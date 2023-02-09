ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intersectionality Is the Key to Understanding Vedic Astrology

By Cassandra Yorgey
 4 days ago

A Vedic astrologer takes to TikTok to explain why intersectionality is a key point to understand when reading a chart holistically. She says there is an intentional purpose behind asking if someone identifies with the LGBTQIA+ community before beginning a reading. Hindu spiritual texts affirm there are multiple genders and multiple sexualities making it accessible and readily embraced in a way that is not inherent in some other religions.

The first reason Vedic astrologers , sometimes known as Jyotish astrologers, ask about gender and orientation is because the answer can impact how they interpret a chart. She elaborates that she’ll be looking for different things in the chart that are tailored to the individuals desires of a person.

The second reason gender and orientation is relevant to an astrology chart is because hinduism views sexuality as fluid, the chart is meant to overlook many lifespans and reincarnations which can include rebirth in any of the different combinations.

She believes these key viewpoints are what draw many transgender clients to her and allow her to handle the conversations in a way that is comfortable for them, allowing them to feel seen for who they are in their soul rather than just the external projection of this incarnation’s physical body. These differences should be celebrated and she says this is one of the important reasons colonizer-free astrology should be considered for those looking for answers that encompass a wider view than “Starbucks spirituality” seems to allow.

