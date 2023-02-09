Wealth, health and growth are three ideals of the American Dream. A dream my parents sought after as 20-something high school sweethearts when they immigrated to the Unites States of America in the early 1970s from Panama. I was born in 1976 and for as long as I could remember, we owned our home. By 1980, my parents had bought their first home, where they, my sister, mi Abuela (my grandmother) and I lived. It was a two-story, single family, detached Row house with a separate, one-car garage in a multiethnic neighborhood in Queens, NY. We had warm, kind neighbors and fond memories of our home—aluminum siding and all! To my father, owning his home was the best way he saw fit to ensure and secure his financial future and provide long-term, positive outcomes to his daughters. He was right.

