Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resource Commission to hold meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission will meet Feb. 23 and 24 at the Barrett Building, located at 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne. On Feb. 23, the commission will tour Quebec 01 State Historic Site at 8 a.m. before meeting at the Barrett Building beginning at 10:30 a.m.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (2/6/23–2/12/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Touts Presence In Local Schools
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has implemented a policy of having all deputies to engage in local schools. That includes schools in both Laramie County School District #1 and Laramie County School District #2 according to the post. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:
capcity.news
Tentative timeline for new LCSD1 elementary school released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has released a tentative timeline and information about its newest addition, Coyote Ridge Elementary. The school, which is located at Powderhouse and Carlson, is slated to open in 2024. It will be open for. fifth- and sixth-grade students in August 2024.
newsfromthestates.com
Cheyenne woman saves countless lives, including her own
Karen Miller in her office at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s east campus. (Madelyn Beck/WyoFile) This story discusses and describes suicide. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can call or text the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Karen Miller isn’t the type to talk...
capcity.news
(OPINION) Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (2/10/23)
NOTE: The following is a weekly column written by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — I am writing this week’s Mayor’s Minute from Lompoc, California, where I am visiting with a group of civic leaders to watch the launch of a Minute Man III missile. Our friends at the Air Guard flew us in a C130, first to Ellsworth Air Force Base to see the B1 Bomber mission and learn about the upgrades happening on the base to accommodate the new B21. There are 1.5 billion dollars of building and facility upgrades currently underway or planned in the near future. It was interesting to see the activity as we will also see similar upgrades with the new Sentinel missile upgrade coming to F.E. Warren AFB. I enjoyed comparing notes with the Rapid City mayor and learning their challenges. Housing is their biggest challenge — sound familiar?
capcity.news
LCCC brings Jazzy Espinoza on as assistant volleyball coach
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Community College recently announced the hiring of Jazzy Espinoza as the new assistant volleyball coach for the Golden Eagles. Espinoza is a graduate of Cheyenne East High School and played for the LCCC volleyball team in 2018 before transferring to CSU-Pueblo, where she was a four-year standout for the Thunderwolves.
Historic Cheyenne, Wyoming Home Built in 1880 Listed For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across the country at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are simply timeless.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/10/23–2/13/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Two Wyoming Triplets Killed in I-25 Crash South of Chugwater
Two 44-year-old Wyoming men, brothers in a set of triplets, are dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. last Thursday, Feb. 9, at mile marker 49, about five miles south of Chugwater. According to a fatality crash...
cowboystatedaily.com
Some Wyoming Lawmakers Put Politics Aside For Prayer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In an ornate meeting room at the Wyoming Capitol that used to be main state Supreme Court chambers, a group of about 10 state lawmakers gather each morning to pray. Depending on the early morning meeting lineup, the makeup of the...
Cheyenne Frontier Days airshow canceled after loss of Thunderbirds
The 2023 Wings Over Warren airshow in Cheyenne, Wyo., has been canceled after the loss of its headline act. The 90th Missile Wing announced this summer's airshow will not take place after the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team canceled its appearance. The Thunderbirds determined that performing in Cheyenne "carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby," F.E. Warren Air Force Base announced. The airshow, which typically takes place during Cheyenne Frontier Days, had been scheduled for July 26. The Thunderbirds have been a staple of Cheyenne Frontier Days since their first demonstration in 1953. The team did not fly in 2020 due to cases of COVID-19 in the flight team. Read more at 9news.com.
DKG 39th Annual Used Book Sale to be held at Frontier Mall
A table of books sits inside the old Big Lots during DKG's 38th Annual Book SalePhoto by- Optopolis. It's once again that time of the year- the time of DKG's Annual Used Book Sale! This is the 39th year of running the sale, and this year, it will be in various spaces in the Frontier Mall. There are also several places throughout the capital city where you can drop off books.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
East boys prevail over Thunder Basin in Saturday night basketball
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - To close out Wyoming’s week of basketball, #1 East and #5 Thunder Basin squared off in the Capital City. Prior to tip-off, both teams took time to honor the memory of Max Sorenson, a Thunder Basin player who died unexpectedly. Once the game started up, the Bolts kept things relatively close throughout the early stages, but East proved to be too much for Thunder Basin to handle.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (2/13/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. David Anthony Cox, 23 –...
Wyoming DCI Asks For Info On 20-Year-Old Unsolved Homicide Case
20 years after the body of a 32-year-old Cheyenne woman was found in Colorado, officials with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation say they are continuing to work the case. They are also hoping people with information on the homicide will come forward. That's according to a Wednesday DCI news...
‘Horrible Conditions’ Still Being Reported in Eastern Laramie County
Wyoming 213 between Interstate 80 and U.S. 85; Wyoming 215 between Pine Bluffs and Albin; and Wyoming 216 between U.S. 85 and the Nebraska state line remain closed due to winter conditions. As of 8:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in three to five hours. UPDATE:. U.S. 85 between...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Night Shows To Be Announced March 2
Cheyenne Frontier Days Officials say they will be announcing their 2023 night show lineup on March 2. Tickets will go on sale on March 15, according to a news release. But it looks like Zach Bryan will be appearing this year, according to the release:. ''Speaking of tickets... here’s an...
Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out
A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
1 Dead After Snowmobile Crash in Southeast Wyoming’s Snowy Range
A man is dead following a snowmobile crash in southeast Wyoming's Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff's Office says. According to a department Facebook post, first responders were called to the Snowies around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries. "Upon arrival, first...
Comments / 0