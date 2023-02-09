Read full article on original website
Silicon Valley
Four-bedroom home sells in Los Gatos for $4.2 million
A 2,912-square-foot house built in 1994 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 100 block of Stacia Street in Los Gatos was sold on Jan. 30, 2023 for $4,150,000, or $1,425 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot, which also has a pool.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells for $2.1 million in Fremont
A spacious house built in 1978 located in the 43200 block of Noria Court in Fremont has new owners. The 2,097-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 9, 2023. The $2,100,000 purchase price works out to $1,001 per square foot. The house sits on a 8,519-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
Silicon Valley
The 10 most expensive reported home sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton the week of Feb. 6
A house in Danville that sold for $3.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.7 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $711.
This Massive Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in California
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, California is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
KTVU FOX 2
Group of drivers 'dooring' East Bay bicyclists, 2 hospitalized with serious injuries
OAKLAND, Calif. - A number of bicyclists have reported being targeted by a group of drivers from Thursday through Saturday in Oakland, Emeryville, and Berkeley; attacks that left two seriously injured, according to members of the East Bay Bike Party. Members and victims alleged the driver would speed alongside bicyclists...
Crime weary Oakland small business owners plea for help from city leaders
OAKLAND -- A different day brings the same story for many downtown Oakland businesses just trying to keep their income coming. The threats, harassment, stolen income, even defecation on their property, and all the damage they are constantly cleaning up is starting to hit a breaking point for business owners in their effort to keep going strong.The latest incident at Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar brought an unruly person into their restaurant, who threatened and harassed staff and customers inside. "Every day, it's like what's next," said Denise Huynh, the owner of Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar. ...
Silicon Valley
Single-family house sells for $3.8 million in Palo Alto
A spacious historic house built in 1922 located in the 1000 block of Waverley Street in Palo Alto has new owners. The 2,028-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 12, 2023. The $3,800,000 purchase price works out to $1,874 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Tin Pot Creamery pivots to grocery store sales, closes Campbell, Palo Alto, San Mateo shops
Your next indulgent serving of Tin Pot Creamery’s ice cream will be a new experience. Ten years into the venture, founder Becky Sunseri is taking the business into a new direction, switching from selling at her own scoop shops to selling at grocery stores and through other channels. “We’ve...
piedmontexedra.com
6822 Charing Cross Road, Berkeley
$1,299,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2,534 SqFt | Now Showing | The Heafey Baum Group. Come see this sunny, spacious, contemporary home in the heart of Claremont Hills. Level-in, with open floor plan, large primary suite, two additional bedrooms and two and one half baths. The dramatic floor plan is perfect for entertaining with an inviting spacious living room/dining room combination and modern stone fireplace.
Silicon Valley
Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired
Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
The legendary California taco spot halfway between San Francisco and Tahoe
"We've had some people that will fly in from Alaska and order 80 to 120 tacos at one time."
Sprouts Is Expanding its Bay Area Footprint
According to a pending beer and wine license application, the health grocery and organic food store is planning to open a new location at 375 N Capitol Avenue in San Jose.
piedmontexedra.com
863 Willow Street, Oakland
$998,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths | 1,975 SqFt | Now Showing | Victoria Tseng & Unhei Kang, GrubbCo. Beyond the understated Victorian façade of this meticulously remodeled two-story home, complete with hand crafted details in tune with the historic character of the district, a chic and modern interior awaits. With luxurious finishes, high ceilings, and an abundance of natural light pouring through the multiple skylights into the great room, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is truly a design oasis. A combined dining and living area with gas fireplace leads through double sliding doors to a sunny balcony filled with a mini hanging garden of fruit, herbs, flowers, and fresh salad greens.
Silicon Valley
Downtown San Jose building with Wild West ties might be bulldozed
SAN JOSE — A veteran developer wants to bulldoze a downtown San Jose with ties to Wild West icon Levi Strauss & Co. and replace it with a parking lot. Swenson has filed a proposal to demolish the downtown San Jose building at 115 Terraine St. that was built in 1949, if not earlier, and is linked to Levi Strauss, the history-rich company whose roots date back to the Old West when it manufactured jeans and other clothing.
Silicon Valley
Three-bedroom home sells for $1.9 million in San Jose
A 1,866-square-foot house built in 1957 has changed hands. The property located in the 2700 block of Gardendale Drive in San Jose was sold on Jan. 17, 2023. The $1,900,000 purchase price works out to $1,018 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 10,200-square-foot lot.
Person rescued after getting trapped inside of wall in Oakland
A person was rescued after being trapped in wall on Friday, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.
VIDEO: Burglars cause $8K in damages at Vallejo deli
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Thieves targeted a family-run deli early Wednesday morning in Vallejo, causing thousands of dollars in damages. Hector Bedolla and his family woke up around 2:15 a.m. after receiving an alert from their security system at Guanajuato Grill, Deli, and Bakery off Fairgrounds Drive. “We quickly got on the cameras, and we […]
Silicon Valley
60 Black-owned Bay Area restaurants, bakeries, coffeehouses, caterers and wineries
The Bay Area is home to a rich tapestry of restaurants and other food-based enterprises owned by Black chefs and entrepreneurs. Here’s a list by geographic area of many in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Know of others? Let us know via the comment field at the end of the article and we’ll add them to the list.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Homes Selling Below Asking Price for the First Time in Over 10 Years
The Bay Area hit a milestone when it comes to home pricing Thursday that makes it more of a buyer’s market. The average selling price for a home in the region is actually below the average asking price -- something we haven’t seen in more than 10 years.
San Francisco's smallest park has the biggest view
The park was built by a man looking for peace and quiet.
