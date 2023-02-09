Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl
Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Has 5-Word Reaction To Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs made history again on Sunday evening. They took down the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII to win their second Super Bowl in four seasons. They were led by Patrick Mahomes, who finished with 182 yards through the air and three touchdowns on a bum ankle. After ...
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Tony Dungy Sends Clear Message On Controversial Super Bowl LVII Penalty
The football community is debating one critical call from last night's Super Bowl. With less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a deep, third-down pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. It fell incomplete, which set Kansas City up for what many ...
TODAY.com
Sally Field is just as surprised as you are about the rumor Tom Brady would date her
Tom Brady and Sally Field could be the greatest pairing since Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The Oscar-winning star said she could not wrap her head around the idea that she and Brady, 45, with whom she stars in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady,” would become an item.
Jalen Hurts Has Brutally Honest Admission On Super Bowl Mistake
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a massive mistake during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. While the Eagles were up 14-7, Hurts took the ball and was running before it slipped out of his hands. It was then scooped up by the Chiefs and returned for a touchdown, which tied the ...
NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Super Bowl Photos
Paige Spiranac is ready for the Super Bowl. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is going viral on social media ahead of kickoff on Sunday evening. Spiranac, who played college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, is picking the Eagles. "Slide to picture ...
Patrick Mahomes Had 4-Word Message For Jalen Hurts In Stadium Tunnel
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are undoubtedly two of the brightest stars in the NFL today. Mahomes, fresh off leading the Chiefs to their second title in four years, won his second NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in recent days. Hurts, in his postseason debut, commanded the Eagles' offense to ...
Look: Dianna Russini's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending on social media ahead of kickoff at the Super Bowl. Russini, who's covering the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona, is rocking quite the all-red outfit. "We are live outside the Chiefs hotel," she announced on Sunday afternoon. NFL fans are digging the look. ...
Look: Jason Kelce Had 3-Word Postgame Message For Brother
Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce met up in the Super Bowl on Sunday evening. Jason's Eagles fell to Travis's Chiefs, 38-35, in the Super Bowl in Arizona on Sunday night. Following the game, Jason and Travis had a heartwarming moment on the field. Jason has since revealed what he told his younger ...
Look: Erin Andrews' Super Bowl Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews is ready to go on Sunday night. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is trending on social media for her Super Bowl outfit. Andrews, who was rocking a white outfit in the pregame, has changed into something darker for kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday night. That's certainly a Super ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend
It's been a pretty special year for Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback has led his NFL tea, the Philadelphia Eagles, all the way to the Super Bowl. The Eagles are set to take on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday evening. Hurts' longtime girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows, ...
WATCH: Exact moment Chiefs beat Eagles in Super Bowl | Fans go nuts at State Farm Stadium
For the second time in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Want to bet on the NFL?. Check out the exact moment the Chiefs knew they were...
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Announcement
Get ready for a whole lot of social media celebrating from the Mahomes family if the Chiefs take down the Eagles on Sunday evening. Brittany Mahomes, the outspoken wife of the Chiefs quarterback, is already going viral on social media on Sunday morning. She's ready for kickoff. NFL fans are bracing ...
Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement
Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever, but does believe this 49ers great is
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Look: Tom Brady's Reaction To Super Bowl Is Going Viral
Tom Brady doesn't know what to do tonight. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is watching his first Super Bowl as a retired player. Brady's Super Bowl tweet is going viral. Well played, Tom. The Super Bowl is set to kick off between the Chiefs and the Eagles on Sunday night. Kickoff is ...
Everyone Has Same Complaint About The Super Bowl Tonight
This year's Super Bowl was supposed to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, things ran a bit late at State Farm Stadium. Due to an extended national anthem from Chris Stapleton and a plethora of pregame rituals, the Chiefs didn't kick off the football until around 6:45 p.m. ET. As you'd ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
725K+
Followers
93K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0