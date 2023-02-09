ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tati Gabrielle Reveals Why Her Character Has Survived You's Joe Goldberg (So Far)

If you haven't watched all three seasons of Netflix's serial killer hit You, stop reading now, because this post is full of spoilers…. What makes librarian Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle) different from Guinevere Beck, Love Quinn, Candace Stone, that realtor neighbor lady, and the other victim-objects of Joe Goldberg's obsession? Well, the fact that she's still alive, for one. And second, she's not white, which may actually be why she's survived for so long. Gabrielle knows her character's survival instinct is shaped by her race, which makes so much sense.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Gina Rodriguez on Moving to Oregon, Becoming a Parent, and Leading a New Series

Gina Rodriguez's new comedy, Not Dead Yet, starts off with a very sobering statement: “Local woman, 37, ruins old life.” That woman—Nell Serrano, who is played by Rodriguez—went all in on love until it “slapped her in the face,” then returned to her old job at a dying newspaper where she's relegated to working in the custodial closet to spend her days writing obituaries. All to make ends meet and start life over.
Here’s How Hayley Williams Preps for a Paramore Show

Hayley Williams has been touring and traveling the world since she was a teenager, so trust that the Paramore frontwoman knows a thing or two about beauty on the go. Her biggest piece of advice? Find a trusted and curated lineup of products. “Mainly, I try hard to keep it simple because traveling with too many products is stressful,” Williams tells Glamour. “I always pack sheet masks that are super calming, as an apology to my skin for all the makeup and sweat.”
Jennifer Lopez Affleck Mocks Ben’s ‘Happy Face’ in Spot-On Meme

Ben Affleck, sometimes referred to (affectionately!) by his meme name Sad Affleck, is not actually all that sad. This according to both Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez Affleck, who I think would know. Hollywood's favorite on-again couple poked fun at the idea that Ben exists in a constant state...
Sarah Jessica Parker Just Dropped Some Hints About Carrie and Aidan’s Relationship Status

Sarah Jessica Parker teased fans of And Just Like That… with a new comment about the hottest woodworker on the Upper East Side: Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). The return of Carrie Bradshaw’s ex-fiancé was first confirmed on the official And Just Like That… Instagram account on January 16 with a photo of Parker and Corbett happily holding hands. The caption read “Shh. Don’t tell anyone.” SJP added fuel to the fire by commenting “Shhhh. X, SJ.”
Jennifer Lopez Insists Ben Affleck Was Not Miserable at the Grammys

Fans were excited to see Mr. and Mrs. Affleck together at the 2023 Grammys, but the internet was quick to notice that Ben Affleck did not exactly look happy to be there. However, despite the viral videos and memes, J.Lo has assured fans that she and her husband had the “best time” at the awards ceremony.
