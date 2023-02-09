ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Teen arrested less than 8 hours after fatal domestic-related shooting in Clayton

By David Aaro - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQyWk_0kiBJ7Mh00

A teenager accused of shooting a man to death in Clayton County was arrested Thursday morning, authorities said.

Both the Clayton County sheriff’s office and police department responded around 10 p.m. Wednesday to reports of an unresponsive man shot in a vehicle on Jesters Lake Drive. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Melvin Harris of Decatur. He was located and taken into custody without incident less than eight hours after the shooting, authorities said.

Harris was booked into the Clayton County Jail and is facing charges of malice murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police said the shooting occurred following a domestic incident, without elaborating. An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 6

Related
thechampionnewspaper.com

Fugitive Unit arrests two men suspected in different murders, on same day

The DeKalb County Fugitive Unit made two arrests of suspects involved in two different crimes on Feb. 3. The first arrest was of Decatur resident Nakia Dunta Dorsey, 23, who is suspected in the murder of a Decatur woman last year. According to the warrants, Dorsey caused the death of...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shooting at Summerhill apartments leave man dead, another injured

ATLANTA - Police are hoping surveillance video can help identify a gunman who shot and killed a man and left another wounded in Atlanta over the weekend. Officials say the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Saturday near the Victory at Summerhill apartments on the 100 block of Fulton Street SE.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Murder trial of suspect in Downtown Atlanta hookah bar shooting to begin Monday

ATLANTA - At 9:30 Monday morning, 21-year-old Damon Wilson is scheduled to walk into the Fulton County Superior Court to stand trial for the murder of 28-year-old Ty Ross. Ross’ murder led to the closure of the Encore Hookah Bar and Bistro on the 300 block of Luckie Street, and a citywide push for better nightlife safety. He was working as a security guard the night of Feb. 2, 2022, when management allegedly kicked out Wilson. Prosecutors accuse Wilson of pulling out a gun and killing Ross.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange police investigate Circle K robbery on Roanoke Road

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local gas station. On Feb. 11 around 1:20 a.m., LaGrange police responded to the Circle K at 1819 Roanoke Road. Officers met with an employee who sustained a minor injury during an armed robbery. The victim said an unknown black […]
LAGRANGE, GA
The Citizen Online

Cocaine, meth and guns confiscated in recent arrests

Cocaine, meth and guns are among the items local law enforcement have found in various stops in Fayette County in the past few days. Fayetteville police made an arrest Feb. 7 outside the Advance Auto Parts store on South Glynn Street. According to the incident report, the charge was possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

APD: Man dead, another injured following shooting

ATLANTA — A double shooting left one man dead, and another injured on Saturday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. The department said they received a call around 6:54 a,m. that two people had been shot at 100 Fulton St. SE. When officers arrived, they reportedly found two men shot and transported them to the hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

LaGrange aggravated assault suspect caught and charged

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On the evening of Friday February 10, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to 900 block 1/2 Hill Street. Authorities arrived at the scene around 4:50pm, in reference to a person who was smashing windows out of the residence. When law enforcement arrived, they located Mercedes Vazquez, who was wielding an axe in her right hand, utilizing it to strike the front door of the residence.
LAGRANGE, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
93K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy