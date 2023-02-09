ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Biden administration announces $2B loan for electric vehicle battery manufacturing

By Rachel Frazin
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrx7t_0kiBMoDc00

The Biden administration on Thursday announced that it would issue a $2 billion loan to a battery manufacturing facility as it looks to bolster the country’s supply chain for electric vehicles.

“The Department of Energy is proud to announce a conditional commitment for a $2 billion loan to Redwood Materials,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday during a press conference.

“If finalized, this $2 billion loan is going to help Redwood to complete this project to produce critical components for EV batteries.”

She did not elaborate on what the conditions of the commitment are. The Hill has reached out to the Energy Department for clarification.

The loan would go to Redwood Materials for the expansion of a battery materials facility in McCarren, Nevada.

The facility recycles batteries from electronics including cell phones, laptops and power tools and uses those materials to make components of electric vehicle batteries, according to the department.

Redwood Materials founder and CEO JB Straubel said that with its expansion in the coming years, the facility will be able to produce materials for about a million electric vehicles each year.

“This is a huge number, it’s a momentous project, but it will take many projects like this one, many companies like us, to do this,” Straubel said. “There is an incredible amount of work overall for our country ahead of us as we transition to a sustainable energy economy.”

The announcement was also celebrated by Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R).

Lombardo joins other Republican governors who have celebrated climate-friendly manufacturing coming to their home state despite the party’s continued support for fossil fuels.

About 1,600 full-time jobs and 3,400 construction jobs are expected to be created by the loan from the Energy Department’s Loan Programs Office.

The loan office has contributed to successful companies like Tesla. But, its high profile loan to Solyndra, a solar energy start-up that eventually went bankrupt, has led to GOP skepticism of the office broadly.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Man shot and killed in West Monroe after traveling to the area to purchase gaming system; authorities searching for suspects

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Detectives of the West Monroe Police Department are currently searching for suspects after a victim was killed on Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, February 12, 2023, around 3 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash at the […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe business owner accuses employee of stealing over $30K; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department has placed a Rayville man behind bars for allegedly stealing over $30,000 from his employer. On Monday, February 13, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department made contact with the owner of a local business and the owner advised […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Second suspect arrested in West Monroe convenience store theft investigation

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (02/11/2023): The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested another suspect in the convenience store theft that took place in West Monroe, La. on February 8, 2023. According to deputies, 47-year-old Brandon C. Flintroy was allegedly seen on security footage, along with three other suspects, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man jailed after authorities find fentanyl inside his home and pants during arrest warrant, authorities confirm

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities have confirmed that a Monroe man is behind bars after discovering fentanyl and Adderall while executing a federal arrest warrant. On Monday, February 13, 2023, authorities executed a federal arrest warrant at a residence on Bayou Oaks Drive in Monroe, La. Upon […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Oldest schoolhouse for Black children in US moved to museum

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A building believed to be the oldest surviving schoolhouse for Black children in the U.S. was hoisted onto a flatbed truck and moved a half-mile Friday to Colonial Williamsburg, a Virginia museum that continues to expand its emphasis on African American history. Built 25 years before the American Revolution, the original […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
MyArkLaMiss

Hard Labor: Biden faces tough choice to replace Marty Walsh

Battle lines have emerged in the fight over the next secretary of Labor, a crucial decision for President Biden as he steps up his efforts to appeal to blue-collar workers ahead of 2024. Asian Americans in Congress are hopeful that with the expected exit of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Biden will finally name an Asian […]
WISCONSIN STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of firing gun after argument; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has been arrested after allegedly firing a handgun after a verbal altercation. On February 10, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to Harding Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies made contact […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man wanted in Union Parish for distributing meth turns himself in to authorities, deputies say

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UPDATE (02/10/2023): On February 10, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Romado Brown surrendered himself to authorities and was charged with the Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Romado Brown. […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Crawfish City to host Crawfish for Chance fundraiser event

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, February 20, 2023, from 4:30 PM until 9 PM, Crawfish City in West Monroe will host Crawfish for Chance, a fundraising event. A local family, the Robinsons, will receive 20% of the proceeds from this event.  Chance Robinson, age 3, is the youngest son of Scotty and Ashley […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deadly crash claims the life of Tallulah woman, authorities say

MADISON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police have confirmed that a Tallulah woman has died due to a single-vehicle crash in Madison Parish. On Friday, February 10, 2023, after 11 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 20 near Louisiana Highway 577. NBC 10 has learned that the crash […]
TALLULAH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy