Lil Kim Rocks Sheer Black Jumpsuit As She Heads To Grammys After-Party
Lil Kim wore a fabulous outfit to a 2023 Grammy Awards after-party in Beverly Hills on February 5. The 48-year-old rapper rocked a sheer black jumpsuit that showcased her sexy curves. Lil Kim also wore a corset layer in the midsection of her outfit and a pair of sparkly silver heels. The party that Lil Kim went to was at the Mr. Brainwash Art Museum, which isn’t far from the Crypto.com Arena where the Grammys took place.
Popculture
Cardi B Caught on Camera Breaking up Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at Grammys
It sounds like Cardi B got in the middle of a fight between her husband Offset and his bandmate Quavo at the Grammys on Sunday night, but she is keeping quiet. Quavo performed during the "In Memoriam" segment of the Grammys to honor their late bandmate Takeoff, and he and Offset reportedly got into a fight backstage over the performance. Candid footage seemed to show Cardi getting in the middle of the fight, but she did not have a comment for reporters afterward.
Rihanna Honors Her Son With "Mom" Ring at Super Bowl Press Conference
Rihanna is one proud mom — just look at her jewelry collection for all the proof you need. On Feb. 9, the multihyphenate stepped out for a Super Bowl halftime show press conference wearing a "mom" ring as a subtle, stylish nod to her and A$AP Rocky's son. The gold nameplate-style ring displays her latest title in cursive font, underlined by a wavy row of small diamonds. It appears to be a custom piece from XIV Karats, a Beverly Hills jeweler Rihanna has repped on numerous occasions.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Mary J. Blige At 2023 Grammy Awards
At the Grammys, soulful singer Mary J. Blige was up for six awards including Album of the Year and Record of the Year! For the extravagant event the iconic artist (who just turned 52), looked amazing for the red carpet! She wore a shimmery crystal covered bodycon gown with cutouts and a gold accent belt. She performed her hit song “Good Morning Gorgeous” and the crowd loved her.
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis welcome their second baby together
Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, has given birth to their second baby together, a daughter. Iceland arrived on Wednesday. “Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy,” the proud dad gushed via Instagram Thursday. “Our little princess is here!” Ka’oir Davis wrote in a post of her own. “Beautiful & Healthy!” The 38-year-old revealed her pregnancy news in a September 2022 post. “Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With,” the model wrote at the time, referencing her and the rapper’s 2-year-old son. In the sweet social media upload, the then-expectant star showed her husband, 42,...
Martha Stewart gets Snoop tattoo for Super Bowl: ‘That’s gangster’
Now that’s friendship goals. Martha Stewart gets a tattoo portrait of Snoop Dogg, 51, in a new Super Bowl commercial for Skechers. In the 30-second clip released Wednesday, ahead of Sunday’s big game, the 81-year-old lifestyle mogul explains that she can easily slip on the brand’s new Hands Free Slip-ins sneakers to get new ink and stick the landing of a complicated gymnastics routine. “Sitting? Doesn’t matter,” Stewart said about putting on the shoes from the tattoo chair. “I don’t even have to touch them.” Meanwhile, real-life tattoo artist Scott Campbell works to complete Snoop’s mug above the words “My Dogg” on...
See Jennifer Hudson, John Legend Duet on ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ to Mark 100th Episode
Jennifer Hudson and John Legend sang an impromptu duet of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Trouble Water” to celebrate the 100th episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The two EGOT winners were making the usual daytime television conversation when Legend noticed the piano on the stage, an instrument that Hudson admittedly can’t play. Reading the room, Legend suggested the two sing together. “I know you very famously played the great Aretha Franklin, and she did a wonderful version of this song,” Legend told the Respect star. “I like to do this song too, and it’s on my new solo album. We...
Erykah Badu Explains How She Became A Fashion Muse With Help Of Daughter, Puma Curry
Erykah Badu isn’t necessarily trading in music for fashion, but the neo-soul pioneer is admittedly experiencing her own “renaissance.” In her latest VOGUE cover, the self-proclaimed “UNICORN Mutant Cobra” and her daughter, Puma Curry, explained what it’s been like working together and how the 51-year-old became fashion’s latest muse. “I don’t know how other family workplace dynamics go, but it’s like a real job, and I have to buckle down and do what I need to do or else word is going to get to the CEO and I’m not going to get paid. You know what I mean?,” said...
Lizzo hits 2023 Grammys with boyfriend Myke Wright after ‘hard launch’
They look good as hell together. Lizzo attended the 2023 Grammy Awards with her boyfriend Myke Wright after the singer flaunted their love on Instagram the previous evening. The 34-year-old singer walked the red carpet with the standup comedian and looked cozy as they posed for photos together. Lizzo stunned in an orange Dolce & Gabbana corset gown layered beneath a matching floral cape. Meanwhile, Wright, 35, looked dapper in a black tuxedo. Last night, the singer shared a series of Instagram photos with her man as they snuggled up to each other on the red carpet at Clive Davis’ star-studded pre-Grammys...
Jay-Z breaks silence on Beyoncé’s Grammys snub
Jay-Z will always stay in “Formation” for Beyoncé. The “Crazy in Love” singer, 41, was the frontrunner to win Album of the Year for “Renaissance” at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Harry Styles, however, pulled off an upset, winning the award for his collection “Harry’s House.” Before the ceremony kicked off, Roc-A-Fella Records founder Jay-Z, 53, expressed his hope that Beyoncé’s record would win the prestigious trophy in an interview with his music streamer Tidal. Jay-Z explained why his spouse deserved the award — and how the album made such a big impact. “Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of...
Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Daughter React To His GRAMMY Win
Kendrick Lamar’s speech after winning the award for Best Rap Album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards was great in its own right, but seeing his daughter’s reaction was simply priceless. In a clip shared on social media by Lamar’s wife, Whitney Alford, the rapper’s three-year-old daughter, Uzi, can be seen watching her father accepting his award at the podium. As he appeared speaking on the television screen, the toddler enthusiastically exclaimed, “Daddy! He’s talking about us.” Alford repeated their daughter’s words, before Uzi repeated, “He’s talking about us. He’s talking about his family. Uzi and Enoch and mommy.”More from...
Shy Glizzy, J.I., Marlon Craft and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As everyone gears up for the big game this weekend, hip-hop brings forth another new music Friday full of fresh sounds as you prep food for your Super Bowl kickbacks and turn-ups. For this round, a rap-crooner repping the nation's capital looks to further solidify his stature with a new album, two reputable New York spitters each drop highly anticipated EPs and more.
Erykah Badu poses with her daughter Puma, 18, for sensational Vogue cover shoot
The American singer, 51, showed off her signature sense of style while posing on a sun-soaked beach as she appeared as Vogue's March cover star.
Lil Wayne Wears MSCHF Big Red Boots in Viral Photo
Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to wear those insanely popular MSCHF Big Red Boots. On Saturday (Feb. 11), Lil Wayne was photographed rocking those infamous big red boots on his music video set with NLE Choppa. In one viral photo, Tunechi is dressed in a long white shirt, striped yellow-and-black baggy shorts and on his feet are the MSCHF's Big Red Boots that are everywhere it seems.
