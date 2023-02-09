Former Hamilton man admits lying to receive Social Security Administration benefits

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KULR8
Missoula fentanyl trafficker sentenced to 46 months in prison after investigation of overdose death
MISSOULA — A Missoula man who admitted to trafficking fentanyl pills in the community after law enforcement responded to a drug overdose death was sentenced today to 46 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $10,000 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
NBCMontana
Missoula man sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl pills
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man is sentenced to prison after admitting to trafficking fentanyl pills locally. Jacob Eugene Odman, 39, pleaded guilty last October after law enforcement responded to a drug overdose death. Odman is sentenced to 46 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release...
‘Brandon’s law’ proposed to stop National Association of Realtors from punishing religious views
You can have your religious beliefs, just don’t put them into practice. That’s what realtors and advocates told Montana lawmakers Friday morning at a hearing on a bill that would require multiple listing services in the state to open their service to real estate agents who are not members of the National Association of Realtors. […] The post ‘Brandon’s law’ proposed to stop National Association of Realtors from punishing religious views appeared first on Daily Montanan.
‘It did not go well for him’: Man says he was forced to work in large-scale counterfeiting operation
A man has been arrested facing 30 forgery and drug-related charges after investigation into a retail theft led authorities to find an alleged identity theft operation, according to probable cause documents.
montanarightnow.com
Missing 6-year-old found safe
The Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office has safely located Kimberly Chiefstick, according to the Montana Department of Justice. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled. UPDATE: 7:12 A.M. The following is an updated Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice:. Update for the Missing Endangered Person...
NBCMontana
Office of Public Instruction hires new assessment director
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Office of Public Instruction has added a new assessment director to its team. Cedar Rose lives in Missoula and has taught elementary math and science for nine years. She went to the University of Montana for an undergraduate degree in elementary education, followed by a master's degree in educational leadership from the Montana State University. Rose also has a Montana Administrator License.
Missoula surgeon stresses importance of American Heart Month
We sat down with a heart surgeon in Missoula to see what people can do to prevent becoming a patient on her operating table.
ksl.com
St. George missionary recovering at Boston hospital after getting hit by car
ST. GEORGE — A missionary from St. George is now in a rehabilitation hospital after getting hit by a car two-and-a-half months ago. Creed Leonard, 20, was walking across a street with his mission companion the night of Nov. 30 in Boston, Massachusetts, when the two were hit. "It's...
Former Missoula City Councilor’s Bill Would Lower Property Taxes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Former Missoula City Councilor Jesse Ramos appeared at a Montana legislative hearing on Thursday to promote a new bill that will help reduce the rapidly increasing property taxes for all Montanans. Ramos called into the KGVO Talk Back show on Thursday to share the concept...
ypradio.org
Ticketing changes at AMC will change movie-going experience, Billings media professor says
Movie goers to AMC Theaters will see a ticket price increase for the “best seats in the house” in coming months. The AMC Theaters in Billings, Great Falls and Missoula sometime this year will be offering tiered-pricing for theater seats, with the “preferred seats” in the middle rows costing more. The price for standard seats won’t change and matinees and other discount programs will remain the same.
Bitterroot to see new military-style program for teens this spring
A group of veterans in the Bitterroot Valley are creating a new program for kids to teach them leadership skills, survival skills, military history, and much more.
tourcounsel.com
Southgate Mall | Shopping mall in Missoula, Montana
Southgate Mall is a shopping mall located in Missoula, Montana. The shopping center originally opened in August 1978 with Hart-Albin, Hennessy's, Nordstrom Place Two and Sears as anchor stores. Today, the mall is anchored by AMC Theatres, two Dillard's stores, and Scheels All Sports. An adjacent strip mall is anchored by Bed Bath & Beyond, Bob Ward's and Cost Plus World Market.
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
Man fatally shot during Missoula home invasion identified
Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed during a Sunday afternoon home invasion in Missoula.
Man Wandering Missoula Apartments Gets Caught With Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 6, 2023, at approximately 12:19 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to an apartment complex after receiving a complaint about a person needing to be removed from the premises. The complainant stated that a male was inside behaving strangely. The complainant said the male was looking at a particular door inside the apartment complex asking, “Are you in there?”
Missoula Deputies Catch Man With 7.8 Grams of Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 7, 2023, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to remove a person who was sleeping in a vehicle on private property. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed 61-year-old Tracy Pray sleeping with a tan bag in his lap. While approaching...
Missoula's Empanada Joint announces plans to close
The Empanada Joint on East Main Street in Missoula will permanently close its doors on Saturday, March 4.
Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes
A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
Bitterroot Humane Association no longer accepting kittens, cats (video)
A year after the Bitterroot Humane Association opened its new building, they are now no longer accepting kittens or cats at the facility.
What If This Strange Premise Happened To Montana Animals
Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
Comments / 5