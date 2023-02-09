Read full article on original website
Roy Richard
And a resident of Franklinton passed away peacefully at his home Thursday morning February 9, 2023. He was a native of Sunset, Louisiana, born on August 8, 1927 and had lived in Franklinton for over 40 years. Roy was veteran of the United States Navy. He attended LSU before starting a long career in the banking industry. He worked at Community Bank in Raceland and American Bank in Baton Rouge before becoming the President of Washington Bank and Trust in Franklinton, ultimately retiring in 1995. Roy was a Master Mason and member of the Franklinton Masonic Lodge #101. He was a longtime active member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where he taught Sunday School for many years. Roy was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing golf and watching old western TV shows and movies. As a younger man, he was an avid bike rider, often going on long leisurely rides for many miles. Roy will forever be remembered as an honest business man that loved his Lord and family with all his heart.
Juanita Jane Fruge Mizell
Juanita Jane Fruge Mizell passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023 in Covington, LA at the age of 78. She was a native of Basile, LA and was a longtime resident of Folsom, La. Juanita was the loving wife of the late Edward “Buster” Mizell of 46 years, and...
Estus "Junior" Luper, Jr.
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Friday morning February 10, 2023 at his home. He worked for Dairyman, Inc. for many years and also worked on pipelines. Junior later worked at the Nucor Steel plant in St. Francisville for a few years. He operated a hog farm on his property for a time and would certainly qualify as a “Jack of all trades” with all the different tasks he was good at. Junior served his community and country in the Louisiana Army National Guard for 6 years. He was a member of Poplarhead Missionary Baptist Church. Junior had a special place in his heart for his pet dog and he enjoyed fishing.
Michael J. Vicknair
Mike, age 70, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Baton Rouge and a longtime resident of Walker, LA. Mike proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1972-1975; while in service he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Marksman (Rifle) Medal, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea). Mike loved the outdoor life, which included spending time hunting with his beagles, fishing, spending time with his sisters and brother, his daughters, and grandchildren. He also loved to take care of others by helping and cooking for them and being a great friend. Mike was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Steeple Showdown features dueling artists at March 19 event
PONCHATOULA -- Three artists on three different easels! Buzzer and they’re off! Paint, Paint, Paint! Buzzer and they switch to another easel and paint on their opponent’s painting. Buzzer, switch again!. This craziness is what Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center is calling its first annual Steeple Showdown. Each...
Tangipahoa Parish receives Keep Louisiana Beautiful Grant
INDEPENDENCE—Keep Louisiana Beautiful has once again recognized Tangipahoa Parish’s efforts to beautify our community and eradicate litter. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller announced today that Keep Louisiana Beautiful has awarded the parish a $4,500 grant to help beautify the I-55 entry to Independence this spring. "This grant award...
Shirley Robichaux Meunier
Shirley Robichaux Meunier of Covington departed this life on February 2, 2023. She was 96. Shirley was born on October 27, 1926, the elder child of Maurice J. Robichaux, Sr. and Mildred Hildebrand Robichaux. Originally from Algiers, Louisiana, she moved to New Orleans at an early age and graduated from Sophie B. Wright High School. A talented musician and pianist, Shirley worked towards her Bachelor of Music from Loyola University New Orleans before leaving school in 1946 to marry the love her life, Thomas J. Meunier, Sr. Together, Shirley and Tom lovingly raised six children before Tom’s premature death in 1967 at the age of 40. Shirley then returned to Loyola, completed her degree in Piano Pedagogy and went to work for the Louisiana State Department of Health and Human Resources Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. During her decades there, she tirelessly served countless individuals with mental and/or physical disabilities and earned a reputation as a fierce defender of and advocate for the rights and dignity of the disabled. After retiring, Shirley moved to Mandeville to care for her elderly mother while also doing volunteer work, playing piano with her musical band the Memory Lanes at nursing homes and retirement communities throughout the New Orleans area, keeping up with family and friends, devouring crossword puzzles and tackling a never-ending list of home improvement projects.
Spectrum donates $6K and 20 laptops to STARC of Louisiana
SLIDELL---Spectrum has donated $6,000 and 20 laptops to STARC of Louisiana, Inc. The donation is being used to provide programs and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington and Livingston parishes. “It is wonderful to have a company like Spectrum recognize the...
William A. Hano, Sr.
William A. Hano, Sr., was born March 15, 1940, in Independence, LA to the late Gus and Marjorie McClain Hano. He passed away February 9, 2023, at Ponchatoula Community Care Center. He was a retired heavy equipment operator with Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and a member of First United Pentecostal Church of Independence. He is survived by his children, Tommy Hano, Samuel Hano (Zana), William Hano, Jr., Cleo Hano (Debra), Paulette Short (Jerry), Janie St. Romain (Tim), Eunice St. Romain, Carol Wallace (Jabo), Samuel Tullos, and Henry Joe Tullos; brother, Joseph St. Romain; brother-in-law, Thomas Hayden, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Hano; son, David Hano and Joseph Hano; sister, Margaret Travis; brother, Gus Hano; and granddaughter, Aleshia Hano. Visitation will be at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, Monday, February 20, 2023, from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 pm. Interment will follow in Natalbany Cemetery.
