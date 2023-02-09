ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resource Commission to hold meeting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission will meet Feb. 23 and 24 at the Barrett Building, located at 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne. On Feb. 23, the commission will tour Quebec 01 State Historic Site at 8 a.m. before meeting at the Barrett Building beginning at 10:30 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (2/6/23–2/12/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Tentative timeline for new LCSD1 elementary school released

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has released a tentative timeline and information about its newest addition, Coyote Ridge Elementary. The school, which is located at Powderhouse and Carlson, is slated to open in 2024. It will be open for. fifth- and sixth-grade students in August 2024.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
newsfromthestates.com

Cheyenne woman saves countless lives, including her own

Karen Miller in her office at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s east campus. (Madelyn Beck/WyoFile) This story discusses and describes suicide. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can call or text the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Karen Miller isn’t the type to talk...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

(OPINION) Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (2/10/23)

NOTE: The following is a weekly column written by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — I am writing this week’s Mayor’s Minute from Lompoc, California, where I am visiting with a group of civic leaders to watch the launch of a Minute Man III missile. Our friends at the Air Guard flew us in a C130, first to Ellsworth Air Force Base to see the B1 Bomber mission and learn about the upgrades happening on the base to accommodate the new B21. There are 1.5 billion dollars of building and facility upgrades currently underway or planned in the near future. It was interesting to see the activity as we will also see similar upgrades with the new Sentinel missile upgrade coming to F.E. Warren AFB. I enjoyed comparing notes with the Rapid City mayor and learning their challenges. Housing is their biggest challenge — sound familiar?
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

LCCC brings Jazzy Espinoza on as assistant volleyball coach

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Community College recently announced the hiring of Jazzy Espinoza as the new assistant volleyball coach for the Golden Eagles. Espinoza is a graduate of Cheyenne East High School and played for the LCCC volleyball team in 2018 before transferring to CSU-Pueblo, where she was a four-year standout for the Thunderwolves.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/10/23–2/13/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Some Wyoming Lawmakers Put Politics Aside For Prayer

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In an ornate meeting room at the Wyoming Capitol that used to be main state Supreme Court chambers, a group of about 10 state lawmakers gather each morning to pray. Depending on the early morning meeting lineup, the makeup of the...
WYOMING STATE
The Denver Gazette

Cheyenne Frontier Days airshow canceled after loss of Thunderbirds

The 2023 Wings Over Warren airshow in Cheyenne, Wyo., has been canceled after the loss of its headline act. The 90th Missile Wing announced this summer's airshow will not take place after the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team canceled its appearance. The Thunderbirds determined that performing in Cheyenne "carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby," F.E. Warren Air Force Base announced. The airshow, which typically takes place during Cheyenne Frontier Days, had been scheduled for July 26. The Thunderbirds have been a staple of Cheyenne Frontier Days since their first demonstration in 1953. The team did not fly in 2020 due to cases of COVID-19 in the flight team. Read more at 9news.com.
CHEYENNE, WY
Optopolis

DKG 39th Annual Used Book Sale to be held at Frontier Mall

A table of books sits inside the old Big Lots during DKG's 38th Annual Book SalePhoto by- Optopolis. It's once again that time of the year- the time of DKG's Annual Used Book Sale! This is the 39th year of running the sale, and this year, it will be in various spaces in the Frontier Mall. There are also several places throughout the capital city where you can drop off books.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

East boys prevail over Thunder Basin in Saturday night basketball

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - To close out Wyoming’s week of basketball, #1 East and #5 Thunder Basin squared off in the Capital City. Prior to tip-off, both teams took time to honor the memory of Max Sorenson, a Thunder Basin player who died unexpectedly. Once the game started up, the Bolts kept things relatively close throughout the early stages, but East proved to be too much for Thunder Basin to handle.
GILLETTE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (2/13/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. David Anthony Cox, 23 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
CBS Denver

Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out

A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy