Delray Beach, FL

U.S. Development launches condo sales for Salato Pompano Beach

U.S. Development is launching sales of Salato Pompano Beach, a planned condominium, after buying the site from a troubled former partner in another project. The 10-story, 40-unit Salato building at 305 Briny Avenue will have six penthouses, and all condos will have three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and one-half bathroom. Prices start at just under $2 million, according to a press release.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Movers & Shakers: Colliers appoints Ana Paula VP in South Florida

South Florida real estate firms are continuing to bulk up on personnel. Colliers brought in Ana Paula as the firm’s vice president for South Florida. Paula’s role will specialize in agency and tenant representation, and she will be working out of Collier’s Miami office, according to a release.
MIAMI, FL
Former MLB star Pablo Sandoval buys two luxe Miami condos

Pandas are native to China, but one recently made a big splash in Miami real estate. Former Major Leaguer Pablo Sandoval, who, during his playing days, was affectionately nicknamed “Kung Fu Panda,” bought two Lofty Brickell luxury condominiums for $2 million, according to a release. Newgard Development Group...
MIAMI, FL

