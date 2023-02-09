ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saportareport.com

Emory partners with Midtown Alliance for artists-in-residence program

Four Atlanta artists will spend the next 18 months working out of studio spaces located in commercial property owned by Emory University near Emory University Hospital Midtown, as Emory partners with Midtown Alliance for the next class of the Midtown Heart of the Arts Residency Program. The initiative accelerates continued...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Aspiring to a Higher Standard for Our Parks

And Rachel Maher, Director of Communications + Policy. It’s 2020, and we’re at the height of the pandemic. You may recall that the question of whether parks would remain open and accessible was a very real issue during that time. When we couldn’t be inside at a restaurant or a sports event, park visitation spiked. While playgrounds, tennis courts, and basketball courts were ultimately closed and major events were cancelled, appreciation for Atlanta’s parks, greenspaces, and trails soared like never before. The relief that parks gave us during the pandemic was beyond measure. They were a critical part of Atlanta’s life support system.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Wealth. Health. Growth: Why homeownership is life changing for Black and brown Atlanta families

Wealth, health and growth are three ideals of the American Dream. A dream my parents sought after as 20-something high school sweethearts when they immigrated to the Unites States of America in the early 1970s from Panama. I was born in 1976 and for as long as I could remember, we owned our home. By 1980, my parents had bought their first home, where they, my sister, mi Abuela (my grandmother) and I lived. It was a two-story, single family, detached Row house with a separate, one-car garage in a multiethnic neighborhood in Queens, NY. We had warm, kind neighbors and fond memories of our home—aluminum siding and all! To my father, owning his home was the best way he saw fit to ensure and secure his financial future and provide long-term, positive outcomes to his daughters. He was right.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy