Tallassee, AL

WRBL News 3

Two-vehicle crash in Lee County leads to road closure

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A crash involving two vehicles in Lee County is causing a road closure, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash on Feb. 13 around 1:07 p.m. is leaving Alabama 169 near mile marker 23 completely blocked for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA troopers are on the […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn man arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins, multiple other charges

An Auburn man has been arrested and charged with breaking into multiple vehicles. Ja’Savein Armani Frazier, 20, of Auburn was arrested Feb. 3 on warrants charging him with seven counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property first degree, five counts of theft of property second degree, two counts of theft of property fourth degree, failure to appear, and minor in possession of alcohol.
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD: Woman dies in city’s latest homicide

Montgomery police have opened up a homicide investigation after a woman was shot and killed Saturday night. MPD says officers and fire medics were called to the 4900 of Hatton Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call that a person has been shot. Once they arrived, they found an...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Tuskegee man charged with vehicle break-ins in Auburn

A Tuskegee man was recently arrested on warrants in connection to breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth degree. The crime allegedly happened in Auburn on South College Street on Jan. 26. According to a press release put out by the Auburn Police, on Feb....
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Phenix City police arrest two suspects in fatal stabbing

UPDATE 2/10/23 10:37 a.m.: The Phenix City Police Department made two arrests in connection to last night’s fatal stabbing. 64-year-old Michael Huff and 68-year-old Rhonda Crute, both of Phenix City, face charges relating to Dunn’s death. Police say Huff is the brother of the victim, while Crute is Huff’s girlfriend. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
wdhn.com

Pedestrian killed in Pike County

TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A 57-year-old Goshen woman was killed after being hit by an SUV near Troy. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 7:07 p.m. on Friday, February 10, Sherry Adams was critically injured after she was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Body of female discovered in Macon County remains unidentified

SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) –  Investigators are still trying to identify the body of a female located in the woods Friday, February 10, in Macon County. The female was located in the woods of County Road 2 according to Sheriff André Brunson who says at this point in the investigation foul play is suspected.  Macon County Coroner […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Missing Thorsby teen found safe in Dallas County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kaitlin Larae Robinson, a 14-year-old from Thorsby, has been found unharmed after being missing since Thursday, February 9. Thorsby Police Chief Rodney Barnett said that Robinson was located on Saturday afternoon in Dallas County, Alabama. Thorsby Police Department thanked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Fusion...
THORSBY, AL
AL.com

Two teens wounded in Saturday Opelika shooting

Opelika police are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded Saturday. According to police, dispatchers received a call at about 6:10 p.m. regarding a possible shooting in the 300 Block of South Third Street. Officers arriving found a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound, who was transported to East...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Police arrest Auburn man on felony drug charges, including trafficking fentanyl

On Feb. 2 after a narcotics investigation, Auburn police arrested Jacarl Montrel Gullatte, 42, of Auburn, on felony warrants charging him with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, drug trafficking-fentanyl and unlawful possession of a controlled substance-cocaine. During the investigation, police said they developed evidence that Gullatte was involved in...
AUBURN, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Autauga County High-Speed Pursuit ends with Arrest of Driver who had Multiple warrants, and now New charges

A high-speed pursuit in Autauga County, entered Chilton County, and ended coming to an end back in Autauga County this afternoon according to Sheriff Mark Harrell. The driver, who is now in custody, was identified as Steven Trent Owens, 27, of Deatsville. Owens is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl), possession of controlled substance (synthetic marijuana), possession of marijuana first, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and has outstanding felony warrants from other counties. He was booked with a bond of $22,000.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD: Man injured in shooting in East Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side. Officers responded to a local hospital around 7:00 p.m. after receiving a call that a person arrived with a gunshot wound. Investigators say contact was made with an adult male victim with non-life threatening injuries. It was later...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Columbus game store robbed multiple times, all caught on camera

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One small business in Columbus has been experiencing a couple of hiccups since opening in September, a break-in and multiple robberies. Owners are hoping to keep their means of providing for their family alive. The Cool Place located on Veteran’s Parkway in Columbus buys and sells...
COLUMBUS, GA

