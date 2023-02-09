Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
UA College of Arts and Science & BBTCAC collaborate on mural in downtown Uniontown
On Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., a group of talented students from the University of Alabama’s College of Arts and Science will travel to the City of Uniontown to assist community volunteers with painting a one-of-a-kind mural designed by Black Belt Treasures artist, Jason Irvin in downtown Uniontown.
selmasun.com
Montgomery artist to have reception at ArtsRevive on Thursday
Montgomery artist Winfred Hawkins will have a reception at ArtsRevive on Thursday. Hawkins helped students from Selma High School to design and paint murals in the city. He also created the logo for Photographic Nights of Selma. The reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the...
selmasun.com
High school grads eligible for two Pioneer Electric Cooperative Foundation scholarships
Graduating high school students are eligible apply for two available Pioneer Electric Cooperative Foundation lineworker scholarships. The scholarships are $5,000 each and are awarded to those who attend an accredited 15-week lineworker training program. Students who apply must attend an accredited high school in Butler, Dallas, Lowndes or Wilcox counties.
selmasun.com
SHA to host symposium for landlords in Dallas, Wilcox on Feb. 28
The Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will host a Housing Choice Voucher Landlord Symposium for landlords in Dallas and Wilcox counties at Wallace College Community College Selma (WCCS). The symposium seeks to educate landlords in Dallas and Wilcox counties on helping low-income families. The event will be held at the Hank...
WSFA
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
altoday.com
Federal disaster aid increases to 100% for January 12 tornadoes
President Joe Biden authorized an increase for the FEMA Public Assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures by local government following the January 12th Storms. The emergency protective measures have been increased to 100 percent of the total eligible costs for a 30-day period of the State’s choosing within the first 120 days of the incident period. This is in response to a letter submitted by Senator Katie Britt, Representative Terri Sewell, and the entire Alabama Delegation urging the President to increase the federal cost share for FEMA public assistance from 75% to 100%.
selmasun.com
Local National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa chapters give donuts to Selma, Dallas County teachers on Friday
The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. chapters in Selma, Montgomery and Tuskegee came together to give 60 boxes of donuts to teachers at schools in Selma and Dallas County on Friday. As part of a Donuts for Educators event to show they appreciate and support teachers, the groups...
selmasun.com
FEMA looking for skilled volunteers to help with tornado recovery in Dallas County this weekend
FEMA, state and volunteer organizations are looking for skilled and general volunteers to help Dallas County tornado survivors with cleanup and repairing or installing roof tarps in Selma. Helpers with all skill levels are welcome are asked to meet at the Dallas County Volunteer Reception Center (VRC) at Church Street...
ABC 33/40 News
Volunteers needed one month after tornado ripped through Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WBMA) — It's been one month since a devastating tornado ripped through downtown Selma and other parts of the state. People in Selma are still picking up the pieces of their lives and many volunteers are helping in that process. Volunteer organizers said around 1,400 volunteers have...
american-rails.com
Alabama Scenic Dinner Train Rides (2023)
There is currently only one excursion hosting dinner train experiences in Alabama, the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum located in Calera. More information about their trips may be found below. Historically, the state was served primarily by two railroads, the Southern Railway and Louisville & Nashville. Both were very well...
Public Service Commission directs Alabama Power to refund $62 million to customers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power will be giving refunds to residential customers this August after over-collecting money in 2022. Some customers have mixed feelings about the refunds. More News from WRBL Kevin Billups stopped in to pay a bill at Alabama Power’s Montgomery location Thursday. He says it’s been harder to do that lately. “It was […]
Atlanta journalist spotlights stories of violence at Alabama's Mt. Meigs
The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, located in the Mt. Meigs community of Montgomery, opened in 1947. At that time, it was intended to be a place where troubled Black kids could go instead of prison with adults. But to many Black children, it became a place where nightmares played out in real life: beatings, sexual assaults and torture were regular occurrences. It was less about reform than a new kind of slavery, one with echoes in 21st-century American life. What happened to those kids at Mt. Meigs is the subject of a new podcast reported and hosted by Atlanta-based journalist Josie Duffy Rice. It's called Unreformed.
WSFA
FEMA to permanently close Autauga County Disaster Recovery Center
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The FEMA-state Disaster Recovery Center in Autauga County is set to permanently close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration continue to provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications for assistance.
selmasun.com
Lannie’s BBQ to renovate, expand while fixing tornado-ravaged landmark restaurant
Lannie’s Bar-B-Q Spot owners are finding a silver lining in the Jan. 12 tornado that caused major damage to the landmark restaurant in east Selma. The Hatcher family is moving forward with plans to renovate and add onto the popular barbecue joint after it took a direct hit from the EF2 tornado that also wreaked havoc to the Hatcher relatives’ homes around the store.
WSFA
Food for Thought 2/9
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
selmasun.com
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner retains DA's father to defend him in voter fraud
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr.'s new attorney, Robert Turner Sr., has filed a motion to dismiss the voter fraud charges against his client. Robert Turner Sr. said in the motion Thursday that Albert Turner Jr. is being prosecuted for exercising his constitutional rights and that the indictment against him "is unconstitutionally vague in that it does not give the defendant specific conduct that is unlawful."
selmasun.com
‘Miracles’ help Selma resident cope with tornado damage
When Genevieve Moore heard a tornado had hit Selma, she immediately called her friends to check on them. She didn’t think to check on her own house in east Selma. Her fiancé tried to stall the inevitable until she got home from her job in Montgomery, but a friend sent her a video showing three giant trees laying on top of her cute bright yellow house with brown trim on Mechanic Street.
tigerdroppings.com
Alabama Football Settles The Heated Jalen Hurts Oklahoma Debate
As we head into todays Super Bowl LVII. The big debate is whether Jalen Hurts an Alabama or Oklahoma product? The two schools duked it out on Twitter...
Wetumpka Herald
Sixteen county wrestlers qualify for state championships
Sixteen wrestlers from across the county qualified for the state championship wrestling meet next weekend. All four county schools competed this weekend in the AHSAA Wrestling Sectionals at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery this weekend. In total, 16 wrestlers across the four schools advanced to the state wrestling meet. Wetumpka and...
WSFA
Man’s body found in Montgomery Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead Monday morning. According to police, units responded to the 1500 block of Eastern Boulevard around 7:10 a.m. regarding a report of an unresponsive person. Authorities said an adult male, whose identity hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead on the scene.
