Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns Could Land John Wall After He Gets Bought Out By Houston Rockets

By Orlando Silva
 4 days ago

The Phoenix Suns could sign John Wall after he gets waived by the Houston Rockets.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Phoenix Suns have been very active doing business before the 2023 trade deadline struck, making arguably the best move before the trade market shut down. This team saw their championship hopes go from the bottom to the top, and they might not be done making moves.

Following the incredible Kevin Durant trade , the Suns are now ready to compete in a stacked Western Conference that features a lot of teams that will try to beat them and win the championship.

Moreover, the Suns are reportedly working on more moves following this exciting trade deadline, and they could look for new pieces in the buyout market. John Wall was traded today from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Houston Rockets , and the Texans don't plan on keeping him.

John Wall Could Join The Suns' Superteam

According to Legion Hoops, the former All-Star could be on the Suns' radar as they keep looking for options to bolster their ranks. Of course, he would get a sixth-man role, as Chris Paul is still there, and nobody will move him to the bench.

A source tells Legion Hoops that John Wall will generate heavy interest from the Phoenix Suns when he’s bought out by the Houston Rockets.

Wall hasn't had the best experiences around the league ever since he left the Washington Wizards in 2021. Now, the point guard could show what he couldn't on the Los Angeles Clippers, trying to get a new opportunity in the NBA.

Russell Westbrook showed that he could adapt to a new role and thrive at it, which could happen to Wall too. The Suns are arguably the top candidates to win the championship right now, and if Wall gives them more spark off the bench, things will get a lot better for them.

The 2022-23 NBA season just got more interesting for almost everybody, and now we have to sit and enjoy what all these teams will bring to the table in the next couple of months.

