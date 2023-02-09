ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Crime Stoppers now offering $10K for tips on murder of Michael Mendenhall

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jRfPI_0kiBMKvw00

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is now offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a man on Detroit's west side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxGnL_0kiBMKvw00
Michael Mendenhall was found fatally shot on Detroit's west side on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Crime Stoppers

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

According to Crime Stoppers, Michael Mendenhall was found fatally shot in the driveway of a home on 13983 Indiana St. between Schoolcraft Road and Intervale Street.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org .

All tips will remain anonymous, and rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Uber, Lyft drivers strangled and carjacked in Detroit, police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for suspects wanted in three carjackings all involving rideshare drivers where the victims were all strangled while driving and then carjacked. Detroit Police said they're searching multiple suspects in a string of attempted carjackings that started on Feb. 4. According...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police seek tips after three rideshare drivers involved in carjackings

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public regarding three recent carjackings involving rideshare drivers. The first incident happened on Saturday, Feb. 4, at about 2:30 a.m. near Dexter Avenue and Davison Street. Police say a 30-year-old woman picked up three unknown men and one unknown woman. During the ride, the suspect sitting in the rear driver's side seat, put an object around the victim's neck, tried to strangle her and demanded she exits the vehicle. The suspects drove off in her 2018 gray Ford Focus when she got out of her vehicle. Police say the vehicle was later...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Kid draws "inappropriate" pig • FOX 2's Derek Kevra says "winter is over" • Kroger self-checkout thief wanted

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 11-year-old's drawing of a pig in a bow tie was deemed inappropriate by her school, why FOX 2 Meteorologist Derek Kevra came to the conclusion that winter is over, and police are looking for a Kroger self-checkout thief that paid for 1 energy drink case but left with 20: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Two critically shot Friday night in separate Detroit shootings

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating two unrelated critical shooting incidents on the city's west side. Detroit police are investigating a critical shooting that occurred late Friday night. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Police said a 26-year-old man was sitting in...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 3-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 3-year-old girl on Saturday. Police say 3-year-old Za’Niyah Alexandria Jones's biological father has not followed a court order to surrender his child to CPS. Her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones, is a 54-year-old male,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit's 'Right to Counsel' inches toward launch

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – After months of delays, there's progress in getting a program set to help thousands facing evictions off the ground. Low-income tenants will soon not have to fight their landlords in court alone. Steven Rimmer has been fighting to stay in his apartment for five years. Facing eviction, he sought the help of a tenant advocacy group that connected him with a lawyer. "This is a lot for me to go through. If I was, I don't know, any legal jargon. I don't know how the courts really work," Rimmer said.As is the case in the nearly 30,000 eviction...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Florida murder suspect arrested in Detroit, officials say

(CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man in Florida was arrested Wednesday in Detroit.According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Rahming is accused of shooting 29-year-old Tracy Priester during an argument on Dec. 16, 2021, in the 6100 block of 10th Street in Bradenton, Florida.Priester was pronounced in a store parking lot on 53rd Avenue East after a friend who was driving him to a hospital pulled over and called 911.The sheriff's office says investigators learned Rahming fled to the Macomb County area and eventually tracked him down in Detroit, where U.S. Marshals arrested him.He is charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to Florida in the coming days.
DETROIT, MI
gmauthority.com

Former Cadillac Plant To Be Turned Into Apartment Building

A former Cadillac plant in Detroit, Michigan will be converted into a new apartment complex that will house some 90 individual apartments. Per a recent report from Automotive News, Greatwater Opportunity Capital purchased the former Cadillac plant last April to the tune of $3.35 million. The renovations to transform the industrial building into a new apartment are expected to cost $27 million, and will retain some of the historic components. However, portions of the building that were added later in its history and not deemed historic will be removed. The building’s windows will be replaced with contemporary units that maintain a degree of historic accuracy in terms of aesthetics. Building demolition will kick off in the spring, with renovation expected to begin sometime this summer. The construction process is expected to take roughly 12 months to complete.
DETROIT, MI
philasun.com

Police: Bodies are those of three rappers missing nearly two weeks

ABOVE PHOTO: Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and ATF agents work the scene at West McNichols and Log Cabin in Detroit on the border of Highland Park, Mich. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks have found “multiple bodies” at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
49K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy