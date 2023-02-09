ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Silicon Valley

Four-bedroom home sells in Los Gatos for $4.2 million

A 2,912-square-foot house built in 1994 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 100 block of Stacia Street in Los Gatos was sold on Jan. 30, 2023 for $4,150,000, or $1,425 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot, which also has a pool.
LOS GATOS, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells for $2.1 million in Fremont

A spacious house built in 1978 located in the 43200 block of Noria Court in Fremont has new owners. The 2,097-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 9, 2023. The $2,100,000 purchase price works out to $1,001 per square foot. The house sits on a 8,519-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crime weary Oakland small business owners plea for help from city leaders

OAKLAND -- A different day brings the same story for many downtown Oakland businesses just trying to keep their income coming. The threats, harassment, stolen income, even defecation on their property, and all the damage they are constantly cleaning up is starting to hit a breaking point for business owners in their effort to keep going strong.The latest incident at Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar brought an unruly person into their restaurant, who threatened and harassed staff and customers inside. "Every day, it's like what's next," said Denise Huynh, the owner of Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar. ...
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family house sells for $3.8 million in Palo Alto

A spacious historic house built in 1922 located in the 1000 block of Waverley Street in Palo Alto has new owners. The 2,028-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 12, 2023. The $3,800,000 purchase price works out to $1,874 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.
PALO ALTO, CA
piedmontexedra.com

6822 Charing Cross Road, Berkeley

$1,299,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2,534 SqFt | Now Showing | The Heafey Baum Group. Come see this sunny, spacious, contemporary home in the heart of Claremont Hills. Level-in, with open floor plan, large primary suite, two additional bedrooms and two and one half baths. The dramatic floor plan is perfect for entertaining with an inviting spacious living room/dining room combination and modern stone fireplace.
BERKELEY, CA
Silicon Valley

Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired

Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
piedmontexedra.com

863 Willow Street, Oakland

$998,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths | 1,975 SqFt | Now Showing | Victoria Tseng & Unhei Kang, GrubbCo. Beyond the understated Victorian façade of this meticulously remodeled two-story home, complete with hand crafted details in tune with the historic character of the district, a chic and modern interior awaits. With luxurious finishes, high ceilings, and an abundance of natural light pouring through the multiple skylights into the great room, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is truly a design oasis. A combined dining and living area with gas fireplace leads through double sliding doors to a sunny balcony filled with a mini hanging garden of fruit, herbs, flowers, and fresh salad greens.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Downtown San Jose building with Wild West ties might be bulldozed

SAN JOSE — A veteran developer wants to bulldoze a downtown San Jose with ties to Wild West icon Levi Strauss & Co. and replace it with a parking lot. Swenson has filed a proposal to demolish the downtown San Jose building at 115 Terraine St. that was built in 1949, if not earlier, and is linked to Levi Strauss, the history-rich company whose roots date back to the Old West when it manufactured jeans and other clothing.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Three-bedroom home sells for $1.9 million in San Jose

A 1,866-square-foot house built in 1957 has changed hands. The property located in the 2700 block of Gardendale Drive in San Jose was sold on Jan. 17, 2023. The $1,900,000 purchase price works out to $1,018 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 10,200-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Burglars cause $8K in damages at Vallejo deli

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Thieves targeted a family-run deli early Wednesday morning in Vallejo, causing thousands of dollars in damages. Hector Bedolla and his family woke up around 2:15 a.m. after receiving an alert from their security system at Guanajuato Grill, Deli, and Bakery off Fairgrounds Drive. “We quickly got on the cameras, and we […]
VALLEJO, CA
Silicon Valley

60 Black-owned Bay Area restaurants, bakeries, coffeehouses, caterers and wineries

The Bay Area is home to a rich tapestry of restaurants and other food-based enterprises owned by Black chefs and entrepreneurs. Here’s a list by geographic area of many in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Know of others? Let us know via the comment field at the end of the article and we’ll add them to the list.

Comments / 0

Community Policy