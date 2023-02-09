U.S. Development is launching sales of Salato Pompano Beach, a planned condominium, after buying the site from a troubled former partner in another project. The 10-story, 40-unit Salato building at 305 Briny Avenue will have six penthouses, and all condos will have three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and one-half bathroom. Prices start at just under $2 million, according to a press release.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO