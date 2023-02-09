Let's go, girls. Cattle Baron’s Ball has landed its biggest star yet - Shania Twain - to headline its landmark anniversary 50th anniversary gala.Dallas' ultimate Western-glitz party is headed back to Southfork Ranch for 2023, with superstar Twain entertaining on the Andrews Distributing Main Stage and Texas country-rock giant Randy Rogers Band playing the VIP party.The ball — set for Saturday, October 14 — works out nicely with Twain's schedule; she'll be playing a show on her world tour at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena the night before. (She's also bringing the tour to Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on July 21,...

