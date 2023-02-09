Read full article on original website
Microsoft announces another round of layoffs impacting Washington workers
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft announced another round of layoffs Thursday. The tech company is eliminating 617 jobs in Washington state. The layoffs will impact workers in Redmond, Issaquah and Bellevue. In January, the company said nearly 900 Washington workers would be laid off, however, the most recent cuts bring...
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayers
As inflation hits Washington state hard, it is understandable that many people feeling this in their wallets. For example, based on the most recent Consumer Price Index Seattle had an inflation rate of 8.4%, which is the third highest for a major city in the nation. (source)
Washington school district considers closures as student enrollment plummets
Seattle education officials are considering closing some public schools as student enrollment rates continue to plummet, forecasting big budget issues to come.
Luxurious Smart Homes: A Seattle Penthouse With Automated Shades & Stunning Views
Steps from the iconic Pike Place Market and reimagined waterfront in downtown Seattle, The Emerald residences offer striking views from a collection of 262 signature condominiums. Wipliance was approached to be a preferred provider of automated smart shades at the Emerald, offering homeowners an easy way to control light, UV and privacy all with the press of a button.
United: Seattle – Kona, Hawaii (and vice versa). $284 (Basic Economy) / $316 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
Everett Mall | Shopping mall in Everett, Washington
Everett Mall is a 673,000-square-foot (62,500 m2) indoor/outdoor shopping mall located in Everett, Washington, United States. Planned in the late 1960s, the mall began with the construction of two anchor stores, Sears in 1969 and White Front in 1971; the mall was originally built and opened in 1974. It was plagued from the start of development: construction was stalled in 1972 due to the Boeing bust, and it suffered further misfortune with one anchor store closing before the rest of the mall could open.
Leaders worry about future of Lynnwood church as Sound Transit eyes light-rail extension options
For more than 100 years, Alderwood Community Church has been a fixture in South Snohomish County, holding services and ministering to the community from its location on what was — in 1920 — a rural dirt road but now is Alderwood Mall Boulevard, a busy four-lane thoroughfare next to Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
Experts sound the alarm over social media as kids grapple with declining mental health
SEATTLE - Scientific data, health experts and lawsuits all are screaming the warnings louder than ever about the dangers of social media to kids. Many are putting the blame squarely on social media companies for creating mental health disorders for a generation of children. Teenagers these days have endless possibilities just in the palm of their hands.
Mercer Island man creates website to help earthquake survivors
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — A 20-year-old from Mercer Island is looking to help those impacted by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey. "The distribution is huge, and these online tools can really have a real-world impact," said 20-year-old Avi Schiffmann, the president and founder of the nonprofit organization, Internet Activism, which is essentially a digital helping hand for those in need.
Nearly 40 Homeless People Kicked Out of Seattle Hotel after Numerous Violations
It’s been a rough week for Clarence Thomas. After living in the Hotel Nexus for the past few months, he found a notice saying it was time to leave this establishment in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. I ask him, “You only have a few belongings, it should be pretty...
10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington
Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City Council
A man who was sentenced to two years in prison for setting fire to a Seattle police precinct during the 2020 Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) has submitted a candidacy application to run for the Seattle City Council, the Post Millenial reports.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Washington that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
West Seattle High School recommends masking starting Friday after COVID-19 outbreaks
West Seattle High School students should wear masks for the next 10 days, starting Friday, after positive COVID-19 cases, West Seattle High School principal Brian Vance said in an email to parents Thursday. “The precautions the principal is taking at the school are done with a focus on the health, safety, and welfare of all students and staff,” WSHS’s Media Relations Lead Tim Robinson said in an email to KIRO 7. “As a school district, Seattle Public Schools continues to follow mitigation strategies to minimize transmission of COVID.” Multiple COVID cases were identified from Jan. 30 to Feb 3., WSHS said in an email to parents. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending that all students at West Seattle High School wear a well-fitting and high-quality mask, for the next 10 calendar days, starting Friday, Feb. 10, to help prevent further transmission of COVID-19,” Vance said. “This will include Friday and next week. Masking is recommended but voluntary.”
Steering wheel locks to be offered to Kia, Hyundai drivers amid social media-fueled thefts
Western Washington residents who own Kia or Hyundai vehicles can soon pick up a free steering wheel lock from various law enforcement departments. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the police departments of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Renton, Federal Way, Auburn and Olympia will all have steering wheel locks available "in the coming weeks," the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) said. This comes in response to the increased theft rate of Kias and Hyundais due to a social media trend.
How Extreme Heat Scorched Pacific Northwest's Evergreen Trees
The tips of western red cedar, hemlock and Douglas fir limbs looked as if they were scorched by passing flames just a few days after the Pacific Northwest's 2021 extreme heat wave. On June 28 that year, Seattle reached 108 degrees and Portland topped out at 116 degrees, both records....
Supporters rally in Olympia for Oakley Carlson Act
The Oakley Carlson Act outlines a number of changes intended to protect children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment. A group rallied on the two year anniversary of when 5-year-old Oakley was last seen.
Closing time...for 3 Bellevue schools, maybe Seattle eventually: Today So Far
The Bellevue School District is considering closing three elementary schools. Seattle Public Schools may be facing a similar decision. Debate around police pursuit rules re-emerged at the Capitol in Olympia. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 10, 2023. It could be said that I...
Welcome to Tacoma’s 6th Avenue WinCo
Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is a street/region/neighborhood/cluster of neighborhoods like no other in Tacoma. Few cities have a single street as varied as Tacoma’s 6th Avenue. The Index has explored 6th Avenue before; here and here, among other places. And, true to form, Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is changing again....
Washington State Republican Party Calls on Governor Jay Inslee to End State Worker Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Republican Party (WSRP) is calling on Governor Jay Inslee to end the statewide vaccine mandate for state workers after Seattle and King County ended the vaccine requirement for employees on February 6. The WSRP is also calling on Inslee to rehire workers who were fired over their personal healthcare decisions.
