Gravity is not something we think about every waking hour - but it's there, nonetheless, and permeates everything we know and do on this earth. Space.com defines it as this: "Gravity is one of the universe's fundamental forces and dominates every moment of our conscious experience." But what if I told you that we have two locations in Alabama where gravity, as we know it, seems to be nonexistent? Places were the laws of physics and gravity are completely broken. Places where automobiles seem to roll uphill. We do have these two places...and both are said to be haunted. What could cause this phenomenon? Magnetic anomalies? Ghosts? A portal that will send you to a kudzu field in Mississippi? Read along and find out exactly what is going on and check out the videos. Strange indeed!

