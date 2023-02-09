NBA Fans Roast Patrick Beverley After He Welcomed D'Angelo Russell And Then Got Traded By The Lakers

NBA fans were quick to flame Patrick Beverley after he welcomed D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers only to be traded before the deadline.

Patrick Beverley is very much the outspoken type, he is as loud as any player in the NBA. Whenever he joins a new team, which has been quite often in his career, Beverley has been quick to integrate himself as a committed member of the franchise.

That, unfortunately, leaves him open to getting trolled quite a bit in the NBA. When he signed for the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason, he was touted as a big addition, and he seemed committed to helping the team win. But it quickly became apparent that the roster needed significant changes, and Rob Pelinka did just that at the deadline.

Patrick Beverley ended up being traded to the Orlando Magic for Mo Bamba . After the Lakers gave up Thomas Bryant in a trade with the Denver Nuggets , they seemingly wanted more size and gave up Beverley for Mo Bamba. And this must have come as a shock to Beverley, who had just excitedly posted about reuniting with former teammate D'Angelo Russell following the Russell Westbrook trade.

NBA Fans Flamed Patrick Beverley After He Was Traded

Now that he has been moved to the Orlando Magic, Beverley will likely not be playing with D'Angelo Russell on the Lakers anytime soon. And as such, fans were quick to point out how ironic it was that he had welcomed him just hours before.

"This is hilarious. Nothing is permanent in life." "Rob Pelinka really does have ice in his veins hahaha, bodied Bev." "This trade deadline has me weak." "Life comes at you fast hahahaha." "Bro, I know Bev is absolutely fuming right now." "Couldn't have happened to someone more deserving than Pat Beverley." "You'd think Beverley had learned to shut up by now." "This is why if you a role player, you shouldn't do so much talking." "Bro nah, the Lakers did Beverley so dirty, mayne." "You coulda just stayed quiet big dawg." "Pat Beverley is not gonna be able to face hisself after this." "Best trade deadline deal ever."

There are rumors that Patrick Beverley will not play for the Orlando Magic, so if that is the case, then he could find himself in a winning situation again. In any case, there's no doubt that he looks quite stupid in this scenario. One thing is for sure, though, despite all the trolling, Patrick Beverley will behave exactly how he wants to.

