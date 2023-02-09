ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

WVNews

Yankees' Cortes to miss WBC with hamstring injury

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes will miss next month's World Baseball Classic due to a strained right hamstring but hasn't ruled out being ready for the start of the regular season. “Came in on Wednesday and told the staff I was a little banged...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WVNews

Padres' Davish gets $30M this year in salary, signing bonus

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish will receive $30 million this year in salary and signing bonus as part of a new $108 million, six-year contract with the San Diego Padres. The agreement, announced Thursday, replaced the final season of a $126 million, six-year contract that was due to pay the 36-year-old right-hander $18 million this season.
SAN DIEGO, CA

