wpsdlocal6.com
Murray teen walks Grammys red carpet thanks to Make-A-Wish
The Grammy Awards were a few days ago, and you may have wondered what it's like to be there in person. A local teen knows exactly what it's like. She was there, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Macy Todd of Murray Kentucky. She's a patient at St. Jude Children's Hospital...
whopam.com
William R. “Bill” Simmons
(87, Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at First Christian Church. Burial will be at Private at a later date. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at First Christian Church.
They were Navy men for the United States
This is the second installment in a four-part Black History Month series. This week’s feature looks at the military service of 10 men from Christian County who enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Civil War. On July 2, 1864, Peter Beseley, a 40-year-old Black man who said he...
whopam.com
Pablo Sanchez
(55, Hopkinsville) Memorial services for 55 year old Pablo Sanchez of Hopkinsville will be Friday, February 17, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at First Christian Church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 p.m. until the service hour at the...
1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’
Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations.
whopam.com
Chris Janson to headline Oak Grove Spring into Summer festival
Country music star Chris Janson has been announced as the headliner for Oak Grove’s 16th annual Spring into Summer Salutes Ft. Campbell festival on Memorial Day weekend. Oak Grove Tourism Director Traci Cunningham made the announcement Monday, saying Janson will take the stage at the Viceroy Performing Arts Center in Oak Grove on Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m.
A Beloved 54-Year Old Drive-In Theater in Kentucky is Closing But Offering Hope to a New Entrepreneur
It's the end of an era in Franklin, Kentucky. The Franklin Drive-In, which opened way back in 1969, has been sold. And the beloved drive-in theater is going to close after an impressive and memory-making 54-year run. The announcement was shared via social media on Monday. Moviegoers, it is official...
whvoradio.com
Carpinet Ordered To Serve Seven Years For Brandon’s Death
Following emotional testimony from both the defense and prosecution, Christian County woman Michaela Carpinet was sentenced by Judge Jamus Redd III Monday morning in Trigg County Circuit Court — ordered to concurrently serve seven years in prison for the January 2022 manslaughter death of beloved Roaring Springs man John Brandon.
whopam.com
Robert Thomas “R.T.” Fooshee
(65, Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be Monday, February 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
whvoradio.com
Man Dies At Hospital After Hopkinsville Shooting
A Hopkinsville man died in a Nashville hospital after a report of shots fired and a wreck Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to Great Oaks Drive for 29-year-old Hunter Servais firing shots at a home. When police attempted to stop his vehicle while he was leaving the...
whopam.com
Labor cabinet reminds of Broadband listening tour coming to Hopkinsville Tuesday
The Pennyrile Area Development District Board of Directors heard an update from the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet Monday and approved a revolving loan fund agreement for a local business expansion. Beth Brinley is a deputy secretary for the cabinet and reminded the board of Tuesday’s Office of Broadband Development...
MCSO: Misinformation going around about Calhoun’s Thursday shooting
CALHOUN, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the McLean County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), there is a lot of misinformation going around in regards to the response to the shooting in Calhoun that occurred on February 9. Law enforcement officials say when the call came in to dispatch it was not reported as a shooting, but instead […]
whopam.com
Christian County Jail looking for employers interested in work release program
The Christian County Jail will be hosting an informational meeting later this month with employers in the area who’d be interested in hiring jail inmates as employees. Jailer Adam Smith says the meeting is Wednesday, February 22 at 8 a.m. and it’s for any employer who is open to hiring inmates who are eligible for the work release programs.
whopam.com
Christian County School Board purchasing weapons-detection devices for high schools
During a special virtual meeting Monday afternoon, the Christian County School Board unanimously approved the purchase of a weapons-detection system that will be placed at the entrances of both high schools and the Bluegrass Learning Academy. District Technology Director Jason Wilson described the Motorola system that’s being purchased from ERS...
wkdzradio.com
Shots Fired Suspect Flown To Nashville Hospital
A Hopkinsville man was flown to the hospital after a report of shots fired and a wreck Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to Great Oaks Drive for a man firing shots at a home and attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the area that fit the description of the suspect’s vehicle.
Don’t Miss This Popular KY Dairy Barn, Its Amazing Ice Cream, or the Nearby Giant Fork
There are two types of day trips, in my opinion. On one type of excursion, you just hop in the car and go. Whatever you see that looks interesting, pull over and check it out. The other type has a pre-planned destination, but it's a last-minute call. You see, I get this from my dad. He was always one to announce, "We're going for a drive," and then we'd all get our shoes on and pile into the van. Sometimes he didn't have a destination in mind, and sometimes he did. But if it was the latter, he wouldn't tell us. And that's the key.
clarksvilletoday.com
Romereo Shamburger had the right to remain silent, just not the ability
24-year-old Romereo Shamburger was driving a Chrysler 300 on Hwy 236 with a headline out in the early hours of February 4. THP Trooper Brian Glenn conducted a traffic stop and immediately noticed his bloodshot eyes and a scale in the floorboard. Shamburger volunteered 4.4 grams of marijuana to the Trooper and said he keeps the scale so he doesn’t get scammed when buying it. Not knowing when to shut up, Shamburger told the Trooper that he had just quit smoking today, but prior to today, he “would smoke three times a day, in the morning, lunch break, and after work, and rolls approximately .5 grams of marijuana into black and mild cigars and smokes them.”
wevv.com
Kentucky family seeking donations after the unexpected death of a loved one
The family of the 20-year-old victim found dead in McClean County is asking for the community's help. Kentucky State Police found Steven Powell at a home in Calhoun Thursday morning, with an apparent gunshot wound to his stomach. Powell's family says, as they begin funeral arrangements they are asking for...
whopam.com
Darnall named state Band Director of the Year
Christian County High School Band Director Anthony Darnall has been named the 2023 Phi Beta Mu Young Band Director of the Year. He was presented the award on Saturday during the All-State Band Concert at the Kentucky Center in Louisville as part of the Kentucky Music Educators Association conference. Darnall...
WBKO
First newborn surrendered in Bowling Green Safe Haven Baby Box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A healthy baby was surrendered to the Bowling Green Fire Department in the Safe Haven Baby Box located at 385 Lovers Lane. Officials announced the anonymous surrender on Thursday, Feb. 9. “This Baby Box location hasn’t been open for three months yet, but it was...
