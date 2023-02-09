(Fremont Co) Two men were arrested in connection with an arson that occurred in Anderson, Iowa in June of 2020. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says on June 22, 2020, fire departments and investigators were called to 306th Avenue in Anderson for a report of two separate buildings on fire. The investigation determined that two separate structures were independently set on fire, and one of the structures was occupied at the time the fire was set. The occupant was able to escape the fire without injury.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO