Read full article on original website
Related
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
iheart.com
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Fast Food Chain
Every fast food lover has their favorite restaurant where they can grab a quick bite to eat. But where does your favorite fast food chain line up with others in your state?. Boost Agency recently released a report detailing the most popular fast food chains around the country, from fried chicken and tacos to iconic burgers and burritos, compiling a list of the top choices for each state. Overwhelming favorites include Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Smashburger. The report also stated that Americans have hit the drive thru more over the past year than in the previous year, marking a 42% increase in fast food visits versus January 2022.
american-rails.com
Alabama Scenic Dinner Train Rides (2023)
There is currently only one excursion hosting dinner train experiences in Alabama, the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum located in Calera. More information about their trips may be found below. Historically, the state was served primarily by two railroads, the Southern Railway and Louisville & Nashville. Both were very well...
iheart.com
This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Fast Food Chain
Every fast food lover has their favorite restaurant where they can grab a quick bite to eat. But where does your favorite fast food chain line up with others in your state?. Boost Agency recently released a report detailing the most popular fast food chains around the country, from fried chicken and tacos to iconic burgers and burritos, compiling a list of the top choices for each state. Overwhelming favorites include Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Smashburger. The report also stated that Americans have hit the drive thru more over the past year than in the previous year, marking a 42% increase in fast food visits versus January 2022.
iheart.com
This Is Louisiana's Most Popular Fast Food Chain
Every fast food lover has their favorite restaurant where they can grab a quick bite to eat. But where does your favorite fast food chain line up with others in your state?. Boost Agency recently released a report detailing the most popular fast food chains around the country, from fried chicken and tacos to iconic burgers and burritos, compiling a list of the top choices for each state. Overwhelming favorites include Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Smashburger. The report also stated that Americans have hit the drive thru more over the past year than in the previous year, marking a 42% increase in fast food visits versus January 2022.
OnlyInYourState
The Tunnel Trail In Alabama That Will Take You On An Unforgettable Adventure
When it comes to hiking trails, Alabama doesn’t disappoint! The Yellowhammer State is filled with all kinds of hiking trails, including some that are quite unique. One of the most unique trails is the Twilight Tunnel and Hidden Valley Loop in Hurricane Creek Park. To learn about Hurricane Creek Park and this tunnel trail in Alabama, take a look below.
Two Strange Haunted Roads In Alabama Where Gravity Doesn't Exist
Gravity is not something we think about every waking hour - but it's there, nonetheless, and permeates everything we know and do on this earth. Space.com defines it as this: "Gravity is one of the universe's fundamental forces and dominates every moment of our conscious experience." But what if I told you that we have two locations in Alabama where gravity, as we know it, seems to be nonexistent? Places were the laws of physics and gravity are completely broken. Places where automobiles seem to roll uphill. We do have these two places...and both are said to be haunted. What could cause this phenomenon? Magnetic anomalies? Ghosts? A portal that will send you to a kudzu field in Mississippi? Read along and find out exactly what is going on and check out the videos. Strange indeed!
WALA-TV FOX10
Super Poll: Sports betting is illegal in Alabama. Where do you stand on the issue?
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Billions of dollars will be bet on the Super Bowl, but none legally in Alabama. It’s a familiar story. The state has some of the most restrictive gambling laws in the country, and past efforts to open up gaming have stalled in the Legislature. State...
The Daily South
A Couple Transforms A Family Farm To Bring Picturesque Tulips To Alabama
“When I was a boy, my dad would take me to visit Colonial Williamsburg to see the gardens full of tulips. I was immediately drawn to them,” says Seth Hubert, who owns Hubert Family Farms in New Market, Alabama, with his wife, Kaylee. Seth’s early interest in agriculture was hardly surprising given his roots. As a child, he watched his dad sow cotton and other row crops on the same land that his great-great-grandfather had farmed in the 1800s. Seth would confidently tell anyone who asked that he, too, wanted to be a farmer when he grew up. “I never thought that I would do anything else,” he recalls. “But then sometimes things happen, and you get thrown a curveball in life.”
wvtm13.com
Future of Alabama's rural hospitals uncertain
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A new report finds nearly half of Alabama's rural hospitals are in danger of closing. According to data collected by the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, 25 of Alabama's 52 rural hospitals are in danger closing. 16 of those are in immediate danger of closing. The study cites persistent financial losses on patient services as one of the main reasons. The report also finds hospitals don't have sufficient assets in place to off-set those losses.
These Tiny Home Weekend Rentals Can Only Be Found In North Alabama!
I'll say it again: Alabama is a unique state with unique people and our southern hospitality is second to none! Take a look at these wonderfully unique tiny home vacation rentals that can only be found in North Alabama. Whether you want a weekend away or a lengthy vacation, these spots are definitely worth considering! You'll soon understand why our state is called "Alabama The Beautiful."
Alabama witness describes disc-shaped object projecting lights
An Alabama witness at Chickasaw reported watching a disc-shaped object projecting lights at 10:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OnlyInYourState
The One Italian Restaurant In Alabama With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Do you love Italian food? What about burgers? If you answered “yes” to both, you’re in luck because we’ve found a restaurant here in Alabama that surprisingly sells both. This restaurant is Roma Cafe. To learn all about this Italian restaurant in Alabama that sells delicious burgers, take a look below.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s open records order shows the awful state of Alabama’s public information law
Last year I got myself several cashier’s checks, all written out to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The background: At the Montgomery Advertiser, we wanted to know what happened during the first of three botched executions in the state. To get that process started, you have to pay a cover. It’s not a charge for […] The post Gov. Kay Ivey’s open records order shows the awful state of Alabama’s public information law appeared first on Alabama Reflector.
OnlyInYourState
There Are Numerous Historic Buildings In This Alabama City
There are many historic buildings that remind us of Alabama’s past. From homes and churches, to theatres and hotels, the list is endless. One city in Alabama that has numerous historic buildings is Birmingham. Seven of these historic buildings are listed below. Have you ever visited any of these...
iheart.com
Tennessee Man 'Shocked' After Scoring Massive $500,000 Lottery Win
A man in Tennessee can't believe his luck after hitting it big with a $500,000 lottery win. According to a release from the Tennessee Lottery, Lawrenceburg resident Blake recently decided to pick up a lottery ticket "for a little fun" while filling up his car at the Murphy USA gas station in town. His last-minute decision ended up paying off big time when he saw that he won a half-million prize, one of the game's top prizes, from the Hot $500,000 instant game ticket.
Alabama Democrats want to ban employers from forcing workers to get microchipped
Alabama Democrats are trying to pass a bill that would prohibit state agencies, private businesses, insurance providers and bail bondsmen from requiring microchips.
Yellowhammer News
Time to target sheepshead in coastal waters
Anglers, now that deer season is over, it’s time to check that fishing tackle and get ready for a late winter-early spring fishing bonanza with a species that was once relatively overlooked – sheepshead. Craig Newton, Artificial Reef Coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Alabama
Waterfalls have inherent natural magic. What’s not to love about the serene waters, stunning scenery, and soothing sounds? As a nature lover, visiting waterfalls is easily one of the best ways to relax your nerves. Watching water cascade from a rock face into a pool or river below is...
Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
Comments / 1