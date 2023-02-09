ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Appeals court will hear dispute over control of van Gogh art

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nf4dV_0kiBMMhO00

DETROIT (AP) — A federal appeals court has agreed to hear a dispute over control of an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh that was recently displayed for months at a Detroit museum.

The court granted an injunction Monday and ordered the Detroit Institute of Arts to continue to hold onto the painting while the case is pending.

A painting of a woman with a book, titled "The Novel Reader," was part of a rare U.S. exhibition of dozens of van Gogh's works lent by collectors around the world.

As the show was nearing an end in January, Brokerarte Capital Partners LLC filed a lawsuit claiming to be the owner of the painting. It said it acquired it in 2017 for $3.7 million, gave temporary possession to a third party and hasn't seen the art since.

The museum is not accused of wrongdoing. It has not publicly explained how it got the painting on loan, saying only that it came from a collection in Brazil. Brokerarte Capital's sole proprietor is Gustavo Soter, a Brazilian.

Brokerarte Capital wants the museum to turn over the painting. It appealed after a judge in Detroit dismissed a lawsuit , saying federal law governing the international sharing of art prevented him from stepping in.

The art world is watching. The Association of Art Museum Directors had urged the appeals court to dismiss the case. It said art collectors outside the U.S. would be reluctant to share in the future if they might somehow get tied up in litigation.

"The entire U.S. museum community, with its reputation for mounting groundbreaking loan exhibitions, will suffer. So will the museum-going public, which will lose the opportunities to experience otherwise inaccessible works," association attorney Dennis Rose said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back

EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
Ricky

The Japanese man who paid $23k to transform himself into a wolf

A Japanese man named Toru Ueda has made headlines for a shocking transformation. He claims that he does not want to be a human anymore. He wants to be a wolf. He spent more than $23,000 on a custom-made wolf suit. He is a self-proclaimed "wolf man" who wears the suit as a form of self-expression. He also feels that the suit brings him closer to nature.
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
Outsider.com

US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
ALASKA STATE
Anita Durairaj

It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from Canada

Fritznel Richard from Haiti had been living with his wife in Quebec, Canada for a year. The couple had crossed into Canada as migrants seeking asylum. Richard and his wife fled from Haiti to go to Brazil. From Brazil, the couple was able to enter the U.S. However, their ultimate goal was to end up in Canada. Perhaps, they believed that the asylum process would be easier in Canada.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Billionaire’s Shameful Art Heist Ends in Glorious Homecoming

ROME—Ancient statues, Etruscan bowls and fresco ripped from a wall in ancient Herculaneum are among the treasures worth $20 million returned to Italy on Monday. Many belonged to the scorned American billionaire Michael Steinhardt, who was banned for life from acquiring antiquities by the Manhattan District Attorney on Dec. 21. The ban—the first of its kind—was handed down after 180 stolen objects worth $70 million were seized from his private collection in December 2021. “For decades, Michael Steinhardt displayed a rapacious appetite for plundered artifacts without concern for the legality of his actions, the legitimacy of the pieces he bought...
The Guardian

This glorious portrait is too precious a treasure to be lost from our shores for ever

The fate of Joshua Reynolds’s Portrait of Omai, one of the greatest British portraits ever painted and the country’s first grand portrayal of a non-white subject, hangs in the balance. If this astonishing work is lost abroad – as it may well be – once a government-imposed export bar runs out next month, it will leave more than an empty space on the wall of the National Portrait Gallery, which is running a last-ditch fundraising campaign to acquire it.
thenewscrypto.com

Prominent Art Museum in Europe ‘Centre Pompidou’ to Exhibit NFTs

The museum will host an exhibition exploring the intersection of art and the blockchain. This is the first time NFTs have been included in the Centre Pompidou’s collection. The core of the Parisian art scene is getting NFTs. The Centre Pompidou in Paris, France, which houses the National Museum of Modern Art. Announced on Friday that it will be hosting a new exhibition exploring the intersection of art and the blockchain. Which will include works by 12 digital artists and NFTs from the valuable CryptoPunks and Autoglyphs projects.
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
49K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy