A high-speed pursuit in Autauga County, entered Chilton County, and ended coming to an end back in Autauga County this afternoon according to Sheriff Mark Harrell. The driver, who is now in custody, was identified as Steven Trent Owens, 27, of Deatsville. Owens is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl), possession of controlled substance (synthetic marijuana), possession of marijuana first, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and has outstanding felony warrants from other counties. He was booked with a bond of $22,000.

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO