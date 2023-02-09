Read full article on original website
‘Spider-Man Noir’ To Get Live-Action Series
Sony appears to be on the verge of going into the Spider-Verse on television. The studio is already developing a show called Silk: Spider Society, based on the Spider-Man spinoff character. Now a new report claims they’re working on a separate show about Spider-Man Noir, the black-and-white hero who previously appeared in the animated Into the Spider-Verse film. This show would supposedly be a live-action production; both are being developed in conjunction with Amazon.
10 TV Spinoffs Better Than the Shows They’re Based On
One good TV show deserves another, right? Well, this seems to be the logic when it comes down to which series get greenlit each year. As is the case with movies, it’s no surprise that viewers are naturally drawn to characters and fictional worlds that they’ve been acquainted with before. While there are quite a few original shows, and TV shows derived from movies, and TV shows based on books, there are also a surprising number of TV spinoffs — series whose characters come straight from a show already on the air.
The Guardians Take One Last Ride In the New ‘Vol. 3’ Trailer
I am definitely not emotionally prepared for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. I mean, look at this new trailer for the film. How many Guardians does it tease dying in this film. Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord looks pretty dead at one point. (See the image above.) Drax gives this really ominous speech about what an honor it is to fight alongside his friends. Rocket has his own terrifying speech about flying away together “one last time.” Star-Lord is seen screaming in emotional agony at one point like he’s just watched his best friend die. Is anyone going to survive this movie?!?
Zack Snyder Supports the New DC Universe, Says James Gunn
With the start of an all-new DC Universe, that means the previous one started by Zack Snyder with his Man of Steel is going to finally and officially come to an end. Although Snyder left DC in the middle of production on Justice League more than five years ago, most of the DC movies since then — movies like Shazam! and Birds of Prey — expanded on what he started.
New ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’ Sequels Are in the Works
Bob Iger is back in charge of Disney and wasting no time restarting several of the company’s biggest and most lucrative franchises. During Disney’s earnings call, he revealed that the company has new sequels in the works from Toy Story and Frozen, as well as the first sequel from the popular Zootopia movie from 2016. This will be the fifth Toy Story and the third Frozen.
John Cleese to Star in ‘Fawlty Towers’ Revival
Yet another classic series is getting a long-awaited revival. (We have to be running out of shows to revive, right? At this point what is even left? There’s Profit and Capitol Critters, and I think that is it?) This time it is the legendary British sitcom Fawlty Towers that...
Indiana Jones Meets His Destiny in New Super Bowl Trailer
“My memory’s a little fuzzy ... are you still a Nazi?”. That’s quite a quintessential Indiana Jones line — especially when it’s followed by Indy socking a dude in the jaw — and it’s the centerpiece of the new Super Bowl trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The fifth film in the long-running franchise features Harrison Ford back once again as everyone’s favorite (only?) cinematic archaeologist. And this film appears to be set in at least two different time periods, with uncanny de-aging technology used to turn the 80-year-old Ford into his younger self from around the period when he made the classic Indiana Jones movies, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, and The Last Crusade. (You will note I did not mention the fourth, not-classic Indiana Jones movie.)
Michael Keaton’s Batman Returns in ‘The Flash’ Trailer
For the Fastest Man Alive, The Flash has taken an awful long time getting to theaters. The Flash’s solo film, starring Ezra Miller as DC’s speedy superhero, was initially announced with a release date of March 23, 2018. But its ultimate director, Andy Muschietti, wasn’t even hired until the summer of 2019; at that point the movie was given a release date of July 1, 2022. Spoiler alert: That didn’t happen. July eventually became November and then November became June of 2023.
‘Fast X’ Trailer: The End of the Saga Begins
Fast X is the first of two movies that will end the Fast & Furious franchise once and for all (Or so Universal Pictures says; you never know with extremely popular film series that continue to generate billions of dollars). If this is the beginning of the end, now we know why: In this movie the Fast family squares off with Jason Momoa’s Dante, who has a very personal reason to want revenge against Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his family. It turns out the big heist at the end of Fast Five cost Momoa’s character his own family — Dante is the son of the big villain in that film — and he is understandably upset about that.
