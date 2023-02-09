Read full article on original website
Estus "Junior" Luper, Jr.
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Friday morning February 10, 2023 at his home. He worked for Dairyman, Inc. for many years and also worked on pipelines. Junior later worked at the Nucor Steel plant in St. Francisville for a few years. He operated a hog farm on his property for a time and would certainly qualify as a “Jack of all trades” with all the different tasks he was good at. Junior served his community and country in the Louisiana Army National Guard for 6 years. He was a member of Poplarhead Missionary Baptist Church. Junior had a special place in his heart for his pet dog and he enjoyed fishing.
Shirley Robichaux Meunier
Shirley Robichaux Meunier of Covington departed this life on February 2, 2023. She was 96. Shirley was born on October 27, 1926, the elder child of Maurice J. Robichaux, Sr. and Mildred Hildebrand Robichaux. Originally from Algiers, Louisiana, she moved to New Orleans at an early age and graduated from Sophie B. Wright High School. A talented musician and pianist, Shirley worked towards her Bachelor of Music from Loyola University New Orleans before leaving school in 1946 to marry the love her life, Thomas J. Meunier, Sr. Together, Shirley and Tom lovingly raised six children before Tom’s premature death in 1967 at the age of 40. Shirley then returned to Loyola, completed her degree in Piano Pedagogy and went to work for the Louisiana State Department of Health and Human Resources Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. During her decades there, she tirelessly served countless individuals with mental and/or physical disabilities and earned a reputation as a fierce defender of and advocate for the rights and dignity of the disabled. After retiring, Shirley moved to Mandeville to care for her elderly mother while also doing volunteer work, playing piano with her musical band the Memory Lanes at nursing homes and retirement communities throughout the New Orleans area, keeping up with family and friends, devouring crossword puzzles and tackling a never-ending list of home improvement projects.
Philip Robert "Bob" Cooper
Philip Robert “Bob” Cooper passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the age of 90. Bob was the beloved husband for 57 years to the late Myrna Goldate Cooper. Bob was born February 3, 1933, in Covington, Louisiana to the late Ernest Cooper and Ethel Wagner Davies Cooper. He was the brother of Emelia D. McLain, Henry Davies, Emile P. Davies, Clare C. Drinkard, Norma C. Blossman, Ernest J. Cooper and Roy L. Cooper. He is survived by his children Robert W. Cooper (Dorothy) of North Carolina, Jeffrey R. Cooper (Marta) of North Carolina, Lesley C. Beyl (John) of Covington, Jeanne C. Frost (Robert) of Covington and Kenneth A. Cooper (Priscilla) of Covington. He was the loving grandfather to 18 grandchildren Sage C. Accardo, Rye Cooper, Graham Cooper, Michael Cooper, Lindsey C. Scrantz, Emily Cooper, Joshua Cooper, Sarah Cooper, Camille C. Parsons, Amanda B. Powell, Lauren B. Couret, Jacob Frost, Elise Frost, Caleb Frost. Kace Cooper, Kyle Cooper, Kody Cooper, and Beth C. Grantham. He was also blessed with 34 great grandchildren.
Roy Richard
And a resident of Franklinton passed away peacefully at his home Thursday morning February 9, 2023. He was a native of Sunset, Louisiana, born on August 8, 1927 and had lived in Franklinton for over 40 years. Roy was veteran of the United States Navy. He attended LSU before starting a long career in the banking industry. He worked at Community Bank in Raceland and American Bank in Baton Rouge before becoming the President of Washington Bank and Trust in Franklinton, ultimately retiring in 1995. Roy was a Master Mason and member of the Franklinton Masonic Lodge #101. He was a longtime active member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where he taught Sunday School for many years. Roy was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing golf and watching old western TV shows and movies. As a younger man, he was an avid bike rider, often going on long leisurely rides for many miles. Roy will forever be remembered as an honest business man that loved his Lord and family with all his heart.
Thomas Maxwell Fry, Sr.
Tom, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was a proud graduate of the General Motors Institute in Flint, MI where he studied automotive engineering. Tom furthered his education in mechanical engineering at the University of Iowa. He was a talented and skilled engineer for 42 years. Tom was an avid reader. He enjoyed history, politics, theology, and especially reading his Bible. Tom was most passionate about music, especially singing. He was a member of a barbershop quartet in North Carolina and sang in the choir of First United Methodist Church of Ponchatoula. Tom was an enthusiastic football fan and enjoyed following many different teams. He was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church in the Ponchatoula community as a member and proud past president of the local Rotary International.
Jeff Wiley announces candidacy for State Representative
Former Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley has announced he will be a candidate for State Representative in District 81 in the October 14, 2023, election. District 81 includes parts of Ascension, Livingston, and St. James parishes and is currently represented by Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, who will not seek re-election because of term limits.
Tangipahoa Parish receives Keep Louisiana Beautiful Grant
INDEPENDENCE—Keep Louisiana Beautiful has once again recognized Tangipahoa Parish’s efforts to beautify our community and eradicate litter. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller announced today that Keep Louisiana Beautiful has awarded the parish a $4,500 grant to help beautify the I-55 entry to Independence this spring. "This grant award...
