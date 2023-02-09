Tesla Camera Captures Cops Checking Out the Vehicle and It’s Too Funny

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There's a lot to know about Teslas . And we mean, a lot. Did you know, for example, that they have several cameras strategically placed around the car's body so that you can see what's around you at all times?

Those cameras come in handy when you want the car to safely drive itself. They also serve a security purpose, you can see anytime someone is approaching your car.

You can also see when people do funny things, like the cop in this video from TikTok user @brendanhogarty ...(This is pretty funny.)

We really liked his dance. (It should be a rule that officers only graduate from the academy if they dance like that.) Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

The internet was absolutely loving this guy. As TikTok user @itshughmungus101 wrote, "Cops being silly is hilarious because most are so serious LOL.” With TikTok user @suachuanepcam1 also loving the cops goofy demeanor when he wrote, "Bro is so unserious laughing my a$$ off.”

While TikTok user @kd.0017 shared that these guys are the "only cops I accept LOL.” (Seriously, this is what all police officers should aspire to.)

With others commenting on the serious "dad joke vibes" this man in uniform gave off, such at TikTok user @thenotorioushrt who commented, "Dude has mega dad energy.” While TikTok user @bapper._ observed, "He looks like a dad.”

Summing it all up was TikTok user @ttypundle who simply remarked, "This is so wholesome, bro.”

Well what do you think? Is this guy (and his serious "dad energy") deserving of our tax dollars or what?

