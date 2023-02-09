(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council is exploring a major land purchase for a future project. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall, the council holds a public hearing on the purchase of more than five acres of property on Ferguson Road from Valley Farms, Incorporated for $104,600. In an interview on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the city hopes to purchase the land as the possible site for a new street department facility across from the Iowa National Guard Armory. McQueen says the project would address a big need for the department and its equipment.

