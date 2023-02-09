SANDUSKY – A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly entered the abandoned Maui Sands hotel and attempted to steal copper wire from inside. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers were patrolling the parking lot of the Milan Road building and observed a vehicle parked near the south side of the building. Soon after, according to the report, they observed a man, identified as 40-year-old Chad Burdue, of Berlin Heights, walking out of the abandoned building to the vehicle.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO