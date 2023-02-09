Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Unions, corporations are among top Walz inaugural donors
Labor unions, a tribal nation and an education software company were among big donors to Gov. Tim Walz’s inauguration events, according to an initial look at financial activity. The committee charged with staging Walz inaugural celebrations raised almost $300,000 in December, according to a filing it made recently with...
hot967.fm
Minnesota May Require Medical and Dental Price Comparisons for Patients
(St. Paul, MN) — Patients would be given prices up front for medical and dental treatment options, if a bill being considered at the Minnesota State Capitol is approved. Another proposal would require drug manufacturers to report drug prices. Both of the bills call for transparency in pricing, and would create tools that would allow patients to compare prices.
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota House passes emergency funding for food shelves
High angle shot of some different raw vegetables, such as cauliflower of different colors, broccolini, fava beans, french beans, kale, onion or carrots, on a white rustic wooden table. The Minnesota House Thursday unanimously passed emergency funding for food shelves. The bill will provids Minnesota food shelves with funds to...
Minnesota has 17th highest average combined state and local sales tax
(The Center Square) – Minnesota has the sixth-highest state sales tax rate in the nation, but its average local sales tax rate diminishes the state’s combined state and local sales tax rate in relation to other states, according to a new Tax Foundation report. It also has a lower cap on local tax rates compared with many states, Tax Foundation’s Feb. 7 report showed. Combining Minnesota’s state tax rate, 6.875%,...
northernnewsnow.com
Gov. Walz announces 148th Fighter Wing helped shoot down latest unidentified object
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to Gov. Tim Walz, the Duluth based 148th Fighter Wing assisted bringing down the latest unidentified object to enter North American airspace. The object was shot down over Lake Huron Sunday, it was the third object to be shot down in the past...
No Sign of a Slow Down For Minnesota Tax Collections
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - An updated State Revenue Forecast is due out in a few weeks and a new report makes it more likely that it will project an even larger state budget surplus. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget is reporting that net general fund revenues...
kvrr.com
Clay & Becker Co. businesses blast MN paid family leave bill
MINNESOTA (KVRR) – Ninety-eight businesses part of the Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo Chamber of Commerce are against a bill in the Minnesota Legislature that would give employees up to 24 weeks of paid family leave. “This bill is by no means set in stone. It’s already I believe had...
Minnesota power co-op wants to invest in flexibility for fossil fuel peaker plant
Minnesota’s largest electricity cooperative wants the option to burn diesel fuel oil at a central Minnesota peaker plant as a hedge against volatile natural gas prices. Great River Energy is seeking approval from Minnesota regulators to install fuel oil equipment at its 170-megawatt Cambridge peaker plant, which now burns only natural gas. The generation and […] The post Minnesota power co-op wants to invest in flexibility for fossil fuel peaker plant appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Why Minnesota Doesn’t Allow Wolf Hunting Despite Having The Highest Wolf Population in Lower 48
Minnesota is home to more wolves than any other U.S. state except Alaska. In addition, Minnesota has more wolves than Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana put together. Yet, despite the thriving population, wolf hunting is restricted. However, that could change. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently announced its first updated...
kfgo.com
Minn. business community pressures Kupec to kill mandatory paid leave bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota District 4 Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead met with 50 business leaders at a closed door session convened by the FM Chamber at the Hjemkomst Center Friday morning. The businesses expressed their dismay about a bill making its way through state legislature that would make paid family and sick leave mandatory.
algonaradio.com
Summit Now has 60% of Necessary Easements for Pipeline Project
–Summit Carbon Solutions announced Thursday that the company has 60% of the easements that they need with property owners in the 5-state project area. Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris tells KLGA News they are continuing to work with landowners across Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska. Summit...
hot967.fm
Pence in MN Wednesday supporting lawsuit against transgender policy in Iowa school district
Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Minneapolis Wednesday morning for a speech on what organizers term “defending parents’ rights and combatting the Radical Left’s indoctrination of children”:. Pence’s morning appearance here, and in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday afternoon, coincide with oral arguments in...
redlakenationnews.com
Major new study highlights the deadly toll of being homeless in Minnesota
Jonda Crum has a recurring dream in which she is wandering a deserted city after nightfall, desperately seeking a warm place to sleep, but every door in every building is locked and no one can hear her pleas for help. The nightmareonce was close to a daily reality for Crum,...
qhubonews.com
Remarks by Vice President Harris on Creating a Clean Energy Economy and Good-Paying, Union Jobs
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Hi, everyone. (Applause.) Oh, it’s good to see everyone. Hi. Please have a seat. I’m here to announce the shift change. (Laughter.) Oh, it’s good to be with everyone. And, Mr. Vice President, Wade, thank you for that introduction. (Laughter.) But really, truly, Wade,...
KNOX News Radio
MN legislative updates
— — — Gun safety bills are advancing at the Minnesota Legislature. They’re backed by Democrats who are hoping their new control of both chambers will help them pass proposals that Republicans were able to block in recent years. One bill would expand background check requirements for firearm sales and other transfers. Another would allow authorities to temporarily confiscate guns from people in crisis under what are commonly known as red flag laws or extreme risk protection orders.
kvrr.com
Voters chime in on Biden administration so far
MINNESOTA (KVRR) — Vice President Harris’ visit to St. Cloud focuses on Minnesota’s push for clean energy in the coming decades. By 2030, the movement requires 80% of the state’s electricity to come from carbon-free sources. That goal will be increased to 100% by 2040. Some...
stcroix360.com
Minnesota legislation seeks to improve management of misunderstood fish
DNR supports effort to study and recommend changes to regulations that currently leave several species vulnerable. Significant changes could be on the way for how Minnesota regulates fishing for numerous species previously considered “rough fish.” Proposals moving forward through the state legislature would have the Department of Natural Resources revise its rules for numerous species that are largely unmanaged today.
Minnesota House Passes Free Meals For All Students
School lunch is critical to a student's health, well-being, and ability to learn. Now the Minnesota House has voted to make meals available to all students at no cost. On Thursday the Minnesota House voted 70-58 along party lines to spend around $200 million a year to make school breakfasts and lunches available to all students at no charge.
Better design can reduce the use of road salt, preventing pollution in Minnesota’s water
Connie Fortin, long-time chloride expert, is focusing upstream on low-salt infrastructure design to reduce saline pollution. After decades of saline seminars, dozens of salt symposia (which are a real thing), and personally training more than 20,000 plow drivers, Connie Fortin has decided it’s time for a change. She’s thinking big about reducing road salt in Minnesota.
How gun commerce has changed in Minnesota since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Minnesota since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Comments / 2