Spectrum donates $6K and 20 laptops to STARC of Louisiana
SLIDELL---Spectrum has donated $6,000 and 20 laptops to STARC of Louisiana, Inc. The donation is being used to provide programs and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington and Livingston parishes. “It is wonderful to have a company like Spectrum recognize the...
Coroner identified remains found near Washington Parish line
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston yesterday identified the person whose remains were found near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line last month. On Jan. 18, skeletal remains were discovered in a field and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation. On Jan. 20, Preston’s office was asked to join the investigation, and acquired DNA from the remains on Jan. 24. On Feb. 6, the DNA analysis was completed and loaded into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), a national database of genetic records. The following day, CODIS reported a preliminary match, which was confirmed yesterday morning.
Robby Miller
Parish President Robby Miller on Omega and a status report on the Village of Tangipahoa. Lots of pictures.
Nurse Practitioner Lindsey Hollywood joins North Oaks Orthopedic Specialty Clinic
HAMMOND---Nurse Practitioner Lindsey Hollywood, APRN, FNP-BC, has joined North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center, a clinic of North Oaks Health System. To schedule an appointment with North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center, call (985) 230-BONE [2663] or visit www.northoaks.org/domore. Working alongside Orthopedic Surgeon and Foot and Ankle Specialist Patrick Barousse, MD, Hollywood...
Steeple Showdown features dueling artists at March 19 event
PONCHATOULA -- Three artists on three different easels! Buzzer and they’re off! Paint, Paint, Paint! Buzzer and they switch to another easel and paint on their opponent’s painting. Buzzer, switch again!. This craziness is what Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center is calling its first annual Steeple Showdown. Each...
Holly & Smith Architects designs Chapter IV Restaurant by Chef "Dook" Chase in NOLA
Downtown New Orleans has a new restaurant spot, and it was designed by Hammond architects. Chapter IV by Chef Edgar “Dook” Chase, IV held a ribbon cutting on January 9. Located at 1315 Gravier Avenue on the first floor of the Thirteen15 Building, the restaurant provides a light-filled and art-filled environment for guests. Serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch, the restaurant will feature modern Creole dishes and hand-crafted cocktails, all with a nod to the past. “Dook” Chase is the fourth-generation son of the Chase family, known as the first family of New Orleans Creole cuisine, and the grandson of the late Leah Chase. Chase stated at the ribbon cutting, “Chapter IV is a celebration and appreciation of those generations that came before us. Many of you know, as stated, I am part of the fourth generation. I am only able to do what I do because of the love, support, mentorship, guidance, and hard work of those generations that came before me...building the foundation from those shoulders that we can stand on. I not only want to celebrate that through the name and the food, but I want to celebrate that through the art. Each piece on the wall will tell a story.”
Coroner partners with NAMI, Human Services Authority to launch new grief support group
Recognizing the growing need for emotional support among those who have lost loved ones to drug overdoses, St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston is launching a new support program. Called GRASP – Grief Recovery After Substance Passing – the program is a joint venture with the National Association for...
TRACK: Eight Lions medal; SLU dominates 400m at Howie Ryan Invitational
HOUSTON, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University track & field team will come home with eight new medals and three new personal bests after a solid day at the Howie Ryan Invitational at the University of Houston’s Yeoman Fieldhouse. The honors for Southeastern rolled in quickly once the...
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: February 13-19, 2023
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team will open the 2023 season while the basketball, softball, track, tennis and beach volleyball teams will also be in action during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The defending Southland Conference Tournament champion Lions will welcome Lafayette for a four-game series...
New Orleans man arrested for setting fire to woman's car in Hammond
TANGIPAHOA PARISH (Feb. 10, 2023)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a New Orleans man for allegedly setting fire to his estranged wife’s car. Troy Ross, 31, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on Thursday, Feb. 9, on one count each of Simple Arson and Felonious Stalking.
Convicted felon faces multitude of new charges
On February 6, after an extended investigation involving purchases of heroin and methamphetamine from Fernando Brister, 33, a resident of East 3rd Street in Bogalusa, detectives with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force served an arrest warrant on Brister and a search warrant on his apartment. Brister...
Covington man pleads guilty in racketeering case, sentenced to 18 years in prison
COVINGTON—District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Thursday, February 9, 2023, a Covington man associated with the Vulture Gang pled guilty as charged. Jonterrius Devell McDowell pleaded guilty to numerous charges one count of Racketeering and was sentenced to 18 years at hard labor; one count of Second Degree Battery and was sentenced to 8 years at hard labor; five counts of Assault by Drive-by Shooting and was sentenced to 5 years at hard labor as to each; one count of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and was sentenced to 8 years at hard labor; two counts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms and was sentenced to 5 years at hard labor as to each. The court ordered all sentences to run concurrent.
Student arrested after bringing airsoft gun on school bus
A junior high school student has been arrested after he brought an airsoft gun on a school bus Friday (February 10) morning. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted after a citizen observed a student at a bus stop with what appeared to be a gun. With the help of the St. Tammany Parish Public School System, deputies were able to identify and locate the bus involved.
