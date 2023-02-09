ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Woman Uses Straws to Clean Her Oven and the Results Are Amazing

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As much as I love to spend time in the kitchen cooking and baking, cleaning isn’t exactly what I want to call a fun activity to do unless of course I have a great podcast or music playlist and a few good cleaning hacks to make the job easier.
Reader's Digest

How Much Should You Tip Your Dog Groomer?

There’s nothing like the snugly, fresh-smelling, pristine fur of your dog after a grooming appointment. But knowing how much to tip a dog groomer is a little less heartwarming and a little more confounding. Still, the groomer deserves a gratuity. After all, it’s an important service—and not just because it beats any shampoo job you can do at home.
TEXAS STATE
Zeepox Media

Home Made Night Cream For Anti-Ageing Skin

Hand crafted night cream for slick skin is what the greater part of us search for. Nobody needs to get up with a layer of oil on their skin the following morning. It can make your skin look oily and loot it off its normal decency. Subsequently, one can take a stab at making this astonishing green tea cream at home absent a lot of problems. Green tea with its cell reinforcement properties mends the skin against the harm brought about by free extremists and forestalls untimely maturing while at the same time making it delicate and gleaming. Other than recuperating the skin, green tea for balding works marvels for powerless hair.
Freethink

New evidence that teeth can fill their own cavities

Pretty much anyone can do a disturbingly accurate imitation of the sound of a dentists’s drill at varying speeds as it prepares a tooth cavity for filling. It’s not an experience most people savor, and it takes a special kind of person to choose to spend eight hours a day — except Wednesdays — inside other people’s mouths.
outsidetheboxmom.com

Natural Face Moisturizers: Say Goodbye to Dry Skin for Good

If you are looking for a way to keep your face moisturized, there are several options to consider. There are products made with honey, Aloe Vera, and olive oil. These natural ingredients are known for their ability to soothe, soften, and nourish the skin, so a good natural face moisturizer should be a staple in your beauty arsenal. To.
The Kitchn

Here’s How This TikToker Created Fake Windows Using Home Depot Light Panels

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve got a room in your house that offers little to no natural light, one TikTok user seemingly has the solution you’ve likely been looking for. TikToker @tylermclongtowe recently shared the way he infused tons of bright light into his windowless dining room, in the process saving both his many indoor houseplants and his “will to live,” as he joked.
Mahnoor Chaudhry

Opinion: Uplifting Myself when I feel Drained and Demotivated

We all experience demotivation in our lives at a certain point because we are human and it’s normal. We as a human can’t be energetic, full of motivation, and perfect all the time. So as a human, I also go through mood swings, and demotivation in my life, and feels purposeless sometimes. So, what I do to uplift myself in this situation?
intheknow.com

Keep flowers looking fresh for longer with these ingenious hacks

Flowers are a great way to add a splash of color and cheer to your home! To make sure your flower arrangement looks its best and lasts as long as possible, try one of these genius flower arrangement hacks. While there’s no wrong way to display a beautiful bouquet of flowers, these hacks will help you ensure your bouquet is living up to its greatest potential.
In Style

Eva Mendes’ $10 Trick for Easy Exfoliation Tackles Alligator Skin and Ingrown Hairs

Skin — just like life — can get rough. Ugh. And while yes, things can get very bumpy along the way (hey, the hurdles only make us stronger, right?), your skin doesn't have to be thanks to a genius Eva Mendes hack. Mendes was the latest to dish out all the things she can’t live without to The Strategist, calling out a slew of hero products that are 100 percent worth adding to your lineup, like the True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Face Oil that so many celebs swear by and a Kora Organics Body Scrub Mendes always makes sure she has on hand. But the standout was an unexpected and affordable Amazon product that she says beats every other exfoliation product on the market (read: loofahs, bathing clothes, brushes, etc.): these Korean exfoliating mitts.

