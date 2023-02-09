Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Hastings man arrested in Hamilton County after running from stolen truck
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. — A Hastings man is in jail after fleeing a stolen vehicle in Hamilton County and forcing two school districts into lockouts Friday. Kennith Harrelson, 39, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal mischief. According to...
klkntv.com
Man tackled officer during chase in Near South neighborhood, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An officer was tackled Monday morning while chasing a man in the Near South neighborhood, police say. Around 1:50 a.m., officers formed a perimeter near 20th and Sumner Streets to look for a man who was wanted on several warrants. Nathan Shepard, 28, then came...
1011now.com
Man arrested after running from three-vehicle crash in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said their K-9 helped track down a man who ran from the scene of an injury accident on Saturday. LPD was dispatched to the crash at 70th and O Streets at 1:07 a.m. Police said a man in a Mercedes eastbound on...
klin.com
No Serious Injuries Reported as Drunk Driver Causes Three-Vehicle Crash
Shortly after 1 AM on Saturday, Lincoln Police were dispatched to the area of 70th and O St on the report of a car accident. When officers arrived, they determined that three vehicles had been involved in a crash. Upon investigating, police learned that a Ford F150 and Cadillac sedan were making a left turn from 70th St onto O St with a green turn signal when a Mercedes sedan crashed into the F150. The force from the collision caused the F150 to subsequently crash into the Cadillac.
News Channel Nebraska
One hospitalized, one dead following accident in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating a single vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a 47-year-old Ogallala woman. The Lincoln Police Department said the accident happened near N 14th St. and Cornhusker Highway, and resulted in the death of Laura Devries. On Friday around 8:15 p.m.,...
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who went missing under ‘suspicious circumstances’
According to a press release Jamie Lee Balluch, 43, of Brunning was last seen on February 2 at Brunninh Grain and Feed company, where he works.
klkntv.com
3-vehicle crash on Old Cheney Road ties up Lincoln traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a three-vehicle crash on Old Cheney Road early Monday morning. This happened near 27th Street around 6:45 a.m. Multiple lanes were impacted as authorities investigated, slowing traffic in the area. Right now, there is no word on what led...
klin.com
Ambulance Carrying Patient Runs Light, Crashes Into Car
Officers were called to the scene of an accident that took place at 48th and Nebraska Parkway early Sunday morning. Arriving authorities discovered a Beatrice Fire ambulance, which was taking a patient to a nearby hospital, had violated a traffic light and crashed into a vehicle going eastbound on the Parkway. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the accident and continued transporting the patient to where they needed to go.
Trooper McCreedy Discusses License Plate Violation
(Denison) Iowa Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Resource Officer Shelby McCreedy, appearing on the KSOM Morning Show, talks about four things motorists may not be aware of when licensing plate violations. Trooper McCreedy says the state of Iowa issues two plates per vehicle, and vehicle owners are legally required...
WOWT
Man allegedly strikes NSP cruiser, flees from police
A tournament helps honor a young boy lost to cancer. Special Olympics Nebraska hosts Polar Plunge fundraiser. An annual event saw people dipping into the cold waters at Lake Zorinsky. Nebraska bill aims to help food truck industry. Updated: 5 hours ago. A new bill aims to help the food...
KSNB Local4
Suspect arrested after striking NSP cruiser in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Omaha Police Department, arrested an Omaha man early this morning following a pursuit, during which the suspect struck a trooper’s patrol unit. At approximately 11:15 p.m. Friday, NSP was notified that OPD’s Able 1 was tracking...
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office: Two men arrested for an arson that occurred in Anderson
(Fremont Co) Two men were arrested in connection with an arson that occurred in Anderson, Iowa in June of 2020. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says on June 22, 2020, fire departments and investigators were called to 306th Avenue in Anderson for a report of two separate buildings on fire. The investigation determined that two separate structures were independently set on fire, and one of the structures was occupied at the time the fire was set. The occupant was able to escape the fire without injury.
klin.com
Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot
The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
News Channel Nebraska
Otoe County files meth charges against Falls City women
NEBRASKA CITY – Two Falls City women are charged in Otoe County with possession of methamphetamine. A Nebraska State Trooper told the court he searched a Dodge Avenger after a Highway 2 traffic stop. He says meth was found in the car and during a jail search. Preliminary hearings...
1011now.com
Police respond to injury-crash in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around 8:15 p.m. A reporter at the scene said they could only see one vehicle involved with the crash. The vehicle was significantly damaged. Two people were transported to a hospital.
Missouri man arrested in Kansas after I-70 traffic stop nets $500,000 in marijuana, mushrooms
A 49-year-old Missouri man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug search on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
yumadailynews.com
Around 93 ponds of Fentanyl pills found in AZ after search warrant
ARIZONA -- A search warrant went another way for detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The search warrant followed a months-long investigation into drug trafficking. While serving the search warrant, detectives seized the following items:. 93.9 pounds of fentanyl pills. 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine. 0.56 pounds of heroin.
1011now.com
Beatrice Fire & Rescue Ambulance involved in southeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Fire & Rescue was involved in a crash while transporting a patient to Lincoln on Sunday morning. The crash happened near South 48th Street and Nebraska Parkway just before 8 a.m. In a social media post, Beatrice Fire & Rescue said a vehicle failed to yield to BFR’s ambulance at an intersection in Lincoln and totaled the ambulance.
iheart.com
Man With Warrants Out Of Gage County Arrested In Lincoln
(Lincoln, NE) -- A man with seven arrest warrants out of Gage County is arrested after a standoff in Lincoln this morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old David Barrett barricaded himself inside a camper near 58th and Holdrege around 8:00 a.m. The sheriff's office says he was making threats and said he had a gun. However, Barrett gave himself up after about 35 minutes and no one was hurt. The sheriff's office says it was helped by Lincoln police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
klkntv.com
Driver walks home after flipping car into ditch west of Lincoln, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A driver walked home Thursday morning after flipping his car into a ditch west of Lincoln, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were sent to the single-car rollover around 3:20 a.m. near Southwest 92nd and West O Streets. When deputies arrived, they couldn’t...
