Shirley Robichaux Meunier of Covington departed this life on February 2, 2023. She was 96. Shirley was born on October 27, 1926, the elder child of Maurice J. Robichaux, Sr. and Mildred Hildebrand Robichaux. Originally from Algiers, Louisiana, she moved to New Orleans at an early age and graduated from Sophie B. Wright High School. A talented musician and pianist, Shirley worked towards her Bachelor of Music from Loyola University New Orleans before leaving school in 1946 to marry the love her life, Thomas J. Meunier, Sr. Together, Shirley and Tom lovingly raised six children before Tom’s premature death in 1967 at the age of 40. Shirley then returned to Loyola, completed her degree in Piano Pedagogy and went to work for the Louisiana State Department of Health and Human Resources Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. During her decades there, she tirelessly served countless individuals with mental and/or physical disabilities and earned a reputation as a fierce defender of and advocate for the rights and dignity of the disabled. After retiring, Shirley moved to Mandeville to care for her elderly mother while also doing volunteer work, playing piano with her musical band the Memory Lanes at nursing homes and retirement communities throughout the New Orleans area, keeping up with family and friends, devouring crossword puzzles and tackling a never-ending list of home improvement projects.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO