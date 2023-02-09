Read full article on original website
ashlandsource.com
Loudonville Pickleball Organization seeks help from Ashland County commissioners to bring outdoor courts to village
ASHLAND — A group of pickleball players from Loudonville who are raising money to build courts at the village’s public swimming pool have asked Ashland County commissioners for a financial boost. Darla Stitzlein, of the Loudonville Pickleball Organization, said the group began raising funds in September after a...
crawfordcountynow.com
Here are this week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Reginald Canfield―White male, 45 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 225 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Canfield is wanted by the Ohio Department of Corrections / Adult Parole Authority for sexual battery F3. He has ties to Mansfield, Cleveland, and West Virginia.
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion names acting Chief
GALION—Ryan Strange has been appointed as the acting Police Chief of Galion. He replaces the recently terminated Chief Marc Rodriguez. The Civil Service Commission will meet on Monday at 6:00 pm to discuss the process, dates for the test for the chief position, and other particulars related to the position.
richlandsource.com
City of Mansfield sues 30-plus companies over alleged contamination at airport
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is suing a litany of companies it claims is responsible for alleged contamination in the soil and water at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The 49-page complaint, listing more than 30 defendants, was filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by outside attorneys engaged by the city in January.
iheart.com
Man Killed in Crash While Fleeing Troopers in Wayne County
State Police have released the name of the man killed Saturday in Wayne County when he tried to get away from troopers who had stopped him for speeding. 32-year-old Alexander Ray from Columbus, Ohio allegedly took off from a traffic stop on Route 104 in Williamson. He hit a parked...
crawfordcountynow.com
License suspension recommended
MARION—The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has issued its recommendation concerning the future of former Marion Judge Jason D. Warner. A panel of three board members who do not serve in the same jurisdiction as Warner heard testimony from Warner and his wife via video conference because they are both incarcerated.
wtuz.com
Tuscarawas County State of the Court
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas released their annual report recently, highlighting the last year in the general trial division. For 2022, a total of 2,223 cases were filed, the fourth highest amount in the last decade, with 1,754 new cases filed. The majority...
13abc.com
Suspect in custody in Wyandot County murder, police say
CAREY, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are investigating the murder of a man in the Village of Carey. The Carey Police Department said dispatchers received a 911 call just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night for a shooting on Lindenwood place. When the officer arrived on scene, they discovered a man’s body in the intersection of Lindenwood Place and Pine Tree Drive. Police have not yet identified the victim.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Police: No officer arrested
Press release from the Marion Police Department on their Facebook page:. MARION— There is a post on a local Facebook group that includes a video that shows a Marion Police Officer in uniform being arrested. While it is true that an officer was placed into handcuffs, AN OFFICER WAS...
huroninsider.com
Man arrested for allegedly scrapping copper wire inside Maui Sands
SANDUSKY – A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly entered the abandoned Maui Sands hotel and attempted to steal copper wire from inside. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers were patrolling the parking lot of the Milan Road building and observed a vehicle parked near the south side of the building. Soon after, according to the report, they observed a man, identified as 40-year-old Chad Burdue, of Berlin Heights, walking out of the abandoned building to the vehicle.
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly assaults stepdaughter, threatens her fiancé, flees area
HURON – Following an air and land search, a 58-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly assaulted his stepdaughter, threatened her fiancé, and then fled the area. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Camp Road house on Sunday...
Man accused in fishing scandal faces new charge after bowling alley incident
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing a new forgery charge locally.
Repeat offender arrested for drug possession in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A narcotics investigation concluded leading to the arrest of two people, including one repeat-offender, accused of selling and using drugs in Bucyrus. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda Hill and Robert Bowersock on the 900 block of Sherman Street, however the sheriff’s office said Hill was the target of the […]
‘Wasn’t trying to kill him’: Man calls 911 after shooting at truck driver
A man who fired a shot at a truck driver, while driving on I-71 Wednesday evening, told a 911 dispatcher he believed the truck driver was trying to run him off the road.
cleveland19.com
Missing 42-year-old Plain Township man last seen Jan. 28
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 42-year-old Richard Nippell, who has been missing since Jan. 28. Nippell was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Amarillo Street NW, according to SCSO. He was described by SCSO...
crawfordcountynow.com
Burkhart Farm Center Parts Saleabration
BUCYRUS—Will, Randy, and Claudia were at Burkhart Farm Center on Thursday, February 9, 2023 for their Customer Appreciation Day during their Parts Saleabration. Sale runs through Saturday, February 11, 2023. Burkhart Farm Center is located at 4295 Monnett-New Winchester Rd Bucyrus, OH 44820. Burkhart Farm Center’s Mission Statement: Burkhart...
wqkt.com
Man arrested after crashing into ambulance at Wooster intersection
Police in Wooster arrested a 45-year-old man this week after his pickup truck struck an ambulance. It happened Tuesday night when the man failed to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of North Bever Street and East Wayne Avenue. The ambulance was transporting a 74-year old patient at the time, fortunately no one was injured. Police believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash.
Woman used fake check to steal thousands from Newark bank, police say
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are looking for a woman after she used a fake check to withdraw thousands of dollars from a local bank. Licking County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday it will offer a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a woman captured by security cameras. The photos taken […]
cleveland19.com
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Strange lights were seen streaking over the skies of Northeast Sunday night. 19 News received several calls for the lights. Calls started to come in around 740 pm. from Lorain County to Lake County. A 19 News viewer caught the object on video as it lit...
