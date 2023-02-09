NOTE: The following is a weekly column written by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — I am writing this week’s Mayor’s Minute from Lompoc, California, where I am visiting with a group of civic leaders to watch the launch of a Minute Man III missile. Our friends at the Air Guard flew us in a C130, first to Ellsworth Air Force Base to see the B1 Bomber mission and learn about the upgrades happening on the base to accommodate the new B21. There are 1.5 billion dollars of building and facility upgrades currently underway or planned in the near future. It was interesting to see the activity as we will also see similar upgrades with the new Sentinel missile upgrade coming to F.E. Warren AFB. I enjoyed comparing notes with the Rapid City mayor and learning their challenges. Housing is their biggest challenge — sound familiar?

