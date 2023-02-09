Skin — just like life — can get rough. Ugh. And while yes, things can get very bumpy along the way (hey, the hurdles only make us stronger, right?), your skin doesn't have to be thanks to a genius Eva Mendes hack. Mendes was the latest to dish out all the things she can’t live without to The Strategist, calling out a slew of hero products that are 100 percent worth adding to your lineup, like the True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Face Oil that so many celebs swear by and a Kora Organics Body Scrub Mendes always makes sure she has on hand. But the standout was an unexpected and affordable Amazon product that she says beats every other exfoliation product on the market (read: loofahs, bathing clothes, brushes, etc.): these Korean exfoliating mitts.

2 DAYS AGO