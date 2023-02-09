Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ridgeland couple makes $1.5 million commitment to Batson Tower renovations
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After helping make the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi a reality, Priscilla and David O’Donnell, of Ridgeland, made a $1.5 million gift toward the renovation of the Blair E. Batson Tower. The couple’s 2017 gift of $1 million created the Priscilla and David O’Donnell Pediatric Intensive Care Unit […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel City Clerk elected international president of IIMC
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Thoughts of City Hall normally evoke council meetings, perhaps the mayor’s office or even paying a fee, a bill. Thinking of an international presence in the midst? Not so much. And yet City Clerk/Financial Director Mary Ann Hess has changed that. Recently, Hess was elected...
WDAM-TV
Jones County Chamber of Commerce preparing for 2023 leadership forum
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its annual leadership forum Thursday. This year, the forum will feature Dr. Samuel Jones, Jones County resident and professional speaker. Jones will discuss transformation through change in the workplace. The idea is to learn different...
WDAM-TV
Sandersville looking to bring community together with ‘Paint the Town Red’
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - With Valentine’s Day approaching, the Town of Sandersville is hoping to bring the holiday spirit to the community. This past week, businesses around town decorated their buildings with a Valentine’s Day theme. ‘Paint the Town Red’ was created by the Sandersville Community Volunteer Committee...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi state officials gather for ‘The State of Black America’ forum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi state senators, representatives, Jackson Police Chief James Davis and U.S. Southern District of Mississippi judge Carlton Reeves assembled for a conference on Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, called “The State of Black America. Where do we go from here?”. This forum tackled many issues in...
Jackson Free Press
Amid Hotel Flap, Fondren Labeled a Top ‘Endangered Historic Place’ in State
The trendy neighborhood that likes to bill itself as “Jackson’s hippest neighborhood” is now on the list of the “10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Mississippi.” Fondren joins a number of buildings and neighborhoods that are in dramatic stages of decay, from the abandoned Rodney in southwest Mississippi, to the Scott Ford Houses on Farish Street in Jackson, which once housed a slave woman and her daughter, a midwife.
WLBT
Black History Month: The First African American to integrate the University of Southern Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you visit the University of Southern Mississippi today, you will see thousands of African American students enrolled at the university. However, that was not always the case. Fifty-eight years ago, Raylawni Branch and Gwendolyn Armstrong took the brave step to desegregate the public university, paving...
Councilman hosts “Stop the Violence” march in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson residents and local organizations took to the streets Sunday for a “Stop the Violence” march. The march, which was hosted by Councilman Kenneth Stokes, began at the Medgar Evers home before ending at the Margaret Walker Center. The Better Men Society and the Association of Black Social Workers were a […]
Leaders meet in Jackson for “State of Black America” forum
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to unite and spark change, leaders hosted a special community forum in the heart of West Jackson on Saturday, February 11. A crowd of people packed the “State of Black America” forum and panel discussion at Lynch Street CME Church. The event organizer and church pastor noted that […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo hosts unconventional Valentine’s Day event
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Imagine meeting your next ex … at the zoo. The Hattiesburg Zoo is taking a different approach to Valenti Valentine’s Day this year by hosting “Meet Your Next Ex,” an anti-Valentine’s event bringing light to the other side of the holiday: Those without significant others.
WDAM-TV
NAACP, Hattiesburg church host CPR class
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The NAACP and a Hattiesburg church teamed up Saturday to help save lives. Saturday morning, the Forrest County Branch of the NAACP and St. James C.M.E. church sponsored a CPR class. Conducted by instructor Tera Riddick and NAACP Healthcare Promotions chair Mary Hossley, the class was...
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel celebrates Mississippi Arbor Day
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is known for being the first tree city in the state, celebrating that designation for the past 40 years. These days, the city is keeping that tradition alive. Kathy Padgett sits on the City of Laurel Tree Board and said the whole...
WDAM-TV
11th ‘Lighthouse Dash’ brings in $76K for Petal Children’s Task Force
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 200 people took part in an annual 5-K run and 2-mile walk Saturday morning to raise money for the Petal Children’s Task Force. The 11th “Lighthouse Dash” took place in and around Petal’s Hinton Park. The event brings in funds to...
WDAM-TV
Miss Hub City Valentine’s Pageant held in Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Valentine’s Day came early for the participants of the Miss Hub City Valentine’s Pageant. Fifteen contestants vied to be crowned queen in their respective categories Saturday during the event held at On Your Toes Dance Studio in Petal. “I started competing in the Miss...
livability.com
Looking for Work? Find Plenty of Top Jobs in Jackson, MS
Great career opportunities await in advanced manufacturing, health care, information technology, food processing, distribution and more. The Jackson Metro offers plenty of opportunities, whether you are starting a career or looking to take it to the next level. A booming, $24.2 billion economy includes advanced manufacturing, health care, information technology,...
WDAM-TV
Inaugural ‘People’s Ball’ debuts in Laurel Saturday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mardi Gras festivities have been in Laurel for the past few years, but Saturday night marked a first with the city hosting its first ball. The People’s Ball hosted kings and queens of the People Society and kings and queens of Mobile at the Cameron Center.
WDAM-TV
Mayors remember the EF-4 tornado that tore through the Pine Belt
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - For Petal Mayor Tony Ducker, a long while ago just doesn’t seem that long ago. Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker can tell you exactly where he was and what he was doing when time stood still that late Sunday afternoon in early February. Funny thing, memory....
WLBT
Cities, counties could face million-dollar fines for dumping sewage into Pearl River
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that passed the House on Thursday could mean seven-figure fines for cities and counties dumping wastewater into the Pearl River. Representatives voted 79-35 in favor of H.B. 1094, which would mandate the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) to fine local governments up to $1 million each time they release untreated wastewater into the Pearl.
