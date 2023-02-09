Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
PHOTOS: Turkey, Syria picking up pieces after devastating earthquake
A week later, the scenes haven’t gotten any less heartbreaking. Last Monday, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, crumbling buildings, leaving rubble on streets and causing thousands of deaths. Officials identify dog, owner after 5-year-old girl was brutally attacked. NOW PLAYING. Police investigating after car found in...
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments
The beloved Thane Telford’s plight has inspired a GoFundMe campaign. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KUTV.com, Walmart.com, and GoFundMe.com.
Click10.com
Humane Society of Broward County hoping to find permanent homes for furry friends
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County continued its search Saturday on finding a loving, permanent home for pets. Cherie Wachter, of the Broward County Humane Society, brought out 2-year-old Harlow and 4-year-old Heywood. Wachter believes they are both father and daughter, love to play with...
Comments / 0