Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
One person critically injured in Omaha crash early Monday
One person was critically injured early Monday morning in an Omaha crash. Officials said it happened on Maple Street between 99th and 101st streets around 2:30 a.m. Paramedics took one person to the hospital for treatment. Police closed Maple Street in both directions during the investigation.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report four arrests and one theft. *Police arrested Riley Dean Stark of Kellerton on Friday at Commerce and Highway 34 for OWI 1st Offense. Officers transported Stark to the Union County Jail and released him after he posted the $1,000 cash bond. *Police arrested 21-year-old Malachi Shon...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Shenandoah man is in custody on multiple charges following his arrest in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 21-year-old Chad Stanley Padilla around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Padilla was charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of interference with official acts – one of which is a Class D felony – and 4th degree criminal mischief.
iheart.com
Missing Council Bluffs Man Found Dead in Lake Manawa
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A missing Council Bluffs man is found dead in Lake Manawa. Council Bluffs Police say 33 year old Nicholas James Erisman was last seen alive around noon on Thursday. Investigators say Erisman left his home, riding his red ATV. Nicholas was believed to be heading to the area of Lake Manawa. During a search of the lake Friday morning by CBPD and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Erisman's red ATV and what was believed to be his helmet, were found in the open water.
Red Oak Man Jailed on Felony Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon on multiple charges. Police arrested 21-year-old Chad Stanley Padilla for Disorderly Conduct, two counts of Interference with Official Acts, one of which is a Class D Felony, and 4th -Degree Criminal Mischief. Authorities held Padilla in the Montgomery County Jail...
kmaland.com
Shannon City man booked on pair of charges in Creston
(Creston) -- A Shannon City man faces charges following his arrest in Creston over the weekend. The Creston Police Department says 52-year-old Brent John Thompson was arrested at the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Birch Street around 12:55 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say Thompson was charged with interference with official acts and operating while intoxicated 1st offense.
kmaland.com
Shen council sets public hearing for land purchase
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council is exploring a major land purchase for a future project. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall, the council holds a public hearing on the purchase of more than five acres of property on Ferguson Road from Valley Farms, Incorporated for $104,600. In an interview on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the city hopes to purchase the land as the possible site for a new street department facility across from the Iowa National Guard Armory. McQueen says the project would address a big need for the department and its equipment.
kmaland.com
Glenwood man booked for theft
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man is charged in connection with a theft investigation. Glenwood Police say 19-year-old Michael Anthony Monson was arrested Saturday on a Mills County warrant for 1st degree theft. Monson is being held in the Mills County Jail on $10,000 bond. Further information on the investigation is...
kmaland.com
Omaha man arrested on Montgomery County warrant
(Red Oak) – An Omaha man was arrested in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 49-year-old Rafael Hernando around 10 p.m. Hernando was arrested on an active Montgomery County warrant for driving while license suspended. He was taken to the Montgomery County...
kmaland.com
Law enforcement seeking information on missing Council Bluffs man
(Council Bluffs) -- Local authorities are seeking information on a missing Council Bluffs man. The Council Bluffs Police Department along with family members are asking for assistance in locating 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, who was last seen around noon Thursday. Police say Erisman was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket, along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots. Authorities say Erisman last left his residence riding a red ATV and was believed to be heading towards the Lake Manawa area.
KETV.com
Four people hospitalized in northwest Omaha crash Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — A northwest Omaha collision hospitalized four people Friday night. After 8 p.m., police responded to the crash near 108th Street and West Maple Road. Police said one person suffered a critical trauma injury, and two others sustained severe trauma injuries. Another person was severely injured — all were transported to UNMC.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Reports Three Arrests
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests on Tuesday. *Deputies arrested 30-year-old Jesse Robert Schleip of Council Bluffs on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violating his probation. Authorities held Schleip on a $10,000 bond. *Deputies arrested 43-year-old Robert Charles Harvilicz of Jefferson, Iowa, on Tuesday following...
UPDATE: Deceased person found yesterday was missing Council Bluffs woman
Janet Lee North, 55, was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in the woods near Harrah's Casino. North has health issues that require medical care.
WOWT
Police: Missing woman found dead by railroad worker in Omaha
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said a 55-year-old woman reported as an endangered missing person has been found dead. CBPD said in a social media post Tuesday morning that Janet Lee North had been found dead. Police later confirmed that North’s death did not appear to be suspicious. An Omaha Police report states that she was found by a railroad worker in Omaha near 3rd and Pierce streets, close to the Missouri River.
16-year-old injured in Wednesday night Omaha shooting
Omaha Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that critically injured another 16-year-old boy Wednesday night.
kmaland.com
KMA Fitness Tour: Inside the SMC Wellness Center
(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its Winter Fitness Tour--a survey of the area's indoor fitness destinations. Today's stop takes us to Shenandoah Medical Center's Wellness Center--a place people can go to avoid ending up in the hospital across the way. Located in a facility adjacent to the SMC complex, the...
KETV.com
Council Bluffs police find unconscious, critically injured man on shoulder of I-29
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police responded to a reportedly unconscious man laying on the side of the interstate early Monday morning. Police said they arrived at the 44 mile marker of Interstate 29 southbound at 5:38 a.m., where they found an unconscious man with a head wound laying in the shoulder.
WOWT
Bellevue man recovering after being found on side of interstate
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Bellevue man is in critical condition after he was found on the side of the interstate near Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 44-mile marker of I-29 southbound to investigate a call of an unresponsive male found lying on the shoulder with an apparent head wound. Medics arrived and transported the man, later identified as 39-year-old Cody Spencer of Bellevue, to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.
KETV.com
Built on pizza: Godfather's closes founding Omaha location in 1982
Fifty years ago, a popular restaurant chain was built on pizza — right here in Omaha. In 1973, William Theisen founded Godfather's Pizza in Omaha with an investment of $3,000 and 15 employees. Now, the pizzeria boasts more than 400 locations and 4,500 employees. In the archive video above,...
UPDATE: Council Bluffs police find 33-year-old man dead
The Council Bluffs Police Department says that have found a missing 33-year-old man dead at Lake Manawa Park.
Comments / 0