‘Fast X’ Features ‘Tremendous Casualties,’ Says Director
We are not emotionally prepared to watch the Fast family die. This psychologically devastating reality seemed possible when it was announced that Fast X would be the first of two films that would finally end the long-running action franchise. But it seems especially likely now after recent comments about the film made by its director, Louis Leterrier.
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Ending Explained: Breaking Down the Hit Thriller
Audiences are thrilling to M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film, Knock at the Cabin, based on the novel The Cabin at the End of the World. The movie stars Dave Bautista as a man who believes he has been summoned by God to deliver an ultimatum to a family enjoying a vacation at a cabin in the Pennsylvania woods. These people must choose to kill one of their members and then actively go through with the sacrifice. Otherwise, they will live but the rest of the world will perish in a series of horrific disasters and plagues.
‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Director Plans Cinematic Universe of Twisted Childhood Favorites
The director of Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey is planning on making more disturbing adaptations of innocent classics, like Bambi and Peter Pan. This is either the worst or best news you'll hear today, depending on how much you value your childhood. Despite the low budget and the arguably flimsy premise,...
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5: Every Easter Egg and Hidden Secret
The overarching theme of The Last of Us is gaining or losing your humanity. And the way you regain your humanity on this show is through loving someone. We’ve seen that idea numerous times already through the first five episodes of the show’s first season, including this week through the characters of Henry and Sam. It’s also shown in the way some characters, like Joel, protect the people they love from harm. Or, sometimes they try, but they fail.
Vin Diesel Will Return for Fourth ‘Riddick’ Movie
It’s been teased, but now it’s confirmed: Vin Diesel is making another Riddick movie. This will be the fourth, if you’ve lost count, following Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Riddick. This latest film is titled Riddick: Furya and it, like each of the previous installments will be directed by David Twohy.
The DC Universe’s Superman and Batman May Not Be Who You Expect
The newly announced rebooted DC Universe seems to have a heavy emphasis on legacy. The Superman movie is titled Superman: Legacy, while the Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, is about Batman and his son, Damian Wayne. But how do you make a franchise about “legacy” that is also about younger versions of the Justice Leaguers than we have seen recently, as played by guys like Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck? That feels like a contradiction.
‘Batgirl’s Leslie Grace Says There’s Still Talk of a Sequel
HBO Max’s Batgirl movie has been permanently shelved, and will supposedly never see the light of day. But if you believe the film’s star, Leslie Grace, there’s a chance her version of Batgirl could live on elsewhere. Based on a new interview, it sounds like there are...
‘Arrested Development’ Is Leaving Netflix Next Month
“And that’s why you always buy physical media.”. That wasn’t one of J. Walter Weatherman’s elaborate lessons to the Bluth clan, but maybe it should have been. Because if you’ve meaning to watch Arrested Development on Netflix and thought it would be there forever — the way pretty much every Netflix original series never leaves the service — think again. If you log onto the site right now you’ll see that the show’s page on the streaming service reads “Last Day to Watch on Netflix: March 14.”
‘Ant-Man’ Recap: Everything You Need to Know Before ‘Quantumania’
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third film in the Ant-Man saga. And Scott Lang — AKA Ant-Man — has also appeared in other movies like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Plus the “Quantum Realm,” where much of Quantumania is set, has been a key element of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the last few years. And Kang, the film’s villain, has already been teased in past Marvel shows like Loki.
New ‘Flash’ Poster Teases a Major DC Crossover
We haven’t heard much about The Flash in the last few months. Well, we’ve heard plenty about the person playing the Flash — star Ezra Miller — but not so much in the context of the film, which is the first solo movie outing for DC Comics’ speedy superhero.
Harrison Ford Says the Last ‘Indiana Jones’ Was ‘Not as Successful as We Wanted’
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull may have been the most anticipated movie of the 2000s. It was the first Indiana Jones movie in almost 20 years, reuniting Harrison Ford with director Steven Spielberg and producer/writer George Lucas on yet another sequel about the adventuring archaeologist. That could account for some — not all, but some — of the negativity that met the film. It just didn’t live up to expectations. While the movie did gross almost $800 million worldwide, most fans and critics felt it was not a fitting sendoff for Indiana Jones.
