Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Popular Auburn business giving away free food on ThursdayAsh JurbergAuburn, AL
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardAuburn, AL
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police investigate possible shooting on South Third Street Saturday evening; two wounded
Saturday evening, Opelika police began investigating a possible shooting in the 300 Block of South Third Street, in which there were potentially two victims with gunshot wounds. At approximately 6:10 p.m., Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding the possible shooting, and when officers arrived on scene, they located a 16-year-old...
Two-vehicle crash in Lee County leads to road closure
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A crash involving two vehicles in Lee County is causing a road closure, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash on Feb. 13 around 1:07 p.m. is leaving Alabama 169 near mile marker 23 completely blocked for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA troopers are on the […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Can you help Opelika police identify a suspect involved in theft from Party City?
The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft of property, third degree, which occurred at Party City, located at 2534 Enterprise Drive. “The suspect used cash to purchase gift cards, and when the register was open and the employee was...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn man arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins, multiple other charges
An Auburn man has been arrested and charged with breaking into multiple vehicles. Ja’Savein Armani Frazier, 20, of Auburn was arrested Feb. 3 on warrants charging him with seven counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property first degree, five counts of theft of property second degree, two counts of theft of property fourth degree, failure to appear, and minor in possession of alcohol.
alabamanews.net
MPD: Woman dies in city’s latest homicide
Montgomery police have opened up a homicide investigation after a woman was shot and killed Saturday night. MPD says officers and fire medics were called to the 4900 of Hatton Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call that a person has been shot. Once they arrived, they found an...
Opelika-Auburn News
Tuskegee man charged with vehicle break-ins in Auburn
A Tuskegee man was recently arrested on warrants in connection to breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth degree. The crime allegedly happened in Auburn on South College Street on Jan. 26. According to a press release put out by the Auburn Police, on Feb....
UPDATE: Phenix City police arrest two suspects in fatal stabbing
UPDATE 2/10/23 10:37 a.m.: The Phenix City Police Department made two arrests in connection to last night’s fatal stabbing. 64-year-old Michael Huff and 68-year-old Rhonda Crute, both of Phenix City, face charges relating to Dunn’s death. Police say Huff is the brother of the victim, while Crute is Huff’s girlfriend. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone […]
wdhn.com
Pedestrian killed in Pike County
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A 57-year-old Goshen woman was killed after being hit by an SUV near Troy. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 7:07 p.m. on Friday, February 10, Sherry Adams was critically injured after she was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile.
Body of female discovered in Macon County remains unidentified
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators are still trying to identify the body of a female located in the woods Friday, February 10, in Macon County. The female was located in the woods of County Road 2 according to Sheriff André Brunson who says at this point in the investigation foul play is suspected. Macon County Coroner […]
wbrc.com
Missing Thorsby teen found safe in Dallas County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kaitlin Larae Robinson, a 14-year-old from Thorsby, has been found unharmed after being missing since Thursday, February 9. Thorsby Police Chief Rodney Barnett said that Robinson was located on Saturday afternoon in Dallas County, Alabama. Thorsby Police Department thanked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Fusion...
Auburn Police arrest 56-year-old on theft, fraudulent use of credit card charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police Officers arrested 56-year-old Carl Theophilous Dumas from Auburn on warrants charging him with three counts of fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and theft of lost property. According to Auburn Police, Dumas’ arrest stems from a reported incident, which occurred on Feb. 4. Auburn Police Officers spoke […]
Two teens wounded in Saturday Opelika shooting
Opelika police are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded Saturday. According to police, dispatchers received a call at about 6:10 p.m. regarding a possible shooting in the 300 Block of South Third Street. Officers arriving found a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound, who was transported to East...
ALEA: two-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer causes road closure on Alabama 169
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred at around 6:55 p.m. on Friday, causing a road closure. According to ALEA, Alabama 169 near Boswell Road in Russell County is blocked due to the overturning of the tractor-trailer and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA’ s Highway […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Police arrest Auburn man on felony drug charges, including trafficking fentanyl
On Feb. 2 after a narcotics investigation, Auburn police arrested Jacarl Montrel Gullatte, 42, of Auburn, on felony warrants charging him with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, drug trafficking-fentanyl and unlawful possession of a controlled substance-cocaine. During the investigation, police said they developed evidence that Gullatte was involved in...
WTVM
1 person injured in overnight shooting on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Columbus. According to authorities, the incident happened in the 6400 block of Veterans Parkway. It’s unknown at this time if a suspect has been arrested. Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more...
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga County High-Speed Pursuit ends with Arrest of Driver who had Multiple warrants, and now New charges
A high-speed pursuit in Autauga County, entered Chilton County, and ended coming to an end back in Autauga County this afternoon according to Sheriff Mark Harrell. The driver, who is now in custody, was identified as Steven Trent Owens, 27, of Deatsville. Owens is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl), possession of controlled substance (synthetic marijuana), possession of marijuana first, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and has outstanding felony warrants from other counties. He was booked with a bond of $22,000.
Two separate murder trials scheduled for last week resulted in eight guilty pleas. Why?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Six co-defendants entered guilty pleas in the Upatoi case on Monday. Two sisters facing murder charges in an unrelated case entered guilty pleas Tuesday. After lengthy delays caused by everything from Covid to a corrupt DA who ended up in prison, to issues with the Government Center that limited use of […]
alabamanews.net
MPD: Man injured in shooting in East Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side. Officers responded to a local hospital around 7:00 p.m. after receiving a call that a person arrived with a gunshot wound. Investigators say contact was made with an adult male victim with non-life threatening injuries. It was later...
WTVM
Brother, brother’s girlfriend charged with murder after woman found dead in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department has arrested two people for murder after a woman was found dead on Friday morning. On February 9, 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Blake Circle where officers discovered the body of 74-year-old Beverly Huff Smith, from Phenix City, inside of her residence.
WTVM
Columbus game store robbed multiple times, all caught on camera
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One small business in Columbus has been experiencing a couple of hiccups since opening in September, a break-in and multiple robberies. Owners are hoping to keep their means of providing for their family alive. The Cool Place located on Veteran’s Parkway in Columbus buys and sells...
Comments / 0