WBB: Lady Lions sweep Nicholls at home
HAMMOND, La – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team swept Nicholls after home contest, winning 90-52 Saturday in the University Center. The Lady Lions (15-8, 10-3 Southland) are now alone in first place in the Southland Conference after a standout win against the Colonels. Cierra Cunningham led...
Philip Robert "Bob" Cooper
Philip Robert “Bob” Cooper passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the age of 90. Bob was the beloved husband for 57 years to the late Myrna Goldate Cooper. Bob was born February 3, 1933, in Covington, Louisiana to the late Ernest Cooper and Ethel Wagner Davies Cooper. He was the brother of Emelia D. McLain, Henry Davies, Emile P. Davies, Clare C. Drinkard, Norma C. Blossman, Ernest J. Cooper and Roy L. Cooper. He is survived by his children Robert W. Cooper (Dorothy) of North Carolina, Jeffrey R. Cooper (Marta) of North Carolina, Lesley C. Beyl (John) of Covington, Jeanne C. Frost (Robert) of Covington and Kenneth A. Cooper (Priscilla) of Covington. He was the loving grandfather to 18 grandchildren Sage C. Accardo, Rye Cooper, Graham Cooper, Michael Cooper, Lindsey C. Scrantz, Emily Cooper, Joshua Cooper, Sarah Cooper, Camille C. Parsons, Amanda B. Powell, Lauren B. Couret, Jacob Frost, Elise Frost, Caleb Frost. Kace Cooper, Kyle Cooper, Kody Cooper, and Beth C. Grantham. He was also blessed with 34 great grandchildren.
William “Bill” Warren Caver, Jr.
William “Bill” Warren Caver, Jr., passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in Covington, LA. He was born on August 1, 1941 in Poplarville, MS to the late William Warren Caver, Sr. and Erma Louise Mitchell Caver. Bill was the beloved husband of Suzanne St. Clair Caver for...
Thomas Maxwell Fry, Sr.
Tom, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was a proud graduate of the General Motors Institute in Flint, MI where he studied automotive engineering. Tom furthered his education in mechanical engineering at the University of Iowa. He was a talented and skilled engineer for 42 years. Tom was an avid reader. He enjoyed history, politics, theology, and especially reading his Bible. Tom was most passionate about music, especially singing. He was a member of a barbershop quartet in North Carolina and sang in the choir of First United Methodist Church of Ponchatoula. Tom was an enthusiastic football fan and enjoyed following many different teams. He was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church in the Ponchatoula community as a member and proud past president of the local Rotary International.
SOFTBALL: Southeastern improves to 3-0 with doubleheader sweep of MSU
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University softball team concluded the Lion Classic with a doubleheader sweep of Missouri State Sunday afternoon at North Oak Park. SLU (3-0) remained undefeated on the young season with the two victories. Missouri State, the defending Missouri Valley Conference champion and a 2022 NCAA Tournament participant, fell to 0-4 overall with the two losses.
Robby Miller
Parish President Robby Miller on Omega and a status report on the Village of Tangipahoa. Lots of pictures.
WBB: Southeastern claims share of Southland lead with 72-64 overtime win at McNeese
LAKE CHARLES, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University outscored McNeese, 18-10, in overtime on the way to a 72-64 victory in Southland Conference women’s basketball action Thursday night in the University Center. SLU (14-8, 9-3 SLC)) extended its win streak to three games with the victory over the host...
MBB: Free throw, rebounding woes sink Lions at McNeese
LAKE CHARLES, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team appeared to be taking over, starting the second half on a 10-2 run to take their largest lead of the game, but issues clearing the glass and hitting from the free throw line proved fatal in a 69-66 loss to the McNeese State Cowboys Thursday night at Joe Dumars Court at the Legacy Center.
Coroner identified remains found near Washington Parish line
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston yesterday identified the person whose remains were found near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line last month. On Jan. 18, skeletal remains were discovered in a field and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation. On Jan. 20, Preston’s office was asked to join the investigation, and acquired DNA from the remains on Jan. 24. On Feb. 6, the DNA analysis was completed and loaded into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), a national database of genetic records. The following day, CODIS reported a preliminary match, which was confirmed yesterday morning.
Nurse Practitioner Lindsey Hollywood joins North Oaks Orthopedic Specialty Clinic
HAMMOND---Nurse Practitioner Lindsey Hollywood, APRN, FNP-BC, has joined North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center, a clinic of North Oaks Health System. To schedule an appointment with North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center, call (985) 230-BONE [2663] or visit www.northoaks.org/domore. Working alongside Orthopedic Surgeon and Foot and Ankle Specialist Patrick Barousse, MD, Hollywood...
Jeff Wiley announces candidacy for State Representative
Former Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley has announced he will be a candidate for State Representative in District 81 in the October 14, 2023, election. District 81 includes parts of Ascension, Livingston, and St. James parishes and is currently represented by Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, who will not seek re-election because of term limits.
