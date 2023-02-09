ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl

Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Has 5-Word Reaction To Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs made history again on Sunday evening.  They took down the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII to win their second Super Bowl in four seasons. They were led by Patrick Mahomes, who finished with 182 yards through the air and three touchdowns on a bum ankle. After ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Super Bowl Photos

Paige Spiranac is ready for the Super Bowl. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is going viral on social media ahead of kickoff on Sunday evening. Spiranac, who played college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, is picking the Eagles. "Slide to picture ...
The Spun

Look: Dianna Russini's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending on social media ahead of kickoff at the Super Bowl. Russini, who's covering the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona, is rocking quite the all-red outfit. "We are live outside the Chiefs hotel," she announced on Sunday afternoon. NFL fans are digging the look. ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Look: Jason Kelce Had 3-Word Postgame Message For Brother

Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce met up in the Super Bowl on Sunday evening. Jason's Eagles fell to Travis's Chiefs, 38-35, in the Super Bowl in Arizona on Sunday night. Following the game, Jason and Travis had a heartwarming moment on the field. Jason has since revealed what he told his younger ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Super Bowl Outfit Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews is ready to go on Sunday night. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is trending on social media for her Super Bowl outfit. Andrews, who was rocking a white outfit in the pregame, has changed into something darker for kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday night. That's certainly a Super ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend

It's been a pretty special year for Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback has led his NFL tea, the Philadelphia Eagles, all the way to the Super Bowl. The Eagles are set to take on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday evening.  Hurts' longtime girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows, ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Announcement

Get ready for a whole lot of social media celebrating from the Mahomes family if the Chiefs take down the Eagles on Sunday evening. Brittany Mahomes, the outspoken wife of the Chiefs quarterback, is already going viral on social media on Sunday morning. She's ready for kickoff. NFL fans are bracing ...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement

Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady's Reaction To Super Bowl Is Going Viral

Tom Brady doesn't know what to do tonight. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is watching his first Super Bowl as a retired player. Brady's Super Bowl tweet is going viral. Well played, Tom. The Super Bowl is set to kick off between the Chiefs and the Eagles on Sunday night. Kickoff is ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

