of a public government body. If you've ever watched a Sullivan County Board of Education meeting in person or on an audio-visual livestream or video, you may not always hear school officials or other speakers.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU offering free tax preparation help
JOHNSON CITY — A group of East Tennessee State University business student volunteers, under the guidance of accountancy faculty member Dr. Michelle Freeman, will offer free tax preparation assistance again this year through the Internal Revenue Service Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program. ETSU is an approved VITA location,...
Story behind the bill: Who is Gabby in new TBI alert proposed by Bristol lawmaker
More than two years ago, 17-year-old Gabby Kennedy's death sent shockwaves through a small town on the border of Tennessee and Virginia. Now, her story has made its way to the state capitol.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools' Dr. Anderson explains concerns regarding "Third Grade Retention"
With local school systems recently signing resolutions urging state lawmakers to amend the Tennessee Code Annotated § 49-6-3115- also known as the Third Grade Retention Law, Johnson City Schools’ Dr. Robbie Anderson explains why the district is concerned. According to Anderson, who is a long-time administrator at Johnson...
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
Kingsport Times-News
Laura Anabell Shipley Kitzmiller
KINGSPORT - Laura Anabell Shipley Kitzmiller, 93, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter after a period of declining health. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm in the Chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN. A service will follow at 6:00 with Rev. Al South officiating. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the Beulah Community Cemetery, 491 Beulah Church Road, Kingsport, TN.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Homeless Ministry to open facility on East Sullivan
KINGSPORT — With a new project set to be completed in the coming months, the future is bright for the Kingsport Homeless Ministry. The ministry was founded in 2017 by close friends Betsy Preston and Jo Morrison. According to Preston, the idea for the organization came to Morrison as they drove home from church one night during a thunderstorm.
wymt.com
Weekend assault leads to charges in Southwest Virginia
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Tennessee man is facing charges following a fight on Super Bowl Sunday in Wise County, Virginia. Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Oak Mountain Road in Big Stone Gap. When they arrived, they found at least...
Kingsport Times-News
Carolyn Gregg
KINGSPORT - Carolyn Gregg, of Kingsport, passed away early Friday morning, February 10, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes.
Kingsport Times-News
Several Kingsport officers received awards in traffic safety in ceremony
Several Kingsport Police Department officers were recently recognized for excellence in traffic safety enforcement at the annual KPD Awards Ceremony. For excellence in crash investigation, Officer Aaron Grimes, Cpl. Matt McGuire and Officer Jonathan Bailey received recognition.
thefabricator.com
Greenworks opens manufacturing plant in Tennessee
Greenworks Commercial, a provider of lithium-ion battery-operated, zero-emission outdoor power equipment, has opened a 180,000-sq.-ft. Commercial Center of Excellence for Manufacturing and Engineering in Morristown, Tenn., its first in North America. The $25 million facility will manufacture commercial and residential lithium-ion battery ride-on mowers, with the annual production capacity increasing...
Johnson City Press
Police can now find comfort in Kingsport church
A local church decided to step up and do something special for first responders. An idea that came from Washington state, sparked an idea at Holy Mountain Baptist Church.
Hawkins County struggling to find bus drivers due to student behavior, certification process
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County Schools Transportation Supervisor Rolando Benavides met with the Board of Education on Thursday to discuss the decline in bus drivers in the district due to student behavior and government red tape. Due to disruptive behavior from students towards one another, several routes do not have full-time drivers due to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Super Bull Tour heading to Freedom Hall
JOHNSON CITY — Rodeo’s most popular event is returning to the Tri-Cities when the Super Bull Pro Bull Riding Tour visits Freedom Hall on Friday and Saturday night. The two-day event, sanctioned by the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association (SEBRA), has drawn riders as far away as Texas and Michigan. Unlike some of the other stops, this is not a full-fledged rodeo. It’s exclusively bull riding.
Kingsport Times-News
School board dealing with old farm house, swimming pool and school access road
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school leaders are dealing with the possible sale of an old farmhouse and surrounding land as surplus property. They also are faced with building a secondary access road to the new high school that has only one way in and out, as well as the potential repair, at an unknown cost, of a leaking swimming pool that probably also needs new equipment.
Kingsport Times-News
Getting ready for the big day
Floral arrangers at Anna Marie's Florists, 905 Watauga Ave., Johnson City, were busy Monday preparing orders for delivery on Valentine's Day. Anna Marie's co-owners Brandon Roberts and William Cate said business has been brisk for the Valentine's Day holiday.
Washington Co. Animal Shelter still at capacity for dogs
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Animal Shelter remains at capacity for dogs, according to a post from the shelter on social media. According to the post on Facebook, the shelter has taken 39 dogs over the course of the last two weeks, and 127 since the beginning of January. The shelter says […]
